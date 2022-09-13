Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Jesup Rural Woman’s Study Club
JESUP – The Rural Woman’s Study Club will start their new program year with a 1:30 p.m. meeting at the Jesup Library Community Room (721 6th Street) on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Roll call will be “A Summer Escapade.” Bring your own drink, club dues, registration for District Convention, your volunteer hour log, and Ronald McDonald items to send to the convention at Delhi. Call Cindy Lellig at 319-827-1569 to ask any questions.
Library Closing Early for Staff Development – 5 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The library will close at 5 p.m. for staff training.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Join story time for fun, reading, and rhymes. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Spaghetti supper
INDEPENDENCE – Boy Scout Troop 47 is hosting a spaghetti supper fundraiser from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept 15 at First Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Avenue NW. Meal is $10; Children under 5 free. All you can eat dine-in or take out.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual) – 6 p.m. on Zoom
INDEPENDENCE – Tune in to the illustrated talk “How the Hard Winter of 1880-81 Became ‘The Long Winter’ by Laura Ingalls Wilder.” Historian Cindy Wilson explores Wilder’s struggles to convert her family’s experiences into a novel. In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, this online evening program is free to the public. Registration is required – find the registration link on our website or Facebook page and register to receive the Zoom link. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then got to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Friday, Sept. 16
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Minecraft — 5 to 8 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Fan-favorite VegnaLand theme park returns with an upgrade! TJ from Network Nirvana brings the Season of Molokini to the library with new Minecraft vaults, quests, and challenges. There are new additions every month! Join in the fun at the library at this after-hours event! This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12. Registration is required for this program, as space and equipment are limited. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Celebration of Churches
WINTHROP – Church of Christ United, 354 2nd Street North, is celebrating the history of their combined congregations with worship at 10:30 a.m. followed by an open house at their Fellowship Hall, 534 West Madison Street.
Monday, Sept. 19
Jesup Book Club
JESUP – The Jesup Library Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. The September selection is “The Honey Bus” by Meredith May.
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at Heartland Acres at 6:30 p.m. Visit the society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Good Women & Bad Girls with Historian Kathy Wilson – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Our Victorian ancestors had specific views on the “fairer sex.” Discover what effect these attitudes had on the personal lives of Victorian women and what made Scarlett O’Hara dislike Melanie Wilkes so much. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd & 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Friday, Sept. 23
Saturday Sept. 24
Public Forum
INDEPENDENCE – Determined Iowans Motivated for Choice will be holding a public forum from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday Sept. 24 at the Independence Public Library Community Room. All candidates and those in office have been invited to come and speak to the group. We will have their statements available on their stances on upcoming legislation. This time will be spent providing information to assist individuals to develop an informed vote. Determined Iowans Motivated for Choice is a group that was formed in response to the overturning of Roe vs Wade. Our goal is to engage and inform Iowans about candidates and their beliefs.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Dungeons and Dragons – 1 -4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – This fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern without ever leaving the library! Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining this campaign.
Monday, Sept. 26
Movie Monday
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library presents “Elvis” at 1 p.m. for Movie Monday. The life of American music icon Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Rated PG-13. Popcorn is provided; please bring your own drink.
Book Discussion – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Pick up your copy of this month’s book club selection, ‘Go Set a Watchman’ by Harper Lee, at the circulation desk and join the Independence Public Library to discuss and share your thoughts on this novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Independence Methodist Church parking lot (4th Ave SE and 2nd Street SE) to car pool to tour K&K Gardens, 108 E. Wilbur St., Hawkeye (563-427-5373). Bring a sack lunch, beverage, and chair. Roll Call will be “What I hope to buy.”
Writers’ Group – 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us at the Independence Public Library as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Author Betty Brandt Passick
JESUP – Meet author, speaker, and teacher Betty Brandt Passick, a native of Fairbank, at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Winding Meadows Creek, 1044 9th Street. Betty uses her hometown as the backdrop in her Gangster Series novels. Hosted by Winding Meadows Creek and the Jesup Public Library.
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
The Legacy of an Iowa Pioneer Physician – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Award-winning novelist and Fairbank native Betty Brandt Passick talks about her recent book, “The Black Bag of Dr. Wiltse.” Hear the story of how the eruption of the Civil War threatened to destroy Dr. Alexander Wiltse’s dream of making a better life for his family in their new Iowa home in Betty Brandt Passick’s new historical fiction novel! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Friday, Sept. 30
October
Tuesday, October 4
Kids’ Halloween Crafts
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library is hosting Halloween crafting for Kids at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4. Create a wood pumpkin or Frankenstein head! This project is suitable for kids (or adults) ages 5 and up. All materials will be provided; cost is $4 per person and pre-registration is required.
Sunday, October 9
Fall Fest
HAZLETON – Otter Creek Animal Shelter is host a Fall Fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 9. It will be fun filled fall afternoon at the shelter. There will be opportunities to tour the shelter and visit the animals available for adoption. There will also be a bake sale, fall items to buy including pumpkins, and kids games. Food will be available and provided by Modern Woodman.
Thursday, October 13
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Independence Senior Center, 400 5th Ave. NE. Roberta Hinman will have a presentation on being creative with quilts, coloring books, diamond dots, etc. Keynote speaker Sherri Kubly will talk on finding truth, strength and courage to overcome destructive lies we believe. Music will be provided by Lisa and David Lang. The cost to attend is $12 per person for the event brunch. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.