JPL Spice Club for June — Tajin
JESUP – Each month a new spice is featured in a take-home kit from the Jesup Public Library that includes a sample of the spice, information on its history and uses, and recipes to try! This free program is open to cooking enthusiasts of all ages. Supplies are limited on a first-come, first-served basis.
Wednesday, June 21
Super Friends to the Rescue! — 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Join kids’ comedian Dennis Porter for interactive, improvisational theater fun at the Independence library. What is your super strength? It may be singing, athletics, cooking, reading, building, entertaining-the possibilities are endless (just like your imagination). Like many super teams, working together can help you accomplish so much more. Come create and perform stories focusing on bringing everyone’s strengths together and letting everyone be heard, for good in the world. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Summer Reading Program
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library Summer Reading Program theme is "All Together Now" for Summer 2023. Meet at the library every WEDNESDAY in June at 10:30 a.m. Each week has a different focus with stories, crafts, activities, and more. June 21 topic: Gardening. Log your minutes for the Summer Reading Program on the Beanstack app for a chance to win awesome prizes! Visit https://jesupia.beanstack.org/reader365 to sign up or log in today.
Mad Skillz – 5 to 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENE – Crews will be created, teamwork will be tested, skills will be shown and excitement will ensue! Teens 12-17 will work together to race against your fellow players as you figure out the puzzles, use your creativity and show off your Mad Skillz. Pizza included! Registration is required — email iplprograms@gmail.com, call 319-334-2470, or stop at the library to register. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Longest Day Event: Alzheimer’ Awareness Walk 5:30 – 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The public is invited to gather at Riverwalk Park to honor and/or remember those effected by Alzheimer’s/related Dementias and for their caregivers.
Thursday, June 22
Outdoor Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time will be held in the green space outside the Independence library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Summer Story Time In The Park
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library is hosting a weekly event with stories and playtime each Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. in June at various parks in Jesup. June 22: West Land of Corn Park (Blue Playground).
Dementia Friend Info Session — 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – In partnership with the Northeast Iowa Agency on Aging, this free one-hour session at the Independence library is a discussion led by a Dementia Friends Champion. You’ll learn some basics of dementia such as what dementia is, what it’s like to live with the disease, and some tips for communicating with people who have dementia. Everyone who attends is asked to turn their new understanding of dementia into a practical action that can help someone living in your community.
Friday, June 23
Footpath Friday — 8 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Begin your weekend with light activity and fun conversation by joining the Independence library’s summer walking group. The group will leave from the library at 8 a.m. and go for a stroll around Independence. In case of inclement weather, the group will meet and walk at River’sEDGE. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Hot Dog Fridays
Relay for Life – 5 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The annual Relay for Life honoring those affected by cancer will be held at the Independence High School Track. Kids activities, food, music, silent auction, luminarias, and raffle. Wendy Sperfslage is our cancer survivor speaker. For more information visit www.relayforlife.org/buchanania. In case of inclement weather, event will be at West Elementary.
Sunday, June 25
State Auditor Rob Sand
WINTHROP – State Auditor Rob Sand will be at the Buchanan County Democrats “Hot Dog Caucus” on Sunday, June 25 at The Last Homestead, 2809 160th Street, Winthrop. This will be his only Northeast Iowa stop this summer. Potluck lunch starts at 11 a.m., Auditor Sand is scheduled to speak at noon. Free will donations accepted.
Monday, June 26
Movie Monday
JESUP – Meet at the Jesup Public Library on Monday, June 26 at 1 p.m. for a showing of “80 for Brady” that follows four best friends as they embark on a journey to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in the Super Bowl. Rated PG-13. Free admission and free popcorn!
Tuesday, June 27
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at Cedar River Garden Center, 2889 Palo Marsh Road, Palo. A horticultural program will be given by Eileen Loan, Manager and Master Gardener. Time and carpooling TBD. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, June 28
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library Summer Reading Program theme is “All Together Now” for Summer 2023. Meet at the library every WEDNESDAY in June at 10:30 a.m. Each week has a different focus with stories, crafts, activities, and more. June 28 topic: Kindness. Log your minutes for the Summer Reading Program on the Beanstack app for a chance to win awesome prizes! Visit https://jesupia.beanstack.org/reader365 to sign up or log in today.
Duke Otherwise
JESUP – Duke Otherwise will be at Jesup Elementary School at 1 p.m. with his guitar, tap shoes, and distinct baritone performing a hilarious, charming and interactive musical program for all ages. His original songs are bursting with clever wordplay and fun ideas are enjoyable for all ages. This program is FREE and open to the public.
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, June 29
INDEPENDENCE – Story time will be held in the green space outside the Independence library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Summer Story Time In The Park
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library is hosting a weekly event with stories and playtime each Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. in June at various parks in Jesup. June 29: Parker Muncy Pioneer Park (10th, Church, and Ainsworth streets).
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Friday, June 30
INDEPENDENCE – Begin your weekend with light activity and fun conversation by joining the Independence library’s summer walking group. The group will leave from the library at 8 a.m. and go for a stroll around Independence. In case of inclement weather, the group will meet and walk at River’sEDGE. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Truck and Tractor Pull
JESUP – The Jesup Lions and East Central Iowa Pullers Association (ECIPA) are hosting Truck & Tractor Pull on Friday, June 30. Event is on 12th Street. Gates open 5 p.m. Event starts at 6:30 p.m. Some grandstands but bring a chair. No coolers. No pets. Live music afterwards by Balvanz & Powers. First 100 get free pork burger. Tickets $15; 10 & under free.
Saturday, July 8
Pancake Breakfast
JESUP – The Annual Farmers’ Day Pancake Breakfast will once again be served at First Presbyterian Church, 643 Sixth Street, Jesup. Pancakes, French toast, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee will be served from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Free-will donations will be accepted.