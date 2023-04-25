Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, April 26
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, April 27
Story Time 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Library Tech, Databases, Apps, Oh My! 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Feeling overwhelmed with the apps or tech services the library is using? Come to this session where we will do a brief overview of library technology. This month’s session will focus on the IPL Card Catalog and website with a brief overview and Q&A. Bring your device and get help with these resources! For more information, go to our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, April 28
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Indee Ag Ed Plant Sale
INDEPENDENCE – Independence FFA Plant Sale will start Friday April 28 at the greenhouse on the south side of the Independence Jr/Sr School. Plant Sale times are: April 28 3 to 6 p.m.; April 29 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; May 5 3 to 6 p.m.; May 6 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; May 12 3 to 6 p.m.; and May 13 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, MaY 4
Catholic Daughters
INDEPENDENCE – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 495, St. John Church, Independence and St. Patrick’s, Winthrop changed their meeting date from May 13 to Thursday, May 4 at noon. It will be a regular meeting in the St. John Church Parish Hall.
Saturday, May 6
Annual Plant Sale
FONTANA PARK – Fontana Herb Society’s annual plant sale will be held Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to Noon at the Fontana Nature Center 1883 125th Street, Hazleton. Several varieties of perennials, herbs, hostas, ground covers, iris and daylilies will be available. These starter plants come from local gardens and are appropriate for our climate. Proceeds from the sale help maintain the herb and butterfly gardens at the Nature Center.
Spangler Cemetery Association
AURORA – The Spangler Cemetery Association will hold their annual meeting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at the Aurora Historical Building located at 316 Main Street. Agenda items will include the financial report, groundskeeping report, and the election of trustees.
Sudserella
INDEPENDENCE – IACT will present the Children’s Theater play “Sudserella” on Saturday, May 6 at 6 p.m., and Sunday, May 7 at a 3 p.m. matinee. Both performances will be at the First United Methodist Church of Independence basement stage (Fellowship Hall). Cost of admission is a free-will donation. More info can be found on IACT’s Facebook page.
Sunday, May 7
Sudserella
INDEPENDENCE – IACT will present the Children’s Theater play “Sudserella” on Sunday, May 7 at a 3 p.m. matinee. The performance will be at the First United Methodist Church of Independence basement stage (Fellowship Hall). Cost of admission is a free-will donation. More info can be found on IACT’s Facebook page.
Wednesday, May 10
Hunter Safety Classes Begin
INDEPENDENCE – Hunter safety classes are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, May 10 and 11 from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Buchanan County Wildlife, 2552 Pine Creek Avenue, Independence. Registration must be done online at www.gooutdoorsiowa.com and Click on Events and Hunter Education Certification classes and search for May 10, 2023 Buchanan County Wildlife Association. Contact Ken Aarhus at 319-327-0141 for more information.