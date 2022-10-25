Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Now thru Nov. 4
Thank a Vet
INDEPENDENCE – Let local Veterans know we appreciate their sacrifice and selflessness. Fill out one or more cards at the Independence Public Library to thank local Veterans who have served our country. Cards and supplies are available at the library until Friday, Nov. 4. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Wednesday, October 26
Harvest Meals
ROWLEY – Rowley Methodist Church, 201 Rowley (290th) Street is preparing Harvest Meals for dine-in or carry-out. Wednesday, October 26, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; meal: Pork sandwich, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, applesauce, cookies. Cost is a freewill offering. Event is handicap accessible. For more information call 319-938-2605. Next is November 2.
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Fall Harvest Dinner
INDEPENDENCE – First United Methodist Church Fall Harvest Dinner PICKUP on Wednesday, October 26. Meals were pre-ordered. Carryout times will be 4:30 to 7 p.m. on October 26.
Thursday, October 27
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Haunted Campfire Stories – 6:30-7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Just in time for Halloween, gather around the campfire to hear some spooky stories. Storyteller Mike Peyton returns to the Independence Public Library to tell scary stories in the dark. Join us in front of the library for snacks and haunted tales around the campfire. Program is suitable for grades 6-12. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Friday, October 28
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Boo Bash @ the Falcon Civic Center – 5 to 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – A family-friendly Halloween Party with games, prizes, photo booth, and more! Trick or treat yo’ self by coming to this year’s Boo Bash! Join us from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Falcon Center! All ages can drop in to enjoy games, crafts, face painting, prizes, and a photo booth to celebrate Halloween. Wear your costume to the Falcon Center for what is sure to be a fa-BOO-lous time! For more information, stop in or call the library at 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Saturday, October 29
Friends of the Library Book Sale – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Find your next great read at the Friends Book Sale! The Friends of the Library are hosting their book sale again this spring in the Library’s Community Room. Stop in this weekend and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles that are available for purchase. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Sunday, October 30
Friends of the Library Book Sale – 1-3 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Find your next great read at the Friends Book Sale! The Friends of the Library are hosting their book sale again this spring in the Library’s Community Room. Stop in this weekend and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles that are available for purchase. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence National Honor Society is sponsoring a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in the Independence Jr/Sr High School gym. For an appointment, sign-up in the front office, see a member of the National Honor Society, or visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass online. By donating at this blood drive, you are helping one or more graduating seniors earn a scholarship.
Harvest Meals
ROWLEY – Rowley Methodist Church, 201 Rowley (290th) Street is preparing Harvest Meals for dine-in or carry-out. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; meal: Roast beef sundae, green beans, Methodist coleslaw, bars.
Cost is a freewill offering. Event is handicap accessible. For more information call 319-938-2605.
Buchanan County Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at the Pizza Ranch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (SAPC) will meet at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Independence City Hall. A virtual link is also available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 Second St. NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, Nov. 4
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Friday Flicks – 2 to 3:45 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Enjoy popcorn and a movie at the library once a month for “Friday Flicks” after early dismissal from school. Can you guess this month’s flick? It’s a PG movie from 2022 and is a spin-off and prequel of a popular animated movie franchise, featuring the origin story of one of the characters. Go to our website to see this month’s selection! For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is November 20.
Monday, Nov. 7
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at VFW Post 2440.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at VFW Post 2440. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Monday. Contact Robert Hughes, Sr at 319-334-0737 for more information.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Library Closing Early – 5 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 for staff development. We will return to normal hours on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday of the month Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Saving at the Supermarket – 6:30 p.m. live on Zoom
INDEPENDENCE – Join us virtually via Zoom with registered dietitian nutritionist Jill Patterson to hear how to alleviate some of the stress of rising grocery prices while still eating healthy! A link will be posted on the library’s website and Facebook page. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, Nov. 11
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – Loren Foster American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 will hold a Dine In/Take Out (No Drive Up) fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until they run out). The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. The cost is $13 for small meal (2 fish), or $15 for large meal (3 fish), or $15 for just fish meal (5 fish only). Free water, milk or coffee. Pop $1. Extra fish will not be brought to the dining room like in the past. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060. Next is February 10.
Flag Presentation and Retirement – 5 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Join us for a valuable Veterans Day learning experience as we hear about and witness the retirement of American flags. This will take place outside in front of the library, so dress for the weather! For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Sunday November, 13
St. Athanasius Bazaar
JESUP – The St. Athanasius Bazaar and Broasted Chick Dinner will be Sunday, November 13. The Bazaar will run 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Bake Sale, Silent Auction, and Raffles. Special Mass time of 10:30 a.m. Dinner is served 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and includes broasted chicken and all the sides, beverage, and dessert. Adults $12/ Kids 5-12 $7/ Kids 4 & under free.
Monday, November 14
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE. Keynote speaker will be Dorothy Smith of Moline, Ill. In the hustle and bustle of the holidays, Dorothy brings out true Christmas beauty with humor and honesty. Music will be provided by Gina and Jody DeBoer. The cost to attend is $12 per person for ‘tailgate’ style food and speaker. A FUNdraiser will be held this month! For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Midday Movie – 1 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Enjoy a midday movie at the Independence Public Library! Can you guess the film? It’s a movie that came out earlier this year and is based on a novel by Delia Owens. See our website to find out the title. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group – 6 to 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – If you care for someone living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia, you are invited to attend this safe, confidential support group, in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association. Group will meet in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library. Attendees will develop mutual support and social relationships, as well as learn about dementia and develop methods and skills to solve problems. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual) – 6 p.m. on Zoom
INDEPENDENCE – Tune in to “Herbert Hoover and Christmas” to open a window into the private life of a president and his family as they celebrated a favorite holiday. In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, this online evening program is free to the public. Registration is required – find the registration link on our website or Facebook page and register to receive the Zoom link. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then go to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Friday, Nov. 18
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Minecraft — 5 to 8 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – TJ from Network Nirvana brings the Season of Molokini to the library with new Minecraft vaults, quests, and challenges. There are new additions every month! Join in the fun at the library at this after-hours event! This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12. Registration is required for this program, as space and equipment are limited. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is December 4.
Dungeons and Dragons – 1 to 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – This fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern without ever leaving the library! Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining this campaign.
Monday, Nov. 21
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at Heartland Acres at 7 p.m. Visit the society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Jesup Library Book Club
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library Book Club will discuss “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson, at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 21. In 1936, tucked deep into the woods of Troublesome Creek, KY, lives blue-skinned 19-year-old Cussy Carter, the last living female of the rare Blue People ancestry. She befriends hardscrabble and complex fellow Kentuckians, and is fiercely determined to bring comfort and joy, instill literacy, and give to those who have nothing, a bookly respite, a fleeting retreat to faraway lands.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Program will be on landscaping and plantings around your driveway by Dawn Person and Joellen Yeager. “What is around your mailbox?” will be Roll Call. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Contact Shirley Bergman to make a reservation a week ahead of the event at bergmansa@hotmai1.com
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Thursday, Nov. 24
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will have modified hours for the Thanksgiving holiday. We will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and will be closed all day on Thursday, Nov. 24. We will return to our normal hours of 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Friday, Nov. 25
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Monday, Nov. 28
Book Discussion – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Pick up your copy of this month’s book club selection, The World Played Chess by Robert Dugoni, at the circulation desk and join the Independence Public Library to discuss and share your thoughts on this novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Writers’ Group – 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us at the Independence Public Library as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
December
Sunday, Dec. 4
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is December 18.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is January 15.