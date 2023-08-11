Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
JPL Spice Club for August — Lavender
JESUP – Each month a new spice is featured in a take-home kit from the Jesup Public Library that includes a sample of the spice, information on its history and uses, and recipes to try! This free program is open to cooking enthusiasts of all ages. Supplies are limited on a first-come, first-served basis.
Saturday, August 12
Kitty Karnival
INDEPENDENCE – Come bring your kiddies to the old fashion Kitty Karnival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at River’sEDGE. Ole time fun and games, carnival food, bake sale, face painting, animal tattoos, etc. to benefit Wildthunder. There will be educational animals, some of the adoptable animals, Wildthunder merchandise, and silent auction items.
Sunday, August 13
Quasky Community Meal
QUASQUETON – The final summer Community Meal to benefit the Little Free Food Pantry in Quasky will be held 4 to 6 p.m. at the pavilion near the ballpark. The meal is free, but freewill donations are appreciated. Non-perishable food items are also welcome.
Sundae Fun Night – 4:30-6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Independence Community Aquatic Center is hosting a Sundae Fun Night! A fun night of races, games, and competition at the pool! Ice Cream Sundaes will be sold at the concession stand.
Monday, August 14
Legos @ the Library – 6 to 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Kids aged 6 years and up can join us in the Community Room of the Independence library for some Lego fun! We will have a challenge available, or kids can make their own creations that will be displayed in the library! No registration needed.
Tuesday, August 15
Grillin’ and Chillin’
LAMONT – The Volunteer Fire Department & EMS will be serving pork loins, burgers, brats, hot dogs, cheesy potatoes, and beans from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fire Station. Free Will Donations.
QPR Training
JESUP – CoWork591 is hosting Suicide Prevention QPR Training from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15. QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer) is a way to help someone who may be suicidal. Learn the warning signs and common causes of suicidal behavior. Please RSVP to Ryan Nesbit (ryan.r.nesbit@gmail.com) or Kelly Seehase (kelly@cowork591.com). Walk-ins will be welcome, but we need 5 confirmed RSVP’s to hold the class.
Dessert Bar Crawl
JESUP – A new twist on an old favorite! Join us Tuesday, August 15 at 7 p.m. for samples of ‘bar’ desserts and vote for your favorite! Bring a pan of bars (brownies, lemon bars, etc.) with the recipe. Pre-registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/JPL-BarCrawl
Wednesday, August 16
Caregiver Support Group — 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – A confidential support group for those caring for patients or loved ones with Alzheimer’s or related dementia will meet in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library. Attendees will develop mutual support and social relationships, as well as learn about dementia and develop methods and skills to solve problems. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, August 17
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time moves back indoors this week — join story time for fun, reading, and rhymes at the library! Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time is back at the Jesup Public Library every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for stories, songs, and activities.
Music in the Park
JESUP – CoWork591 is sponsoring Music in the Park form 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Land Of Corn Pavilion. Lunch in the Park will be serving walking tacos, with a side, dessert, and drink for just $5. Performers can sign up by filling out our Google Form: https://forms.gle/qS53MLpUvj8Q3dkr8. Contact kelly@cowork591.com or call 319-827-1591 for more information.
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then go to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Thursday Night Cruisers
INDEPENDENCE – Bring your vehicle (car, truck, bike) to the Advance Auto Parts parking lot at 1414 1st Street West at 6 p.m. for a meet and greet, then depart at 6:30 p.m. (SHARP!) for a cruise around Buchanan County. Destination this week: Wolfey’s Wapsi Outback, Quasky.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual) 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Tune into an encore presentation of “Spotlight on the Famous Flour Sacks” via Zoom. Hear what Annelien van Kempen, visiting researcher from The Netherlands, and Marcus Eckhardt, Hoover Presidential Museum curator, discovered in their fascinating two-week examination of the Hoover Museum’s collection of decorated Belgian Relief flour sacks from World War I. This is the third of three summertime “Encore Presentation” programs, which originally aired in December of 2022. Registration is required – find the registration link on our website or Facebook page and register to receive the Zoom link. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Cardboard Boat Races 6:30-7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Cardboard Boat Races at the Independence Community Aquatic Center! Boat and paddle must be made of Cardboard ONLY!
Friday, August 18
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, August 19
Railroad Worker Appreciation Day
INDEPENDENCE – Railroad Worker Appreciation Day start at 8 a.m. at the Illinois Central Railroad Depot (1111 5th Ave NE). All current and past railroad workers are invited for coffee and donuts. Come share stories of your days “Workin’ On The Railroad.”
Otter Creek Animal Shelter Anniversary
HAZLETON – The Otter Creek Animal Shelter, 400 North Main Street, will celebrate their 5th anniversary from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday August 19. There will be a craft/vendor show, bake sale, kids’ activities and refreshments. Pits and Perks BBQ food truck will have food available for purchase. Many adoptable animals will be available to visit.
Quasky Car Show
QUASQUETON – Registration is available from 7 to 11 a.m. Voting by registrants takes place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Awards announced at 3 p.m. Door prizes announced throughout the day.
Underground Independence
INDEPENDENCE – Tickets for the 14th annual Underground Independence tour will be sold at the historic Wapsipinicon Mill from 8 a.m. to noon. $10/individuals or $20/immediate family. The self-guided tour will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mill will be open 8-4. This is a fundraiser for the Buchanan County Historical Society.
