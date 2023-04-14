Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
JPL Spice Club for April — Ginger
JESUP – Each month a new spice is featured in a take-home kit from the Jesup Public Library that includes a sample of the spice, information on its history and uses, and recipes to try! This free program is open to cooking enthusiasts of all ages. Supplies are limited on a first-come, first-served basis.
Sunday, April 16
Historical Society Breakfast
LITTLETON – The Littleton and Chatham Historical Society will host an egg, pancake and sausage breakfast and raffle on Sunday, April 16 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Littleton and Chatham Historical Society, 601 State Street, Littleton, across from the Littleton Lounge. The meal is a free-will donation to benefit the museum. Carry outs available. For more email tonybengston@yahoo.com.
Dungeons and Dragons 1-2:30, 2:30-4, 4-5:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – This fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern without ever leaving the library! Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining this campaign.
Monday, April 17
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. To schedule an appointment, use the Red Cross App, call 1-800-733-2767, contact RedCrossBlood.org, call Vicki at 319-334-6520. Save up to 15 minutes by completing the RapidPass on-line the day of your donation at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
JPL Book Club – 1 p.m.
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library Book Club choice for April is “The Taking of Jemima Boone” by Matthew Pearl. Books are available at the JPL.
Legos @ the Library 6-7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Kids age 6 years and up can join us in the Community Room for some Lego fun! We will have a challenge available, or kids can make their own creations that will be displayed in the library! No registration needed. Email iplprograms@gmail.com, call 319-334-2470, or go to our website at www.independenceia.org/library for more information.
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at Heartland Acres at 7 p.m. This will be the Annual Meeting. Visit the society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Tuesday, April 18
Library Tech, Databases, Apps, Oh My! 1:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Feeling overwhelmed with the apps or tech services the library is using? Come to this session where we will do a brief overview of library technology. This month’s session will focus on the IPL Card Catalog and website with a brief overview and Q&A. Bring your device and get help with these resources! For more information, go to our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Discovering Dungeons & Dragons, Part II 5:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Building upon the first Dungeons & Dragons information session, this second program will focus on D&D Beyond, the online portal to play in a new way. Join us to learn about character creation, building worlds, and creating your own campaign! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Wednesday, April 19
Kids in the Kitchen – 3:30 p.m.
JESUP – Comto the Jesup Public Library and learn how to make easy, kid-friendly snacks! Join us this month to make sweet or savory roll-ups! All snacks may include nuts, gluten, and/or dairy so plan accordingly. Recommended for ages Kindergarten — 4th grade. Pre-registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/JPL-KIKApril.
Wings & Wildflowers – 4:30 p.m.
BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Conservation is hosting a series of woodland walks in various county parks. On Wednesday, April 19 meet at Boies Bend (2465 278th Street, Quasqueton) at 4:30 p.m. All ages are welcome; walks will be a leisurely mile or so in about an hour. Registration requested (free) at www.mycountyparks.com/County/Buchanan/Events.aspx
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group 6-7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – If you care for someone living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia, you are invited to attend this safe, confidential support group, in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association. Group will meet in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library. Attendees will develop mutual support and social relationships, as well as learn about dementia and develop methods and skills to solve problems. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, April 20
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual) 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – “An Audio-Visual Potpourri” will showcase a variety of favorite still images and share some Hoover home movies, newsreel films, and point out a few unusual items in the Hoover archives. Presented by Lynn Smith, audio-visual archivist at the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum. In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, this online evening program is free to the public. Registration is required – find the registration link on our website or Facebook page and register to receive the Zoom link. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then go to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Friday, April 21
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, April 22
Friends of the Library Book Sale 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Friends of the Library are hosting their book sale again this spring in the Library’s Community Room. Stop in this weekend and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles that are available for purchase. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Democrat Dinner
QUASQUETON – Buchanan County Democrats will be hosting their 2023 Sustaining Banquet on Saturday April 22, at Wolfey’s Wapsie Outback 101Water Street, Quasqueton. The social hour begins at 5:30 p.m and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $25 for adults and $15 for students. Please plan to join us for fun and fellowship. This is our annual fund raiser to help Democratic candidates. We are a community-driven political group focused on the unique grounded values of rural America. This banquet helps to get Representatives and Senators elected that will stand for all Iowans regardless of self-identity, social or economic class. We hope to see you there.
Sunday, April 23
Spring Breakfast
WINTHROP – The Winthrop Church of Christ United Annual Spring Breakfast will be held at Fellowship Hall on Sunday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, ham, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, and beverages. Adults $10 / 8 and under $5 / Preschool Free.
Friends of the Library Book Sale 1-3 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Friends of the Library are hosting their book sale again this spring in the Library’s Community Room. Stop in this weekend and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles that are available for purchase. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Monday, April 24
Movie Monday – 1 p.m.
JESUP – The Jesup Library will present “The Whale” starring Brendan Fraser. Rated R, runs 1 hour, 57 minutes. Popcorn and water bottles are provided.
Book Discussion 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library to discuss The Library Book by Susan Orlean. Enjoy refreshments and share your thoughts on the novel! For more information, visit our website at wwww.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, April 25
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Program will be “Kentucky Derby Party’’ (floral design) by Club Officers. Bring a beverage. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required.
Community Blood Drive
JESUP – Please help save lives by donating blood at the Jesup Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, April 25 at the American Legion in Jesup from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Please call or text Monica at 319-415-5275 or visit: lifeservebloodcenter.org to schedule an appointment.
Writers’ Group 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us at the Independence Public Library as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, April 26
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, April 27
Story Time 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Library Tech, Databases, Apps, Oh My! 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Feeling overwhelmed with the apps or tech services the library is using? Come to this session where we will do a brief overview of library technology. This month’s session will focus on the IPL Card Catalog and website with a brief overview and Q&A. Bring your device and get help with these resources! For more information, go to our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, April 28
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.