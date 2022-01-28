Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Winter Book Bingo Due
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library Winter Book Bingo cards are due Jan. 29 and can be submitted either through a paper form or through our online form found on the www.independenceia.org/library website.
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – Check out a movie on DVD and take home a treat bag! Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Crack the Code Murder Mystery for Teens
INDEPENDENCE – A crime has been committed, and teens must use their investigative, code-cracking skills to outwit the culprit! The Independence Public Library invites teens to join in the mystery fun at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb.1 with a prize for who solves the crime first. This is a One Book One Independence (OBOI) event. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at The Crowbar. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. Contact Robert Hughes, Sr at 319-334-0737 for more information.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading at the Independence Public Library. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition will meet on Thursday, February 3 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Independence City Hall. A virtual link is also available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
Friday, Feb. 4
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet.
The Lion King Movie Experience for Kids
INDEPENDENCE – Just can’t wait to be king? Stampede your way to the Independence Public Library to do a fun craft between 1:30 to 2 p.m., then enjoy watching Disney’s The Lion King and snacks from 2 to 3:30 p.m. This is a One Book One Independence (OBOI) event. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Sunday, Feb. 6
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available.
Running February 7 — 19
Six-Word Story Contest
INDEPENDENCE – What story can you tell in just six words? The Independence Public Library is hosting a six-word story contest with categories for children and teens/adult. Template and instructions can be found on our website and on our Facebook page, or sent in our weekly enewsletter. Submit your finished work to the library by
Saturday, Feb. 19. This is a One Book One Independence (OBOI) activity. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Feed the Birds!
INDEPENDENCE – Make your own bird feeder with the guidance of Sondra Cabell from Buchanan County Conservation, just in time for the Great Backyard Bird Count February 18-21. Come to the library at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8. This is a One Book One Independence (OBOI) event. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 Second St. SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Library Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9. We will return to normal hours on Thursday, Feb. 10. For more information, call the library at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading at the Independence Public Library. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Independence Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE. The event, titled “Small but Mighty,” will feature speaker Amy Jo Wrobel of Ankeny. The cost to attend is $12 per person. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Catholic Daughters of the Americas
INDEPENDENCE – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 495, St. John Church Independence and St. Patrick’s Winthrop will meet Thursday, Feb. 10 at 12 noon at Prairie Hills Assisted Living, 505 Enterprise Drive in Independence. Lunch will be served and cost is $6. Please call Cheryl Reed at 319-334-4983 for reservations.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at about 7 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Feb. 11
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet.
Fish and Chicken Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a fish and chicken fry fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Curbside pickup only by 4H Building. Simply enter east road by train depot, pull up, order meal, pay, and meals will be delivered to your vehicle. All meals $15. Proceeds fund fairground improvements.
Minecraft
INDEPENDENCE – Klondike Kove returns for a limited time. Join TJ from Network Nirvana at the library from 5 to 8 p.m. for new Minecraft vaults, quests, and challenges. This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12. Registration is required. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Sunday, Feb. 13
Breakfast
MONTI – Monti Community Center is hosting a breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. They will be serving ham and scrambled eggs, pancakes, donuts rolls, and beverages. Free will donations will be accepted
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Beef Stew and Chili Soup Supper
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Fire Department is holding a Beef Stew and Chili Soup Supper from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15. There will be seating in the station and a drive-thru option. Cost is a free will donation.
Local Vietnam Veteran: His Story
INDEPENDENCE – Come to the library at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15 to hear the personal experiences of Independence Vietnam Veteran, Roger Allen, including his time in the war and his return home. Roger will also share some personal effects and photos. Don’t miss this fascinating first-hand account from an Independence native. This is a One Book One Independence (OBOI) event. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading at the Independence Public Library. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library
INDEPENDENCE – In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents “A Successful Humanitarian Story Hidden in Belgian War Lace of 1914-1918” with speaker Evelyn McMillan. Join in this virtual program on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss how the Brussels Lace committee, the Hoovers, and the two major relief organizations came together to support the lacemakers of Belgium during WWI. Registration is required via our website or Facebook page. Register and receive the Zoom link. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, Feb. 18
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet.
