Wednesday, Nov. 9
Library Closing Early – 5 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 for staff development. We will return to normal hours on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday of the month Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Catholic Daughters
INDEPENDENCE – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 495, St. John Church, Independence and St. Patrick’s, Winthrop will meet Thursday, November 10 at 6 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Hall in Winthrop. The meeting will feature a baked potato bar/salad and dessert supper. Members will be contacted to provide some salads and desserts. We especially invite any ladies who are not currently a member to please join us!
Saving at the Supermarket – 6:30 p.m. live on Zoom
INDEPENDENCE – Join us virtually via Zoom with registered dietitian nutritionist Jill Patterson to hear how to alleviate some of the stress of rising grocery prices while still eating healthy! A link will be posted on the library’s website and Facebook page. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, Nov. 11
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – Loren Foster American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 will hold a Dine In/Take Out (No Drive Up) fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until they run out). The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. The cost is $13 for small meal (2 fish), or $15 for large meal (3 fish), or $15 for just fish meal (5 fish only). Free water, milk or coffee. Pop $1. Extra fish will not be brought to the dining room like in the past. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060. Next is February 10.
Flag Presentation and Retirement – 5 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Join us for a valuable Veterans Day learning experience as we hear about and witness the retirement of American flags. This will take place outside in front of the library, so dress for the weather! For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Night at the Museum
INDEPENDENCE– Buchanan County Historical Society and the 175th Anniversary Committee are hosting two events Saturday, Nov. 12 at Heartland Acres. A family friendly occasion from 5 to 6:30 p.m. to learn about Independence history with live actors portraying local people. Admission is $10/each or $20/family. From 6:30 to 10 p.m. in the Event Center will have a cash bar, Independence trivia, and a dance with PlugNickel. Admission is a free-will donation.
Sunday November, 13
St. Athanasius Bazaar
JESUP – The St. Athanasius Bazaar and Broasted Chick Dinner will be Sunday, November 13. The Bazaar will run 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Bake Sale, Silent Auction, and Raffles. Special Mass time of 10:30 a.m. Dinner is served 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and includes broasted chicken and all the sides, beverage, and dessert. Adults $12/ Kids 5-12 $7/ Kids 4 & under free.
Monday, November 14
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE. Keynote speaker will be Dorothy Smith of Moline, Ill. In the hustle and bustle of the holidays, Dorothy brings out true Christmas beauty with humor and honesty. Music will be provided by Gina and Jody DeBoer. The cost to attend is $12 per person for ‘tailgate’ style food and speaker. A FUNdraiser will be held this month! For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Midday Movie – 1 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Enjoy a midday movie at the Independence Public Library! Can you guess the film? It’s a movie that came out earlier this year and is based on a novel by Delia Owens. See our website to find out the title. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – Due to the holidays, the mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. The next mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on Wednesday, December 21.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – Due to the holidays, the mobile food pantry in Brandon will be Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368. The next mobile food pantry in Brandon will take place on Wednesday, December 21.
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group – 6 to 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – If you care for someone living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia, you are invited to attend this safe, confidential support group, in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association. Group will meet in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library. Attendees will develop mutual support and social relationships, as well as learn about dementia and develop methods and skills to solve problems. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual) – 6 p.m. on Zoom
INDEPENDENCE – Tune in to “Herbert Hoover and Christmas” to open a window into the private life of a president and his family as they celebrated a favorite holiday. In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, this online evening program is free to the public. Registration is required – find the registration link on our website or Facebook page and register to receive the Zoom link. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then go to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Buchanan County Tourism
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Tourism be meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at Denali’s on the River meeting room.
Friday, Nov. 18
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Minecraft — 5 to 8 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – TJ from Network Nirvana brings the Season of Molokini to the library with new Minecraft vaults, quests, and challenges. There are new additions every month! Join in the fun at the library at this after-hours event! This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12. Registration is required for this program, as space and equipment are limited. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is December 4.
Dungeons and Dragons – 1 to 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – This fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern without ever leaving the library! Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining this campaign.
Monday, Nov. 21
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at Heartland Acres at 7 p.m. Visit the society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Jesup Library Book Club
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library Book Club will discuss “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson, at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 21. In 1936, tucked deep into the woods of Troublesome Creek, KY, lives blue-skinned 19-year-old Cussy Carter, the last living female of the rare Blue People ancestry. She befriends hardscrabble and complex fellow Kentuckians, and is fiercely determined to bring comfort and joy, instill literacy, and give to those who have nothing, a bookly respite, a fleeting retreat to faraway lands.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Program will be on landscaping and plantings around your driveway by Dawn Person and Joellen Yeager. “What is around your mailbox?” will be Roll Call. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Contact Shirley Bergman to make a reservation a week ahead of the event at bergmansa@hotmai1.com
Blood Drive
FAIRBANK – LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at upcoming community blood drive to be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at American Legion Hall, 109 East Main Street. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903. Appointments are required.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Thursday, Nov. 24
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will have modified hours for the Thanksgiving holiday. We will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and will be closed all day on Thursday, Nov. 24. We will return to our normal hours of 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.
Friday, Nov. 25
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Monday, Nov. 28
Book Discussion – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Pick up your copy of this month’s book club selection, The World Played Chess by Robert Dugoni, at the circulation desk and join the Independence Public Library to discuss and share your thoughts on this novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Writers’ Group – 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us at the Independence Public Library as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
December
Sunday, Dec. 4
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is December 18.
Christmas Open House
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is hosting a Christmas open house from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Rowley Museum, located in downtown Rowley. Santa will be there and refreshments will be served.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is January 15.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – Due to the holidays, the mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place Wednesday, Dec. 26 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – Due to the holidays, the mobile food pantry in Brandon will be Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.