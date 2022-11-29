Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition of Buchanan County meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Independence City Hall. A zoom link is available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
Friday, Dec. 2
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Friday, Dec. 2
Jingle on Main Downtown – 5 to 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual holiday hit with Jingle on Main in downtown Independence. Meet the Independence Public Library at Studio 21 Photography (116 1st Street East) to do a free children’s craft to wear the remainder of the evening! For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – During the month of December, check out a DVD from the Independence Public Library on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.
BCHS Cookie Walk
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society annual Christmas Cookie Walk will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon at Presbyterian Church (115 6th Ave. NW). Get an empty box and glove for $5. (Maybe get two boxes?) This is a fundraiser for the Capt. D.S. Lee Mansion. The cookie box lid must close. Please use NORTH door.
Winter Festival
JESUP – A tentative schedule has been announced for the Jesup Winter Festival from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 3 in Land of Corn Park Pavilion. In addition to several food and crafts, special activities include: 4 p.m. — Santa Arrival, Pavilion Opens, Jesup Public Library Soup Supper; 6 p.m. Tree lighting; Story Readings at 4:30, 5:30, and 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is December 18.
Holiday Hoopla
HAZLETON – On Sunday, December 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Otter Creek Animal Shelter at 400 North Main Street will hold their Holiday Hoopla. The event will include a silent auction, kids crafts, craft beer and wine tasting, refreshments, and Santa. Individuals are welcome to submit decorated wreaths to be judged by the public for prizes. The public will be able to meet all of the adoptable animals.
Christmas Open House
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is hosting a Christmas open house from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Rowley Museum, located in downtown Rowley. Santa will be there and refreshments will be served.
Ladies Musical Society Concert
INDEPENDENCE – For the first time in three years, the Independence Ladies Musical Society invites you to attend their Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 4, at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Avenue NE. (Masks will be optional.) The concert will feature music from the movie Home Alone and will include the ladies chorus, a mixed chorus, solos, and instrumental numbers. Freewill donations will go toward graduating Independence High School seniors. Treats afterwards.
Monday, Dec. 5
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at VFW Post 2440.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at VFW Post 2440. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Monday. Contact Robert Hughes, Sr at 319-334-0737 for more information.
Winter Concert
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School presents the Junior High Band and Choir Winter Concert at 7 p.m. in the Jr/Sr High School Auditorium.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Adult DIY: Hand-Stamped Book Décor– 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library has all the supplies to make your own hand-stamped book décor for the holidays! Cost is free and registration is required. Register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, go to www.independenceia.org/library.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Buchanan County Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at the Pizza Ranch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday of the month Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 Second St. NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Winter Concert
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School presents the 5/6 Grade Bands and Choir Winter Concert at 7 p.m. in the Jr/Sr High School Auditorium.
Friday, Dec. 9
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
HO! HO! Holiday! – 5 to 6:30 p.m. @ IPL
INDEPENDENCE – Come to the Independence Public Library for some Ho! Ho! Holiday fun! This free children’s event includes crafts, games, balloon art by Mr. Nick, and a visit with Santa Claus. For more information, call 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – During the month of December, check out a DVD from the Independence Public Library on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Omelet Breakfast
GILBERTVILLE – Knights of Columbus are having an Omelet Breakfast to raise funds for the Immaculate Conception Grotto. The event will be 8 a.m. to Noon, Sunday, Dec. 11 at the American Legion, 1110 6th Street, in Gilbertville. Free will donations accepted. Carry-outs available. Treats at CDA Bake Sale.
Dungeons and Dragons – 1 to 2:30, 2:30-4, 4 to 5:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – This fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern without ever leaving the library! Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining this campaign.
Monday, Dec. 12
Movie Monday
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library presents “Top Gun: Maverick” at 1 p.m. for Movie Monday. After 30 years, Maverick (Tom Cruise) is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads Top Gun’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it. Popcorn and water bottles provided. Rated PG-13. 2 hrs, 10 min.
