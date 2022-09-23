Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday Sept. 24
Public Forum
INDEPENDENCE – Determined Iowans Motivated for Choice will be holding a public forum from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday Sept. 24 at the Independence Public Library Community Room. All candidates and those in office have been invited to come and speak to the group. We will have their statements available on their stances on upcoming legislation. This time will be spent providing information to assist individuals to develop an informed vote. Determined Iowans Motivated for Choice is a group that was formed in response to the overturning of Roe vs Wade. Our goal is to engage and inform Iowans about candidates and their beliefs.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Dungeons and Dragons – 1 -4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – This fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern without ever leaving the library! Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining this campaign.
Monday, Sept. 26
Movie Monday
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library presents “Elvis” at 1 p.m. for Movie Monday. The life of American music icon Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Rated PG-13. Popcorn is provided; please bring your own drink.
Book Discussion – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Pick up your copy of this month’s book club selection, ‘Go Set a Watchman’ by Harper Lee, at the circulation desk and join the Independence Public Library to discuss and share your thoughts on this novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Independence Methodist Church parking lot (4th Ave SE and 2nd Street SE) to car pool to tour K&K Gardens, 108 E. Wilbur St., Hawkeye (563-427-5373). Bring a sack lunch, beverage, and chair. Roll Call will be “What I hope to buy.”
Writers’ Group – 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us at the Independence Public Library as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Author Betty Brandt Passick
JESUP – Meet author, speaker, and teacher Betty Brandt Passick, a native of Fairbank, at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Winding Meadows Creek, 1044 9th Street. Betty uses her hometown as the backdrop in her Gangster Series novels. Hosted by Winding Meadows Creek and the Jesup Public Library.
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
The Legacy of an Iowa Pioneer Physician – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Award-winning novelist and Fairbank native Betty Brandt Passick talks about her recent book, “The Black Bag of Dr. Wiltse.” Hear the story of how the eruption of the Civil War threatened to destroy Dr. Alexander Wiltse’s dream of making a better life for his family in their new Iowa home in Betty Brandt Passick’s new historical fiction novel! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Join story time for fun, reading, and rhymes. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Downtown Wine & Chocolate Walk
INDEPENDENCE – Shop Historic Independence and the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce will present the 2022 Wine & Chocolate Walk on Thursday, Sept. 29. The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. with shopping and samples of age-appropriate treats.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Friday, Sept. 30
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, October 1
Wilderness Skills Cooking Class with Alone’s Lucas Miller – 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Get hands-on experience with “Alone” survival series contestant Lucas Miller learning wilderness cooking skills. Quasqueton native Lucas Miller comes to the Independence Public Library to give youth ages 8-18 years a chance to learn wilderness cooking skills and hear about his experiences surviving in the wilderness. Miller was a contestant on season 1 of the History Channel’s Alone survival competition series and most recently on Alone: The Skills Challenge. Registration is required. Email iplprograms@gmail.com or call the library at 319-334-2470 to register. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Monday, October 3
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at VFW Post 2440. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Monday. Contact Robert Hughes, Sr at 319-334-0737 for more information.
Tuesday, October 4
Kids’ Halloween Crafts
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library is hosting Halloween crafting for Kids at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4. Create a wood pumpkin or Frankenstein head! This project is suitable for kids (or adults) ages 5 and up. All materials will be provided; cost is $4 per person and pre-registration is required.
Wednesday, October 5
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at the Pizza Ranch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
Thursday, October 6
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (SAPC) will meet at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Independence City Hall. A virtual link is also available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 Second St. NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, October 7
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Friday Flicks – 2 to 3:45 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Enjoy popcorn and a movie at the library once a month for “Friday Flicks” after early dismissal from school. Can you guess this month’s flick? It’s a PG movie from 2022 about a gang of animal criminals who may want to change their ways. Go to our website to see this month’s selection! For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Saturday, October 8
An Afternoon with Frank Lloyd Wright – 1 to 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Learn about the significance of Cedar Rock and Frank Lloyd Wright’s legacy. Join Friends of Cedar Rock at the Independence Public Library for “An Afternoon with Frank Lloyd Wright” with Peter Rott from Isthmus Architecture. Tickets are required and can be purchased for $10 here: https://friendsofcedarrock.org/store/an-afternoon-with-frank-lloyd-wright-tickets. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call 319-334-2470, or go to our website at www.independenceia.org/library.
Sunday, October 9
Fall Fest
HAZLETON – Otter Creek Animal Shelter is host a Fall Fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 9. It will be fun filled fall afternoon at the shelter. There will be opportunities to tour the shelter and visit the animals available for adoption. There will also be a bake sale, fall items to buy including pumpkins, and kids games. Food will be available and provided by Modern Woodman.