Sunday, August 20
Dungeons and Dragons – 1 to 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Join in for a group Dungeons & Dragons one shot session, open to current players and those interested in playing! Teens ages 12-18. Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com to register for this program.
Back To School Movie Night 6:30 to 9:3- p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Little Giants Movie at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Dunk tank, rock climbing wall, kona ice, and more. School supply donations accepted for area schools.
Monday, August 21
Jesup Book Club – 1 p.m.
JESUP – Get your copy of “The Orphan Keeper” by Camron Wright at the Library and join us for our book discussion on Monday, August 21 at 1 p.m.
Early Closure — JPL
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library will be closing early on Monday, August 21st at 4:30 p.m. for staff development.
Buchanan County Democrats — 5:30
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Democratic Central Committee will be holding the monthly meeting at Denali’s 1749 Golf Course Blvd. If you would like to order food, please plan to arrive at 5:30 p.m. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Democrats believe health care is a right, diversity is a strength, the economy should work for everyone and facts and truth matter. We hope you will take the time to join us and work towards making Buchanan County and our state a more progressive place to live and work.
Tuesday, August 22
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, August 23
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, August 24
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time is back at the Jesup Public Library every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for stories, songs, and activities.
Thursday Night Cruisers
INDEPENDENCE – Bring your vehicle (car, truck, bike) to the Advance Auto Parts parking lot at 1414 1st Street West at 6 p.m. for a meet and greet, then depart at 6:30 p.m. (SHARP!) for a cruise around Buchanan County. Destination this week: Legacy’s, Jesup.
Friday, August 25
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, August 26
BrewBQ
INDEPNDENCE – All day long at Riverwalk Park. RASH Ride Too! Registration at 7 a.m. / Ride departs 9:30 a.m. Vendors open at Noon. Hatchet throwing 2 to 6 p.m. V.I.P. Craft Brew Zone Tasting Open 3 to 4 p.m. Craft Brew Zone Tasting Open 4 to 7 p.m. Music 3 to 9 p.m.
Duck Derby
INDEPENDENCE – Independence Area Chamber of Commerce’s Duck Derby will splash up to 1,000 plastic ducks at 11 a.m. into the Wapsipinicon River from Second Street Bridge. Buy your duck number at the Chamber Office.
Monday, August 28
Monday Movie – 1 p.m.
JESUP – Join us Monday, August 28 at 1 p.m. for “Supercell,” a natural disaster film about tornadoes, hurricanes, high winds, and hail. Rated PG-13, runs 1 hour, 40 minutes. FREE popcorn and water!
Book Discussion – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Pick up a copy of “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides at the Independence Public Library circulation desk and join us to share your thoughts! Enjoy refreshments and share your thoughts on the novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, August 29
Writer’s Group – 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Area Writer’s Group at the Independence Public Library for a monthly writing workshop to get support and ideas from other writers and have time to free write. Whether you write fiction, short stories, screenplays, poetry, or something else, collaborate with fellow writers in this supportive, informal environment! Group meets monthly in the Community Room at the library. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call 319-334-2470, or go to website at www.independenceia.org/library.
Thursday, August 31
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time is back at the Jesup Public Library every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for stories, songs, and activities.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Thursday Night Cruisers
INDEPENDENCE – Bring your vehicle (car, truck, bike) to the Advance Auto Parts parking lot at 1414 1st Street West at 6 p.m. for a meet and greet, then depart at 6:30 p.m. (SHARP!) for a cruise around Buchanan County. Destination this week: Fat Boys, Hazleton.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Buchanan County Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at the Pizza Ranch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
Rotary After Hours
INDEPENDENCE – The local Rotary Club is offering a monthly meeting for those who can’t make the weekly Tuesday Noon meetings. “Rotary After Hours” will meet at 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at Allerton Brewing Company, 110 1st Street East. Come find out more about this “Service Above Self” organization. If you have any questions, feel free to call Bill Lake at 319-404-8457.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive
JESUP – Knights of Columbus Council 8227 are planning to have Tootsie Roll Days September 7, 8, and 9. They will be at: Kwik Star, 841 South Street, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Casey’s, 1330 6th Street, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Dollar General, 210 South Street West.
Thursday Night Cruisers
INDEPENDENCE – Bring your vehicle (car, truck, bike) to the Advance Auto Parts parking lot at 1414 1st Street West at 6 p.m. for a meet and greet, then depart at 6:30 p.m. (SHARP!) for a cruise around Buchanan County. Destination this week: Costas, Fairbank.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Friends of the Library Book Sale – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Find your next great read at the Friends Book Sale! The Friends of the Library are hosting their book sale again this spring in the Library’s Community Room. Stop in this weekend and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles that are available for purchase. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Sunday, Sept. 10
Friends of the Library Book Sale – 1 to 3 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Find your next great read at the Friends Book Sale! The Friends of the Library are hosting their book sale again this spring in the Library’s Community Room. Stop in this weekend and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles that are available for purchase. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Monday, Sept. 11
Women’s Connection – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Hope Wesleyan Church, 505 4th Avenue NE. Carol Kout will give a Pampered Chef demonstration. Keynote speaker will be Dolly Snitselaar on “Life’s Many Detours” and how challenges are handled. Music by Katie Trimble. The cost to attend is $15 for event and brunch. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.