Sunday, June 4
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is July 2.
Monday, June 5
Summer Reading Program Kickoff!
INDEPENDENCE – This year’s Summer Reading Program “Find Your Voice!” begins TODAY! In-person registration starts June 5 with an all-day kickoff at the library! Enjoy treats, register for the program, and put your name on our display to start finding your voice this summer! Start logging your minutes read to earn points for prizes and contribute to our community goal of 500,000 minutes. Program runs June 5-July 30. Visit https://qrco.de/iplsrp23, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470 for more information or to get registered!
American Legion Meeting (New Location)
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. now at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Ave NE. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Monday. Contact Robert Hughes, Sr at 319-334-0737 for more information.
Tuesday, June 6
Whispering Butterﬂy Release
INDEPENDENCE – Reiﬀ Family Center invites the public to the fourth annual Whispering Butterfly Release to be held at 6 p.m. at Riverwalk Park. Attendees may release a butterﬂy in memory of a family member, or just make a wish and watch it ﬂutter away. To make sure you are able to receive a butterﬂy, please call 319-334-2501 to make a reservation.
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Craft & Convo – 6-7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Bring your current craft project and enjoy camaraderie while you work! Stop in any time between 6 and 7:30 p.m. to use the library as your makerspace with the company of others. We’ll supply the coffee – you provide the conversation!
Wednesday, June 7
An Animal Chorus - 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Croak, buzz, chirp and sing - nature has many sounds if you listen closely. Explore different ways animals communicate with each other with the National Mississippi River Museum. Transform into an animal chorus and meet live animals up close! For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Buchanan County Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at the Pizza Ranch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
Creature Feature with Fontana - 1 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – In partnership with Buchanan County Conservation, the Independence Public Library will host critters from Fontana over the summer! Come to this program to learn about the library pet for June and get the chance to name our new friend!
Rotary After Hours
INDEPENDENCE – The local Rotary Club is offering a monthly meeting for those who can’t make the weekly Tuesday Noon meetings. “Rotary After Hours” will meet at 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at Allerton Brewing Company, 110 1st Street East. Come find out more about this “Service Above Self” organization. If you have any questions feel free to call Bill Lake at 319-404-8457.
Thursday, June 8
Outdoor Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time will be held in the green space outside the Independence library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (SAPC) will meet at 10 a.m. on the second Thursday of the month at the Buchanan County Public Health conference room. A virtual link is also available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
Community Band practice
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Community Band is forming for the summer. Players of all levels are encouraged to come out to the first practice on Thursday, June 7 at the Independence Jr/Sr High School Band Room at 7 p.m. For more information call Bill Luebbers at 319-334-3030.
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday of the month Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Saturday, June 10
Hare’s Pond Fundraiser
ROWLEY – Hare’s Pond, 2959 Lucas Avenue, is holding a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. Money raised will go towards an all-inclusive playground and stocking the pond. Fishing Tournament for kids; Girl Scout Bake Sale; Silent Auction; Live Auction; Food by Denali’s on the River.
Tuesday, June 13
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Thursday, June 15
Women’s Connection – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Independence Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE. Keynote speaker will be Laurel Anderson on “Dealing with impossible situations in life.” The cost to attend is $12 for event and meal. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Military Appreciation Meal
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Veterans and their families are invited to join Buchanan County Veterans Affairs Commissioners and Staff at a military appreciation meal at VFW Post 2440, 128 3rd Avenue NE from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. Please come and enjoy the free meal and pick up information on Veteran’s benefits.
Friday, June 16
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Wednesday, June 21
Longest Day Event: Alzheimer’ Awareness Walk 5:30 – 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The public is invited to gather at Riverwalk Park to honor and/or remember those effected by Alzheimer’s/related Dementias and for their caregivers.
Friday, June 23
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Tuesday, June 27
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at Cedar River Garden Center, 2889 Palo Marsh Road, Palo. A horticultural program will be given by Eileen Loan, Manager and Master Gardener. Time and carpooling TBD. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, June 28
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, June 29
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Friday, June 30
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.