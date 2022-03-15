Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
March 1 – 31
Children’s OBOI Bingo
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting Children’s OBOI Bingo for children through 6th grade. Completing a blackout on your bingo card will enter you in a special prize drawing! Bingo cards will be available online or at the library by the end of February. Completed bingos can be submitted either through a paper form or online. Deadline to turn in your completed Bingo is March 31. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Thursday, March 17
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
Lenten Lunch
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Ministerial Association will be hosting Lenten Lunches again this spring. Meals will be Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested. Immanuel Lutheran Church will host March 17.
Hazleton BINGO
HAZLETON – The Hazleton Commercial Club is conducting BINGO Fundraising on Thursday evenings at the Hazleton American Legion/Community Center. BINGO cards are on sale at 5:30 p.m. and early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. Food, drinks, and desserts available. Facemasks are encouraged for unvaccinated attendees. Updated information will be posted on the Hazleton Commercial Club Facebook page.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents “The Progression of America’s National Parks” with Interpretive Park Ranger Jennifer C. Davis. Registration is required for this event – access the link on our website or Facebook page. Register and receive the Zoom link. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, March 18
Hot Dog Fridays
Shrimp & Fish Dinner
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion Post 264, 204 W. Wood St, (I380 exit 41), is holding a Shrimp & Fish Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 18. Adults: $10, Children under 12: $5, Preschool: free. Third Friday of Each Month thru April.
St. Pat’s Fish Fry
WINTHROP – St. Patrick Church will be hosting a drive-through fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The meal is $15 and includes fish, baked potato, coleslaw, corn, and a roll. No calls please. Follow the route signs and volunteers on Washington Street into the parish center parking lot.
Girl Scout Cookies
WINTHROP – Girl Scout Troop 2414 will be selling cookies at the St. Patrick Church Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 18.
Sunday, March 20
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Snacks provided. This event runs 1 to 4 p.m. at the library. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com to register.
Monday, March 21
Book Club
JESUP – The Jesup library will host Book Club at 1 p.m. to discuss “Coal River” by Ellen Marie Wiseman. Books are available now to pick up! All are welcome to join us.
Buchanan County Democrats
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Democrats will meet Monday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at the R&R Cafe, 315 1st Street, Independence.
TrueCrimeIRL Live Podcast
INDEPENDENCE – Whether you regularly enjoy podcasts or they are new to you, join us at the library at 6:30 p.m. for this live podcast event with TrueCrimeIRL podcast host Kelli Berens-Brink. The audience will hear about a true crime investigation and participate in the live podcast. This is a One Book One Independence (OBOI) event and was rescheduled from its original February date. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater area. Visit the society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Tuesday, March 22
Rotary Club
The Rotary Club of Independence will meet for noon lunch at Del Rio Restaruante, located at 323 First Street East.
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Bring your own beverage. Casey Allen from Trendy Tulip will speak on “Plants for Low Light.” The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Contact Shirley Bergman at bergmansa@hotmai1.com a week beforehand to make a reservation.
College and Financial Aid Planning
INDEPENDENCE – Junior and senior students and their parents are invited to the Independence Jr/Sr High School to attend informational sessions on planning for college (6:30 p.m.) and financial aid (7:30 p.m.) in college. These presentations are given by the Iowa College Access Network (ICAN) and are sponsored by Hawkeye Community College and Allen College. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call the Independence library at 319-334-2470.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 Second St. SE.
Wednesday, March 23
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, March 24
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m.
Lil Tots Story Time
Lenten Lunch
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Ministerial Association will be hosting Lenten Lunches again this spring. Meals will be Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested. Immanuel Lutheran Church will host March 24 with Pastor Sue Ann Raymond giving the message March 24.
Friends of the Library
JESUP – The Jesup Friends of the Library will meet at 6 p.m. The Friends are always looking for volunteers for various events throughout the year. Interested?? Become a Friend today! Fill out a form online at https://forms.gle/qa7QzowRUwH5KoTS6; membership dues can be paid online at https://www.govpaynow.com/gps/user/cyg/plc/a003ke.
Serving Veterans: A Guide to Benefits and Resources
INDEPENDENCE – Patti Meyer, Buchanan County Veterans Service Officer, and Michelle Toale-Burke will present on benefits and resources available to local veterans and their families. The program starts at 6:30 p.m. A can’t-miss informational event! This is part of the One Book One Independence (OBOI) programming. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Hazleton BINGO
Friday, March 25
Hot Dog Fridays
St. Pat’s Fish Fry
WINTHROP – St. Patrick Church will be hosting a drive-through fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The meal is $15 and includes fish, baked potato, coleslaw, corn, and a roll. No calls please. Follow the route signs and volunteers on Washington Street into the parish center parking lot.
Minecraft
INDEPENDENCE – Join TJ from Network Nirvana at the library for new Minecraft vaults, quests, and challenges. There are new additions every month! Join in the fun from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Independence library at this after-hours event! This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12. Registration is required for this program, as space and equipment are limited. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Saturday, March 26
Fish Fry
BRANDON – The Annual Lime Creek Fish and Game Club Fish Fry will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Brandon Area Community Center. Serving 4 to 7:30 p.m. (or until gone) all you can eat fish. Adults $15 / Children under 12 $8 / Preschool age free. Door Prizes — need not be present to win!
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Gary Smith of Waverly calling and cueing.
