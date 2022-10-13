Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
October 15-18
Library Closed for Re-carpeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Library will be closed now through October 18 for re-carpeting. Curbside services will not be available, and no materials will be due during the closure.
Sunday, October 16
Turkey Dinner
MASONVILLE – Immaculate Conception Church, 608 Bernhart Street, is offering Take-Out Turkey Dinners on Sunday, October 16. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. they will be preparing homemade meals with all the fixings. All meals $15. For more information call 563-920-3916.
Monday, October 17
Jesup Library Book Club
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library Book Club will discuss “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 17. Set in post WWII, “The Dutch House” is a dark fairy tale about two smart people who cannot overcome their past.
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at Heartland Acres at 7 p.m. Visit the society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Wednesday, October 19
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group – 6 to 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – If you care for someone living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia, you are invited to attend this safe, confidential support group, in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association. Group will meet in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library. Attendees will develop mutual support and social relationships, as well as learn about dementia and develop methods and skills to solve problems. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, October 20
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library – 6 p.m. on Zoom
INDEPENDENCE – Learn about Hoover’s trip back to West Branch after receiving the Republican nomination for president. Registration is required via our website or Facebook page to receive the Zoom link.
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then got to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Friday, October 21
Pillow Cleaning at Mill
INDEPENDENCE – The annual pillow cleaning service sponsored by the Buchanan County Historical Society is scheduled to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, October 21, at the Wapsipinicon Mill.
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Minecraft – 5 to 8 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Network Nirvana gives players a chance to get the biggest payday yet if they pull off the Xulkana Wonder Heist! This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12. Registration is required for this program, as space and equipment are limited. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470.