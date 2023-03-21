Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, March 22
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, March 23
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Lenten Lunch — Noon
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Ministerial Association Lenten Lunch will be held Thursday, March 23 Immanuel Lutheran Church and led by Pastor Greg DeBoer. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested.
Friends Of The Jesup Public Library – 6 p.m.
JESUP – All are invited to the Friends of the Jesup Public Library meeting at 6 p.m. on March 23. The Friends is a non-profit support organization that improves the services and resources of the Library, promotes citizen involvement in the community, and hosts fundraising events to offer programs and resources for all ages. The Friends are welcoming new members right now! Membership forms are available at the Library.
Insurance Fraud in Iowa – 6:30 pm
INDEPENDENCE – An investigator with the Iowa Insurance Fraud Bureau shares cases of insurance fraud in Iowa. Matt Mortvedt, Investigator and Bureau Chief of the Iowa Insurance Fraud Bureau, comes to the Independence Public Library to share cases of insurance fraud in Iowa and give attendees tips on identifying and avoiding insurance fraud themselves. This is a One Book Indee event and those in attendance are eligible for a prize drawing entry!
Friday, March 24
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, March 25
Swing into Spring Vendor Fair – 9 a.m.
JESUP – The Swing into Spring Vendor Fair will be 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday March 25 at CoWork591, Jesup City Hall, and the South Gym (enter through the activity doors) of the school. Bowls of Love and Home Brew Coffee will be set up in the CoWork591 parking lot as well.
Fish Fry — 4 p.m.
BRANDON – The 54th Annual Lime Creek Fish Fry will be held on Saturday, March 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brandon Area Community Center. Menu will be fish, roll, coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans, drink and dessert. $20/adults; $10/kids 12 & under; preschool and under free.
Pork Loin Dinner – 4:30 p.m.
ROWLEY – The Rowley Community Club is hosting a Pork Loin Dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Rowley Community Center. Menu is pork loin, potato salad baked beans, dinner roll, dessert, and beverage. Tickets are Adults $12; Children 5-14 $7; Children under 5 free. Bingo to follow meal. (7 to 10 p.m.). Visit the Rowley Community Club on Facebook or send a question over Messenger.
Sunday, March 26
Breakfast
HAZLETON – The Otter Creek Animal Shelter will be having a breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 at the animal shelter located at 400 North Main Street, Hazleton. The shelter will be serving eggs, hashbrowns, pancakes, sausage, beverages. Carry-outs and delivery to your vehicle will be available, in addition to dining in the shelter. The cost is a free will donation. Funds will go towards the medical needs of animals under our care. The Otter Creek Animal Shelter is a 501c3 volunteer run organization serving Buchanan and Fayette Counties.
Dungeons and Dragons – 1-2:30, 2:30-4, 4-5:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – This fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern without ever leaving the library! Snacks provided. Registration is required by calling 319-334-2470, visiting www.independenceia.org/library, or emailing iplprograms@gmail.com.
Monday, March 27
Movie Monday – 1 p.m.
JESUP – The Jesup Library will present “The Woman King” starring Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu at 1 p.m. on March 27. The movie is a historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Rated PG-13, runs 2 hours, 15 minutes. Free admission and free popcorn!
Book Discussion – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library to discuss One Book Indee read-alike, The Overnight Guest by Heather Gudenkauf! Enjoy refreshments and share your thoughts on the novel!
Tuesday, March 28
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Program will be on “One Potato, Two Potato (& Some Onions)” by Kurt Vogel. Bring a beverage. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required.
Writers’ Group – 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us at the Independence Public Library as we share our writing and discuss new ideas!
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, March 29
Blood Drive – 9 a.m.-1 p.m
INDEPENDENCE – Donate blood at the Jr/Sr High School with the National Honor Society! The blood drive will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and appointments can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/2p95r2yx.
Thursday, March 30
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Lenten Lunch — Noon
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Ministerial Association Lenten Lunch will be held Thursday, March 30 at First United Methodist Church and led by Pastor Paul Evans. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Thursday, March 30
Heather Gudenkauf – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The author of this year’s One Book Indee selection, Heather Gudenkauf, returns to the Independence Public Library to share her personal story of becoming a writer and how her home state of Iowa, a toy box, a footpath, and a library paved the way. Those in attendance are eligible for a prize drawing entry, as well as a door prize! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, March 31
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
IC Church Fish Fry
FAIRBANK – Immaculate Conception Church is holding a Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at the parish center in Fairbank. Meals are Adults $15 / 10-6 years $7 / 5 and under Free. Dine in or Take out. Menu: Cod, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, a roll, and dessert.
April
Thursday, April 6
Passover/Seder Service – 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Pastor John and Deb Sheda invites the community to observe an authentic “Passover-Seder” meal from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 at the Living Water Church, 113 2nd Ave. NE. All of the elements and traditions of a regular Jewish Passover will be observed along with a meal of Beef Stew and unleavened bread. Reservations are desired and the cost is $5 per person. Please call 319-334-6723 for more information.
Saturday, April 8
Eggstravaganza — Community Egg Hunt – 10 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Eggstravaganza returns to Heartland Acres! The Buchanan County Extension & Outreach Office, Heartland Acres, and Immanuel Lutheran Church are collaborating to make this Easter egg hunt a fun event for kids. Bring your kids for a morning of Springtime fun! Don’t forget to bring your basket for the egg hunt at 10 a.m.
Thursday, April 13
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE. Independence Public Library Program Coordinator Erin Zikmund will give a presentation. Keynote speaker will be Lee Ann Terry on how to upcycle your outlook on life to dream big. Brunch will be served. The cost to attend is $12. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Tuesday, April 25
Jesup Community Blood Drive
JESUP – Please help save lives by donating blood at the Jesup Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, April 25 at the American Legion in Jesup from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Please call or text Monica at 319-415-5275 or visit: lifeservebloodcenter.org to schedule an appointment.