Wednesday, August 24
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, August 25
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – An introduction to the magic of books and reading!
Story time returns to the Community Room at the Independence Public Library this week, where babies through age 4 can have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Saturday, August 27
Band Booster Fundraisers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Band Boosters will be holding two fundraisers Saturday, August 27 from 10 to 2 p.m. in support of sending the Mustang Marching Band. There will be a Bake Sale outside Walmart and a Car Wash at Rydell Auto.
Sunday, August 28
Dungeons and Dragons – 1 to 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Get in on this new campaign of fantastical role-playing and storytelling!
This fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern without ever leaving the library! Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining this campaign.