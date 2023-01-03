Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Buchanan County Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at the Pizza Ranch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (SAPC) will meet at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Independence City Hall. A virtual link is also available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 Second St. NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, Jan. 6
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Monday, Jan. 9
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Hope Wesleyan Church, 505 4th Avenue NE.
Keynote speaker will be Sue Tunberg on “How God Uses Angels.”
Music will be provided by Carter Homan.
The cost to attend is $12. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
STEM Wednesday
JESUP – ISU Buchanan County Extension presents STEM Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. on early dismissal days! Join us in January for Popping Popcorn with special activities, fun, and snacks!! Most suitable for grades K-4. Pre-registration is required and limited to the first 15 kids. Call the Jesup Public Library (319-827-1533) or Lori (319-334-7161) to sign up! February 1 will be Marvelous Marshmallows.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Catholic Daughters
INDEPENDENCE – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 495, St. John Church, Independence and St. Patrick’s, Winthrop will meet Thursday, January 12 at 12 p.m. for dessert and a regular meeting at St. John Parish Hall in Independence. Linda Bagby, Regent, will preside.
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday of the month Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Jan. 13
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Sunday, January 15
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is February 5.
Monday, Jan. 16
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. As with previous blood drives, it is imperative that donors schedule an appointment in order to help manage the flow of donors appropriately. Donors may schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767, going to RedCrossBlood.org and downloading the Blood Donor App, or calling Vicki Kegler at 319-334-6520. Save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass when you arrive for check-in. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information.
Owl Prowl
FONTANA PARK – On Monday, January 16 at 5:30 p.m., Buchanan County Conservation will host an Owl Prowl starting at the Fontana Nature Center, 1883 125th St., Hazleton. The program will consist of a brief introduction followed by a nighttime walk in the woods to search for barred and great-horned owls. All ages are welcome, but there will be times when silence is needed. Preregistration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on ‘Public Events.’
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Blood Drive
FAIRBANK – LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at upcoming community blood drive to be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at American Legion Hall, 109 East Main Street. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903. Appointments are encouraged.
Thursday, Jan. 19
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then go to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Friday, Jan. 20
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, Jan 26
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Friday, Jan. 27
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.