Shrimp & Fish Dinner
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion Post 264, 204 W. Wood St, (I380 exit 41), is holding a Shrimp & Fish Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21. Adults: $10, Children under 12: $5, Preschool: free. Third Friday of Each Month thru April.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available.
Know-It-Ale Trivia
INDEPENDENCE – Enjoy trivia and a beverage at starting at 2 p.m. at Allerton Brewing Company! Questions will be on a variety of topics, including themes from the One Book One Independence (OBOI) selection, and general knowledge. Registration is required. This is an OBOI event. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Monday, Feb. 21
Jesup Book Club
JESUP – The Jesup Library Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Monday Feb. 21. The February selection is “While Beauty Slept” by Elizabeth Blackwell.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
TrueCrimeIRL Live Podcast
INDEPENDENCE – Whether you regularly enjoy podcasts or they are new to you, join us at the library on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. for this live podcast event with TrueCrimeIRL podcast host Kelli Berens-Brink. The audience will hear about a true crime investigation and participate in the live podcast. This is a One Book One Independence (OBOI) event. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 Second St. SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Half Day Craft Day
JESUP – The next Jesup Library Half Day Craft Day is Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 1:30 p.m.
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please return two banana boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading at the Independence Public Library. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us in-person at 6 p.m. as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Gary Smith of Waverly at the mic. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Sunday, Feb. 27
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Event is 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27. Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com to register.
Monday, Feb. 28
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28 to discuss this year’s One Book One Independence selection, The Life We Bury. The book’s author, Allen Eskens, will join virtually in the discussion, so bring your burning questions! Join us at the library and share your thoughts on this novel! This is a One Book One Independence (OBOI) event. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
-30- Publish no further than this far, please.
MARCH
Tuesday, March 2
Legion Auxiliary Meeting {Lynn Schwinhammer}
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 meeting will be held Tuesday, March 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Crowbar.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at The Crowbar. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. Contact Robert Hughes, Sr at 319-334-0737 for more information.
Thursday, March 10
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at about 7 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, March 11
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 will hold a drive up fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until they run out). The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. The cost is $10 for a small meal (two pieces of fish), or $12 for a fish-only meal (five pieces of fish). No substitutions, please. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060. Please wear a mask during pickup.
Saturday, March 12
Steak Fry
DUNDEE – Dundee Fire and EMS are holding a steak fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 at the Fire Station, 117 Co Hwy W69 (North Center Street). Dine In or Carry Out. $25/12 oz. Steak, Cheesy Potatoes, Green Beans, Salad, Pudding Cup, and Beverage. $10/Hamburger Meal with all the sides. Grilled by Delaware County Cattlemen. Tickets available from any Fire/EMS personnel, local Dundee businesses, and at the door.
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Jim Williams of Iowa City calling. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Friday, March 18
Shrimp & Fish Dinner
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion Post 264, 204 W. Wood St, (I380 exit 41), is holding a Shrimp & Fish Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21. Adults: $10, Children under 12: $5, Preschool: free. Third Friday of Each Month thru April.
Wednesday, March 23
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please return two banana boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Saturday, March 26
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Gary Smith of Waverly calling and cueing. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Thursday, March 31
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
April
Friday, April 15
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 will hold a drive up fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until they run out). The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. The cost is $10 for a small meal (two pieces of fish), or $12 for a fish-only meal (five pieces of fish). No substitutions, please. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060. Please wear a mask during pickup.
Friday, April 15
Shrimp & Fish Dinner
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion Post 264, 204 W. Wood St, (I380 exit 41), is holding a Shrimp & Fish Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21. Adults: $10, Children under 12: $5, Preschool: free.
Saturday, April 23
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Barry and Carla Peck of Des Moines at the mics. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Thursday, April 28
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
May
Saturday, May 14
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Jack O’Leary of Nevada calling. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Thursday, May 26
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
June
Thursday, June 30
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
July
Thursday, July 28
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
August
Thursday, Aug. 25
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.