Sunday, March 27
Cultivate Mushrooms on Hardwood
JESUP – Come to the Jesup City Hall and learn from experienced mushroom log cultivators how-to small-scale log grow gourmet and medicinal mushrooms. Get hands on experience in the inoculation process. Learn the importance that mushrooms hold in everyday life within our bodies and environment. Discover the difference between bag grown and hardwood log grown mushroom as well as the challenges and advantages presented by each method. Program starts at 12:30 p.m. and may last 4-5 hours. Registration required at 319-827-1533 or https://forms.gle/7usNkQSZQzacFA3Q8. Payment ($10) can be made at the library or https://www.govpaynow.com/gps/user/cyg/plc/a003ke.
Understanding Autism Panel
INDEPENDENCE – Panelists will share their expertise, experience, and information about autism to increase knowledge and awareness. Panelists include: Sue Askeland, former autism consultant; Mike Dierdorff, autistic self-advocate; Joe Wesselink, member of autism self-advocate group; and Ashlea Lantz, Independence native and Senior Associate with Griffin-Hammis Associates. This event begins at 1 p.m. at the Independence library. This is a One Book One Independence (OBOI) event. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Monday, March 28
Movie Monday
JESUP – Come to the Jesup Public Library for Movie Monday at 1 p.m. featuring “Love Sarah” about a 19-year old woman opening a bakery in London to honor her late mother with the help of two other women. Popcorn is provided; please bring your own drink.
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss OBOI read-alike, ‘I Know You Know’ by Gilly Macmillan. Share your thoughts on this novel! This is a One Book One Independence (OBOI) event. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, March 29
Rotary Club
The Rotary Club of Independence will meet for noon lunch at Del Rio Restaurante, 323 First Street East. Lisa Kremer will present information on the “Independence 175th Celebration” scheduled this summer. For more information about Rotary ask any Rotarian or call Bill Lake at 319-404-8457.
Research for Non-Fiction Writers
INDEPENDENCE – Author Linda McCann joins the Writers’ Group at 6 p.m. at the Independence library to share information on research for non-fiction writers. The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join in-person as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Wednesday, March 30
Abraham Lincoln in Jesup
JESUP – Abraham Lincoln, March 30, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at JESUP PUBLIC SCHOOL. Kevin Wood portrays Mr. Lincoln, who will tell students about growing up on the frontier, his family, his lack of formal education, his love of reading and his great desire to learn, the different kinds of jobs he had, how he got the nickname ‘Honest Abe,’ why he grew a beard, what he keeps inside his hat, his love of animals, what it was like to be President, his boys’ experiences living in the White House, how the holiday of Thanksgiving came about, etc. The event is sponsored by the Jesup Public Library.
Thursday, March 31
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m.
Lil Tots Story Time
Lenten Lunch
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Ministerial Association will be hosting Lenten Lunches again this spring. Meals will be Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested. First Presbyterian Church will host March 31.
Hazleton BINGO
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
April
Friday, April 1
Hot Dog Fridays
Smelt Fry
LITTLETON – The 63rd Annual Hookanliner Smelt Fry will be held Friday, April 1. $1,000 in cash prizes. Serving from 4 to 8 p.m. Adults $15 / Children $5. Carry outs available.
Saturday, April 2
Family Story Time
JESUP – Family Story Time meets the first Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library. Join us Feb. 5 for books, music, and more!
Sunday, April 3
Legion Breakfast
Animal Shelter Breakfast
INDEPENDENCE – The Otter Creek Animal Shelter will have breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, April 3 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Independence Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE. The shelter will be serving pancakes, eggs, sausage, hash browns, and beverages. Dine in or carry out. Cost is a free will donation.
Wednesday, April 6
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
Thursday, April 7
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m.
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (SAPC) will meet on Thursday, April 7 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Independence City Hall. A virtual link is also available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
Lil Tots Story Time
Lenten Lunch
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Ministerial Association will be hosting Lenten Lunches again this spring. Meals will be Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested. First United Methodist Church will host April 7.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 Second St. NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Tuesday, April 12
Independence Eagles
Thursday, April 14
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m.
Lil Tots Story Time
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at about 7 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, April 15
Hot Dog Fridays
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 will hold a drive up fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until they run out). The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. The cost is $10 for a small meal (two pieces of fish), or $12 for a fish-only meal (five pieces of fish). No substitutions, please. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060. Please wear a mask during pickup.
Shrimp & Fish Dinner
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion Post 264, 204 W. Wood St, (I380 exit 41), is holding a Shrimp & Fish Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 15. Adults: $10, Children under 12: $5, Preschool: free.
Sunday, April 17
Legion Breakfast
Thursday, April 21
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m.
Lil Tots Story Time
Friday, April 22
Hot Dog Fridays
Saturday, April 23
Independence Merry Mixers
Tuesday, April 26
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at Lynda Yoder’s South Bend Greenhouse (1709 Fairbank Amish Boulevard). Meet At 12:30 p.m. meet at the Methodist Church in Jesup or Independence to carpool. Bring lunch, beverage, and a chair. Topic will be “Questions and answers on greenhouse growing and container combos.” The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Contact Shirley Bergman at bergmansa@hotmai1.com a week beforehand to make a reservation.
Independence Eagles
Wednesday, April 27
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please return two banana boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, April 28
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m.
Lil Tots Story Time
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Friday, April 29
Hot Dog Fridays
May
Saturday, May 14
Independence Merry Mixers
Thursday, May 26
Buchanan Co. Republicans
June
Thursday, June 30
Buchanan Co. Republicans
July
Thursday, July 28
Buchanan Co. Republicans
August
Thursday, Aug. 25
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, Sept. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, Oct. 27
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, Dec. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
