JPL Spice Club for May — Caraway
JESUP – Each month a new spice is featured in a take-home kit from the Jesup Public Library that includes a sample of the spice, information on its history and uses, and recipes to try! This free program is open to cooking enthusiasts of all ages. Supplies are limited on a first-come, first-served basis.
Saturday, May 20
Plant Sale
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club is having a plant, bake, and yard art sale at the Falcon Center from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20. Note the date change and join us for some great items.
Sunday, May 21
Dungeons and Dragons – 1-2:30, 2:30-4, 4-5:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – This fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern without ever leaving the library! Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining this campaign.
Monday, May 22
Book Discussion – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library to discuss “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio. Copies are available at the Circulation Desk. Enjoy refreshments and share your thoughts on the novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, May 23
Writers’ Group – 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us at the Independence Public Library as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Program will be “Making Gardener’s Soap using Bee’s Wax” with Kathy Kitner. They will plant the “Plant it Pink” / Breast Cancer Awareness flowers at the conclusion of the day’s meeting. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required.
Women in the Woods with Wine
HAZLETON – Buchanan County Conservation is offering another Women in the Woods with Wine evening program at the Fontana Park Nature Center from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 for women ages 21+ who are interested in becoming more comfortable in, and knowledgeable about, the natural world. Topic will be Nectar of the Flowers: Pollinators in action, honey and beekeeping basic questions and answers. Preregistration is required by going to www.mycountyparks.com/County/Buchanan/Events and selecting the program.
For more information call the Fontana Nature Center at 319-636-2617.
Wednesday, May 24
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, May 25
Online Summer Reading Program Registration begins!
INDEPENDENCE – Online registration for the 2023 Summer Reading Program begins May 25! You can register online at independenceia.beanstack.org, or in-person registration begins June 5 at our Summer Reading Program kickoff! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, call the library at 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Story Time 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Library Tech, Databases, Apps, Oh My! – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Feeling overwhelmed with the apps or tech services the library is using? Come to one of these sessions where we will do a brief overview of library technology. This month’s sessions will focus on the Libby app used for audiobooks and e-books with a brief overview and Q&A. Bring your device and your questions! For more information, go to our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, May 26
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Sunday, May 28
Rowley Historical Society Museum
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society Museum is open on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The museum is also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567.
Monday, May 29
Independence Library Closed All Day
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will be closed all day on Monday, May 29. We will return to normal hours of 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30.
JUNE
Thursday, June 1
Catholic Daughters of the Americas
INDEPENDENCE – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 495, St. John Church, Independence and St. Patrick’s, Winthrop will gather on Thursday, June 1, at 6 p.m. for a Mass and reception for new members at St. John’s. A celebration and light meal will follow, as well as a short business meeting. This will be the group’s last meeting until fall.
Friday, June 2
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Sunday, June 4
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is July 2.
Monday, June 5
American Legion Meeting (New Location)
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. now at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Ave NE. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Monday. Contact Robert Hughes, Sr at 319-334-0737 for more information.
Tuesday, June 6
Whispering Butterﬂy Release
INDEPENDENCE – Reiﬀ Family Center invites the public to the fourth annual Whispering Butterfly Release to be held at 6 p.m. at Riverwalk Park. Attendees may release a butterﬂy in memory of a family member, or just make a wish and watch it ﬂutter away. To make sure you are able to receive a butterﬂy, please call 319-334-2501 to make a reservation.
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Wednesday, June 7
Buchanan County Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at the Pizza Ranch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
Thursday, June 8
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (SAPC) will meet at 10 a.m. on the second Thursday of the month at the Buchanan County Public Health conference room. A virtual link is also available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday of the month Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Tuesday, June 13
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Thursday, June 15
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then go to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Friday, June 16
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Wednesday, June 21
Longest Day Event: Alzheimer’ Awareness Walk 5:30 – 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The public is invited to gather at Riverwalk Park to honor and/or remember those effected by Alzheimer’s/related Dementias and for their caregivers.
Friday, June 23
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Tuesday, June 27
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at Cedar River Garden Center, 2889 Palo Marsh Road, Palo. A horticultural program will be given by Eileen Loan, Manager and Master Gardener. Time and carpooling TBD. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, June 28
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, June 29
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Friday, June 30
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.