Wednesday, May 18
History of Jesup
JESUP – At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, Jesup resident Dale Rueber will present a program about the history of Jesup at the Jesup library. Sponsored in partnership with The Steve Brown Art Center Inc.
Thursday, May 19
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Hazleton BINGO
HAZLETON – The Hazleton Commercial Club is conducting BINGO Fundraising on Thursday evenings at the Hazleton American Legion/Community Center. BINGO cards are on sale at 5:30 p.m. and early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. Food, drinks, and desserts available. Facemasks are encouraged for unvaccinated attendees. Updated information will be posted on the Hazleton Commercial Club Facebook page.
Vets in the Park
INDEPENDENCE – Iowa Vet in the Park are hosting a dinner for all Buchanan County Veterans and their families from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at Teacher’s Park. Please come and enjoy a free meal and meet some Veteran organizations in the Buchanan County Area. To help sponsor the event or find out more information contact iowavetspicnic@gmail.com or follow Iowa Vets in the Park on Facebook.
All Vets Night
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 is hosting an All Vets Night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then go to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library
INDEPENDENCE – Tune in virtually at 6 p.m. to “Lou Henry Hoover’s White House” with author Annette Dunlap on Thursday, May 19. Learn about Lou Henry Hoover’s trail of achievements, including updating the White House, building a school in rural Virginia, and being the first president’s wife to address the nation by radio. Presented in partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, this online evening program is free to the public. Registration is required for this event – access the link on our website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, May 20
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship. Mask requirements are lifted at this time.
Saturday, May 21
Independence Farmer’s Market Opens
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Farmer’s Market opens for the 2022 season. Vendors will be by the Wapsipinicon Mill from 8 a.m. to Noon.
Blessing of the Bikes
INDEPENDENCE – Hope Wesleyan Church, 505 4th Avenue NE, is holding a breakfast and “Blessing of the Bikes” from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21 to bring awareness of how motorcycle crashes are 27 times as likely to result in a fatality compared to other motor vehicle crashes. There will be door prizes and a Slow Speed Race. All proceeds of the event will support the Ukraine Relief Fund.
Monday, May 23
Movie Monday
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library presents “Dog” for Movie Monday at 1 p.m. With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, Briggs and Lulu drive each other completely crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards to have a fighting chance of finding happiness. Popcorn provided; please bring your own drink.
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Pick up your copy now of this month’s selection, Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, at the Independence library circulation desk. Join the discussion at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23 and share your thoughts on this novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, May 24
Independence Garden Club
JESUP – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at Wapsicor Tree Farm (1788 Central Ave. Jesup) for a tour with Cheryl Parker. To carpool, meet at 12:30 p.m. meet at the Methodist Church in Jesup or Independence. Bring lunch, beverage, and chair. Rollcall is “Most recent tree planting.” The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Contact Shirley Bergman at bergmansa@hotmai1.com a week beforehand to make a reservation.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us at 6 p.m. at the Independence library as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, May 25
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please return two banana boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Birds in the Park
INDEPENDENCE – Join Michael from Buchanan County Conservation at 6:30 p.m. at Three Elms Park leads us on a relaxing walk and points out local birds. Guides and binoculars will be provided and no registration is needed. Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Thursday, May 26
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Hazleton BINGO
HAZLETON – The Hazleton Commercial Club is conducting BINGO Fundraising on Thursday evenings at the Hazleton American Legion/Community Center. BINGO cards are on sale at 5:30 p.m. and early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. Food, drinks, and desserts available. Facemasks are encouraged for unvaccinated attendees. Updated information will be posted on the Hazleton Commercial Club Facebook page.
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Friday, May 27
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship. Mask requirements are lifted at this time.
Memorial Day Weekend
May 28-30
Monday, May 30
Library Closed for Memorial Day
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will be closed all day Monday, May 30. We will return to normal hours of 9:30 am – 8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 31. For more information, call the library at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
June
Thursday, June 2
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Sunday, June 5
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available.
Monday, June 6
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Monday, June 6
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at VFW Post . In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. Contact Robert Hughes, Sr at 319-334-0737 for more information.
Thursday, June 9
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Thursday, June 16
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Independence Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE. Jean Gillpatrick will discuss Master Gardener Projects in Buchanan County. Music will be provided by Jeanne Wiggins on the accordion. The keynote speaker will be Deborah Lord on “‘True Confessions of a Good Girl.” The cost to attend is $12 per person. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Thursday, June 23
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Thursday, June 30
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Thursday, June 30
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
July
Sunday, July 3
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available.
Thursday, July 28
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
August
Thursday, Aug. 25
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
September
Thursday, Sept. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
October
Thursday, Oct. 27
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
November
December
Thursday, Dec. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.