Tuesday, October 11
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Thursday, October 13
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday, Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, October 14
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – Loren Foster American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 will hold a Dine In/Take Out (No Drive Up) fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until they run out). The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. The cost is $13 for small meal (2 fish), or $15 for large meal (3 fish), or $15 for just fish meal (5 fish only). Free water, milk or coffee. Pop $1. Extra fish will not be brought to the dining room like in the past. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060. Next is Nov. 11.
October 10-18
Library Closed for Re-carpeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Library will be closed October 10-18 for re-carpeting. Curbside services will not be available, and no materials will be due during the closure. We plan to reopen on Wednesday, October 19 with our normal hours of 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, October 13
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Independence Senior Center, 400 5th Ave. NE. Roberta Hinman will have a presentation on being creative with quilts, coloring books, diamond dots, etc. Keynote speaker Sherri Kubly will talk on finding truth, strength and courage to overcome destructive lies we believe. Music will be provided by Lisa and David Lang. The cost to attend is $12 per person for the event brunch. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Monday, October 17
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at Heartland Acres at 7 p.m. Visit the society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Thursday, October 20
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library – 6 p.m. on Zoom
INDEPENDENCE – Learn about Hoover’s trip back to West Branch after receiving the Republican nomination for president. View seldom seen photographs of the Hoover family’s “homecoming” after being nominated for the presidency in this month’s virtual presentation “A Hoover Homecoming Photo Album, August 1928”. In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, this online evening program is free to the public. Registration is required – find the registration link on our website or Facebook page and register to receive the Zoom link. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then got to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Friday, October 21
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Minecraft – 5 to 8 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Network Nirvana gives players a chance to get the biggest payday yet if they pull off the Xulkana Wonder Heist! TJ from Network Nirvana brings the Season of Molokini to the library with new Minecraft vaults, quests, and challenges. There are new additions every month! Join in the fun at the library at this after-hours event! This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12. Registration is required for this program, as space and equipment are limited. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Sunday, October 23
Dungeons and Dragons – 1 to 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Teens ages 12-18 join forces in worlds of swords and sorcery. This fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern without ever leaving the library! Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining this campaign.
Monday, October 24
Spot, Stop, and Avoid Fraud – 1:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Learn about financial exploitation and fraud prevention as part of the Stay Independent: Healthy Aging Series. In partnership with Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach, join us at the Independence Public Library for this free hour-long workshop that will focus on frauds and scams in Iowa, warning signs of common frauds and scams, and ways to protect yourself! For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Monday, October 24
Book Discussion – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Book discussion featuring Educated by Tara Westover. Interested in conversation and interaction? Pick up your copy of this month’s book club selection, Educated by Tara Westover, at the circulation desk and join the Independence Public Library to discuss and share your thoughts on this novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, October 25
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Program will be on landscaping and plantings around your driveway by Dawn Person and Joellen Yeager. “What is around your mailbox?” will be Roll Call. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required.
Writers’ Group – 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Join with other writers to discuss your work and gain feedback! The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us at the Independence Public Library as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, October 26
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, October 27
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Haunted Campfire Stories – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Just in time for Halloween, gather around the campfire to hear some spooky stories. Storyteller Mike Peyton returns to the Independence Public Library to tell scary stories in the dark. Join us in front of the library for snacks and haunted tales around the campfire. Program is suitable for grades 6-12. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Friday, October 28
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Boo Bash @ the Falcon Civic Center – 5 to 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – A family-friendly Halloween Party with games, prizes, photo booth, and more! Trick or treat yo’ self by coming to this year’s Boo Bash! Join us from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Falcon Center! All ages can drop in to enjoy games, crafts, face painting, prizes, and a photo booth to celebrate Halloween. Wear your costume to the Falcon Center for what is sure to be a fa-BOO-lous time! For more information, stop in or call the library at 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Saturday, October 29
Friends of the Library Book Sale – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Find your next great read at the Friends Book Sale! The Friends of the Library are hosting their book sale again this spring in the Library’s Community Room. Stop in this weekend and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles that are available for purchase. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Sunday, October 30
Friends of the Library Book Sale – 1 to 3 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Find your next great read at the Friends Book Sale! The Friends of the Library are hosting their book sale again this spring in the Library’s Community Room. Stop in this weekend and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles that are available for purchase. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
November
Friday, Nov. 11
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – Loren Foster American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 will hold a Dine In/Take Out (No Drive Up) fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until they run out). The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. The cost is $13 for small meal (2 fish), or $15 for large meal (3 fish), or $15 for just fish meal (5 fish only). Free water, milk or coffee. Pop $1. Extra fish will not be brought to the dining room like in the past. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060. Next is February 10.