Winter Concert
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School presents the High School Band and Choir Winter Concert at 7 p.m. in the Jr/Sr High School Auditorium.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – (Special Day) The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Program will be Ruth Hamilton and Mary Steuben answering frequently asked questions about Amaryllis. Roll Call will be “Your Christmas centerpiece.” Bring a beverage. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required.
Navigating Grief and Loss During the Holidays – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The holiday season can be especially difficult when grieving – join Laura Yeats from Cedar Valley Hospice at the Independence Public Library as she discusses grief during the holidays. Email iplprograms@gmail.com, call 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library for more information.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Library Closing Early for Staff Development – 5 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Independence Senior Center, 400 5th Ave. NE.
Keynote speaker will be Sheila Luck of Scandinavia, Wis. Sheila will share her struggles and shame following an abortion. Finding Jesus brought forgiveness and healing. Music will be provided by St. John’s Elementary School children under the direction of Brenda Liddle.
The cost to attend is $12. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual) – 12 p.m. live on Zoom or 6 p.m. pre-recorded
INDEPENDENCE – Annelien van Kempen, visiting researcher from The Netherlands, and Marcus Eckhardt, Hoover Museum curator, discuss the entire collection of decorated Belgian Relief flour sacks from World War I. As this program will be a live presentation from The Netherlands, live program will be at noon with a replay of the recorded program at 6 p.m. Registration is required – find the registration link on our website or Facebook page and register to receive the Zoom link (registration will work with either time slot). For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Christmas Concert
INDEPENDENCE – St John School Christmas Concert will be held on Thursday, December 15 at 6 p.m. in the school gym.
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 hosts an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then go to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Friday, Dec. 16
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Interactive Friday Flicks – 2 to 3:45 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Sing, shout, and snack along with an interactive movie at the Independence Public Library! Can you guess this month’s flick? This PG movie from 2003 follows the tale of a human raised by elves who goes on a quest to meet his biological father. Go to our website to see this month’s selection! For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – During the month of December, check out a DVD from the Independence Public Library on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is January 15.
Monday, Dec. 19
Book Discussion – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Pick up your copy of this month’s book club selection, Comfort and Joy by Kristin Hannah, at the circulation desk and join the Independence Public Library to discuss and share your thoughts on this novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Winter Concert
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School presents the Kindergarten, 2nd, and 4th Grade Winter Concert programs at 6, 6:30, and 7 p.m. in the Jr/Sr High School Auditorium.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – Due to the holidays, the mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place Wednesday, Dec. 26 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – Due to the holidays, the mobile food pantry in Brandon will be Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group – 6:30-7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – If you care for someone living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia, you are invited to attend this safe, confidential support group, in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association. Group will meet in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library. Attendees will develop mutual support and social relationships, as well as learn about dementia and develop methods and skills to solve problems. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, Dec. 23
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – During the month of December, check out a DVD from the Independence Public Library on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.
Saturday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 25
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 24, and will be closed all day on Sunday, Dec. 25. We will return to our normal hours of 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Blood Drive
JESUP – The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at First Methodist Church, 455 6th Street. Donors may schedule an appointment by calling Yvette at 319-269-8209 or by going to RedCrossBlood.org and downloading the Blood Donor App. Use Sponsor Code: Jesup. Save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass when you arrive for check-in. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information.
Midday Movie – 1 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Enjoy a midday movie at the Independence Public Library! Can you guess the film? It’s a 2022 PG-13 film about a rock and roll legend. See our website to find out the title. Feel free to bring your own chair or use the library’s! For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Make Some Macramé for Teens — 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Teens 12-17 years old can join us at the Independence Library for fun, snacks, and macramé learning how to make a macramé keychain! Program is free and registration is required. Email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470 to register. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.
Friday, Dec. 30
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – During the month of December, check out a DVD from the Independence Public Library on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.
Noon Year’s Eve Party! – 11:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Ring in the new year at the Independence Public Library with this kid-friendly party that starts at 11:30 a.m.! Enjoy snacks, drinks, fun activities, and a countdown to 12 noon! For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Saturday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, January 1
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 31, and will be closed all day on Sunday, Jan. 1. We will return to our normal hours of 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.