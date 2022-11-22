Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Thursday, Nov. 24
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will have modified hours for the Thanksgiving holiday. We will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and will be closed all day on Thursday, Nov. 24. We will return to our normal hours of 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.
Friday, Nov. 25
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Monday, Nov. 28
Book Discussion – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Pick up your copy of this month’s book club selection, The World Played Chess by Robert Dugoni, at the circulation desk and join the Independence Public Library to discuss and share your thoughts on this novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Writers’ Group – 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us at the Independence Public Library as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition of Buchanan County meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Independence City Hall. A zoom link is available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
Friday, Dec. 2
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, Dec. 3
BCHS Cookie Walk
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society annual Christmas Cookie Walk will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon at Presbyterian Church (115 6th Ave. NW). Get an empty box and glove for $5. (Maybe get two boxes?) This is a fundraiser for the Capt. D.S. Lee Mansion. The cookie box lid must close. Please use NORTH door.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is December 18.
Holiday Hoopla
HAZLETON – On Sunday, December 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Otter Creek Animal Shelter at 400 North Main Street will hold their Holiday Hoopla. The event will include a silent auction, kids crafts, craft beer and wine tasting, refreshments, and Santa. Individuals are welcome to submit decorated wreaths to be judged by the public for prizes. The public will be able to meet all of the adoptable animals.
Christmas Open House
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is hosting a Christmas open house from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Rowley Museum, located in downtown Rowley. Santa will be there and refreshments will be served.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Ladies Musical Society Concert
INDEPENDENCE – For the first time in three years, the Independence Ladies Musical Society invites you to attend their Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 4, at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Avenue NE. (Masks will be optional.) The concert will feature music from the movie Home Alone and will include the ladies chorus, a mixed chorus, solos, and instrumental numbers. Freewill donations will go toward graduating Independence High School seniors. Treats afterwards.
Monday, Dec. 5
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at VFW Post 2440.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at VFW Post 2440. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Monday. Contact Robert Hughes, Sr at 319-334-0737 for more information.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Buchanan County Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at the Pizza Ranch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (SAPC) will meet at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Independence City Hall. A virtual link is also available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday of the month Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 Second St. NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, Dec. 9
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Monday, Dec. 12
Movie Monday
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library presents “Top Gun: Maverick” at 1 p.m. for Movie Monday. After 30 years, Maverick (Tom Cruise) is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads Top Gun’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it. Popcorn and water bottles provided. Rated PG-13. 2 hrs, 10 min.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – (Special Day) The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Program will be Ruth Hamilton and Mary Steuben answering frequently asked questions about Amaryllis. Roll Call will be “Your Christmas centerpiece.” Bring a beverage. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Independence Senior Center, 400 5th Ave. NE.
Keynote speaker will be Sheila Luck of Scandinavia, Wis. Sheila will share her struggles and shame following an abortion. Finding Jesus brought forgiveness and healing. Music will be provided by St. John’s Elementary School children under the direction of Brenda Liddle.
The cost to attend is $12. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Christmas Concert
INDEPENDENCE – St John School Christmas Concert will be held on Thursday, December 15 at 6 p.m. in the school gym.
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 hosts an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then go to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Friday, Dec. 16
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is January 15.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – Due to the holidays, the mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place Wednesday, Dec. 26 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – Due to the holidays, the mobile food pantry in Brandon will be Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Friday, Dec. 23
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Friday, Dec. 30
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.