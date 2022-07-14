Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, July 16
Sun Art Contest Creations Due
INDEPENDENCE – Use the kit to create your own sun art and submit for our contest! If you picked up a sun art kit, complete and submit your creation by 4 p.m. July 16. Then be ready to vote in the contest! For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Sunday, July 17
Foam Mega Blaster
INDEPENDENCE – Join in the county-wide foam mayhem at Riverwalk Parks from 1 to 3 p.m.! In partnership with Buchanan County Libraries, come to Riverwalk Park for a foam fun free-for-all! Swim goggles and towel are recommended. Email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470 to get more information.
Monday, July 18
Jesup Book Club
JESUP – Eva Traube Abrams, a semi-retired librarian in Florida, is shelving books one morning when her eyes lock on a photograph in a magazine lying open nearby. She freezes; it’s an image of a book she hasn’t seen in sixty-five years—a book she recognizes as The Book of Lost Names by Kristin Harmel. The accompanying article discusses the looting of libraries by the Nazis across Europe during World War II—an experience Eva remembers well—and the search to reunite people with the texts taken from them so long ago. An engaging and evocative novel, The Book of Lost Names is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of bravery and love in the face of evil. Come to the Jesup Book Club at 11 a.m. at the Jesup library to discuss.
Tween & Teen Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – Write an entire story over the summer and get guidance on your work! Tweens and teens interested in writing can gather at the library at 11 a.m. to discuss their stories, share their work, and work on developing a story over the summer. Registration is required. Email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470 to register. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at Wapsipinicon Mill at 6:30 p.m. Visit the society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Evening Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Don’t miss a special story time with children’s librarian, Vonnie Hoskins. Enjoy stories, songs, and rhymes at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 18. Best for preschool through age 6. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Wednesday, July 20
Crime and Spy Science Camp
INDEPENDENCE – Investigate crime scenes and hone your sleuthing skills to become a detective! Writing confidential notes, fingerprinting, and mystery powder analysis are some of the ways you’ll learn to become a detective at this day camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Independence library in partnership with ISU Buchanan County Extension! Most suitable for grades 3-5. No fee to attend and lunch will be provided. Registration is required – register online here: https://tinyurl.com/yhrvrpaw (select Crime and Spy Science Camp, Wednesday, July 20 @ Independence Public Library). For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334, 2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Thursday, July 21
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Enjoy fun, reading, and rhymes in the green space outside the library. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. Story time will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the green space outside the library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library
INDEPENDENCE – Tune in to “A Behind the Scenes Look at the Hoover Library Renovation” at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Hoover Presidential Foundation president & CEO Jerry Fleagle and Matt Solari look at the possibilities that lie ahead for the new exhibit renovation. Presented in partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, this online evening program is free to the public. Registration is required for this event – access the registration link on our website or Facebook page and receive the Zoom link. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or call 319-334-2470.
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then got to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Friday, July 22
Footpath Friday
INDEPENDENCE – Walk and talk off the beaten path by taking a stroll around the neighborhoods of Independence! Begin your weekend with light activity and fun conversation by joining the library’s summer walking group. Group will leave from the library at 8 a.m. and go for a stroll around Independence. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship. Mask requirements are lifted at this time.
Sunday, July 24
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – Get in on the new campaign that starts in July! This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Event is 1 to 4 p.m. Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining this campaign.
Monday, July 25
4H Sparks Adventure Series
JESUP – The Jesup Library hosts Buchanan County ISU Extension and 4H Sparks Adventure Series 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Summer fun, excitement and adventure for a variety of ages! Each hands-on program is $10 (lunch is not provided). Register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/yhrvpaw. Theatre STEM Camp, July 25: Practice your acting and speaking skills while engineering props and simple costumes. The day will end with a short performance for friends and family. Most suitable for grades 3-5.
Maker Monday
INDEPENDENCE – Join the library for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on our website, our Facebook page, or sent in the eNewsletter. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Book discussion featuring My Friend Anna by Rachel DeLoache Williams. Interested in conversation and interaction? Pick up your copy of this month’s selection, My Friend Anna by Rachel DeLoache Williams, at the circulation desk and join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss and share your thoughts on this novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, July 26
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at Mikki Roberts’ (1158 215th St., Jesup) to tour cut flower garden. Roll call will be “favorite cut flower.” The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Contact Shirley Bergman at bergmansa@hotmai1.com a week beforehand to make a reservation.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – Join with other writers to discuss your work and gain feedback! The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us at 6 p.m. as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, July 27
All A-Flutter! Butterfly Encounter
INDEPENDENCE – Get a close look at butterflies and have the chance to feed them in butterfly encounter tents! Learn about the life cycle of butterflies and enter a feeding tent for an up-close look! Event starts at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, July 28
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Enjoy fun, reading, and rhymes in the green space outside the Library. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. Story time will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the green space outside the library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd & 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Friday, July 29
Footpath Friday
INDEPENDENCE – Walk and talk off the beaten path by taking a stroll around the neighborhoods of Independence! Begin your weekend with light activity and fun conversation by joining the library’s summer walking group. Group will leave from the library at 8 a.m. and go for a stroll around Independence. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship. Mask requirements are lifted at this time.
August
Thursday, August 11
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Independence Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE. Sandy Moore will be the keynote speaker with “My Sunflower Journey” about living the pain of childhood sexual, mental, and verbal abuse with family placing the blame on her. She will also provide music. Miniatures by Dick O’Brien will be on display. The cost to attend is $12 per person. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Tuesday, August 23
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 12 Noon at the Falcon Civic Center. The topic will be ‘Painting Gourd Birdhouses, etc.’ by Mary Steuben, Arla Senko, and Sondra Cabell. Roll call will be unusual bird house. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Contact Shirley Bergman at bergmansa@hotmai1.com a week beforehand to make a reservation.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
September
Thursday, Sept. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
October
Thursday, Oct. 27
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
November
December
Thursday, Dec. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.