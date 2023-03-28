Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, March 29
Blood Drive – 9 a.m.-1 p.m
INDEPENDENCE – Donate blood at the Jr/Sr High School with the National Honor Society! The blood drive will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and appointments can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/2p95r2yx.
Thursday, March 30
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Lenten Lunch — Noon
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Ministerial Association Lenten Lunch will be held Thursday, March 30 at First United Methodist Church and led by Pastor Paul Evans. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Heather Gudenkauf – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The author of this year’s One Book Indee selection, Heather Gudenkauf, returns to the Independence Public Library to share her personal story of becoming a writer and how her home state of Iowa, a toy box, a footpath, and a library paved the way. Those in attendance are eligible for a prize drawing entry, as well as a door prize! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, March 31
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
IC Church Fish Fry
FAIRBANK – Immaculate Conception Church is holding a Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at the parish center in Fairbank. Meals are Adults $15 / 10-6 years $7 / 5 and under Free. Dine in or Take out. Menu: Cod, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, a roll, and dessert.
Saturday, April 1
Easter Egg Hunt
INDEPENDENCE – Prairie Hills Independence is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on the front lawn from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1. 12 years and under are welcome to hunt eggs. Meet the Easter Bunny and get your picture taken.
Tuesday, April 4
Independence Farmers Market Vendors
INDEPENDENCE – All prospective vendors and interested community members are welcome to attend the informational vendor meeting on Tuesday, April 4 at Heartland Acres Theatre at 6 p.m. Learn the rules, requirements, procedures, and market strategies for having a booth at the Independence Farmers Market.
Thursday, April 6
Passover/Seder Service – 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Pastor John and Deb Sheda invites the community to observe an authentic “Passover-Seder” meal from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 at the Living Water Church, 113 2nd Ave. NE. All of the elements and traditions of a regular Jewish Passover will be observed along with a meal of Beef Stew and unleavened bread. Reservations are desired and the cost is $5 per person. Please call 319-334-6723 for more information.
Saturday, April 8
Eggstravaganza — Community Egg Hunt – 10 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Eggstravaganza returns to Heartland Acres! The Buchanan County Extension & Outreach Office, Heartland Acres, and Immanuel Lutheran Church are collaborating to make this Easter egg hunt a fun event for kids. Bring your kids for a morning of Springtime fun! Don’t forget to bring your basket for the egg hunt at 10 a.m.
Thursday, April 13
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE. Independence Public Library Program Coordinator Erin Zikmund will give a presentation. Keynote speaker will be Lee Ann Terry on how to upcycle your outlook on life to dream big. Brunch will be served. The cost to attend is $12. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Monday, April 17
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. To schedule an appointment, use the Red Cross App, call 1-800-733-2767, contact RedCrossBlood.org, call Vicki at 319-334-6520. Save up to 15 minutes by completing the RapidPass on-line the day of your donation at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
Tuesday, April 25
Jesup Community Blood Drive
JESUP – Please help save lives by donating blood at the Jesup Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, April 25 at the American Legion in Jesup from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Please call or text Monica at 319-415-5275 or visit: lifeservebloodcenter.org to schedule an appointment.