February
One Book Indee Bingo for Children and Teens
INDEPENDENCE – Children through 5th grade and teens 6th-12th grades can pick up their One Book Indee bingo card at the library or get it online to read for prize opportunities! Completing a blackout on your bingo card will enter you in a special prize drawing! Completed bingos can be submitted either through a paper form or online. Deadline to turn in your completed Bingo is March 1. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Spice Club
JESUP – Each month a new spice is featured in a take-home kit from the Jesup Public Library that includes a sample of the spice, information on its history and uses, and recipes to try! February’s spice is curry. This free program is open to cooking enthusiasts of all ages. Supplies are limited on a first-come, first-served basis.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Legislative Town Hall
ARLINGTON – Fayette County Farm Bureau is hosting a Town Hall for the public to interact with local legislators about issues being discussed in Des Moines. Among those invited are State Representative Craig Johnson (HD- 67), State Representative Chad Ingels (HD-68), and State Senator Dan Zumbach (SD- 34). The forum is from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Arlington Community Center.
Aurora Fire Department Fundraiser
AURORA – The Aurora Volunteer Fire Department is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Comet Center, 401 Woodruff Street. Dinner will be served 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is $10 (under age 8 — $5). Menu: beef stew, chicken noodle soup, deli sandwiches, dessert, and drink. DJ from 7 to 10 p.m. Raffle (need not be present to win) and silent auction.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is March 5.
Dungeons and Dragons – 1-2:30, 2:30-4, 4-5:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – This fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern without ever leaving the library! Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining this campaign.
Monday, Feb. 20
Jesup Library Book Club — 1 p.m.
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library Book Club will discuss “Secret Daughter” by Shilpi Somaya Gowda at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20. Books are available to pick up at the library.
Buchanan County Democrats
INDEPENDENCE – The Democrat Central Committee will be meeting Monday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library. The Buchanan County Democrat Party is committed to ensuring that ALL Iowans have informed, vocal advocate who promotes values of equality, liberty and justice regardless of self-identity, socio-economic standing or well-being. Please join us and attend the meeting.
CO2 Pipeline meeting
FAIRBANK – Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement are holding a community meeting 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20 at Legion Hall, 109 Main Street. They will be discussing CO2 pipelines and how to take action to stop the proposed projects.
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at Heartland Acres at 7 p.m. Visit the society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
One-on-One Tech Help 1-2:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Have some new holiday tech you’d like to figure out? Need help with one of the library’s apps or online databases? Want to brush up on some basic computer or smart phone skills? Sign up for a helpful one-on-one 30-minute session at 1:00, 1:30, or 2:00 pm. Registration is required. To register, email iplprograms@gmail.com, stop into the library, or call 319-334-2470.
Kids’ Snacks – 3:30 p.m.
JESUP – Learn how to make easy after-school snacks to taste at the Jesup Public Library, along with the recipe to make them again at home! This month we will make Energy Bites. Snacks may include gluten, dairy, and/or nuts, so please plan accordingly. Recommended for ages K-4th Grade. Pre-registration is required; find us on Facebook!
Fire Department Annual Chili & Beef Stew
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Fire Department will host a Chili & Beef Stew Supper from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. This year the Free Will Donation proceeds go towards Rescue and Ventilation Saws. Show your support for a group of dedicated firefighters. To go orders available.
Writers’ Group 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us at the Independence Public Library as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Daytime Book Discussion – 2 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Public Library at this special book discussion time to chat about this year’s One Book Indee selection, Not a Sound by Heather Gudenkauf. Join us at the library for coffee, conversation, and to share your thoughts on this novel! This is a One Book Indee event. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Wapsipinicon Tales – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Join Katie Hund and Michael Maas as they dive into the history of the Wapsipinicon River. They will also discuss local legends and historical accounts regarding the origins of its name and share interesting facts about the river and its ecosystem. Attendees will also hear about recreational opportunities and upcoming events on our local river. Program begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Friday, Feb. 24
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Art Exhibition
JESUP – The Steve Brown Art Center is hosting an Art Exhibition and Live Painting by Barb Prall from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at CoWork591, 591 Young Street.
Rowley Historical Society Meal
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is holding a Hot Beef/Turkey Supper fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Rowley Community Building. Adults $12/ Children 5-14 $7/ under 5 free.
Monday, Feb. 27
Movie Monday – 1 p.m.
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library will be showing “Lifemark” starring Kirk Cameron and Rebecca Rogers Nelson. Rated PG-13; 1 hour, 45 minutes. Popcorn and water bottles are provided.
Book Discussion with Author Heather Gudenkauf! – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Come to this can’t-miss program where One Book Indee author Heather Gudenkauf comes to the Independence Public Library to discuss this year’s community read selection, Not a Sound. Hear her insights on the novel and enjoy refreshments and conversation with fellow community readers! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Master Gardener Deb Walker will speak on How to Care for African Violets. Bring your own beverage. The public is welcome to attend without cost or joining.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
MARCH
Wednesday, March 1
Grassley Staff at IPL – 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Sen. Chuck Grassley’s Regional Director Matt Rector will be at the Independence Public Library from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 to assist constituents regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or wishing to share views on matters of federal policy. Senator Grassley will not be in attendance.
Thursday, March 2
Band Night and Spaghetti Supper
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Band Boosters Spaghetti Supper & Band Night will be Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults & $5 for kids 12 & under. Jazz Bands will start playing in the commons at 5 p.m. Band Night Concert, including all 5th-12th grade band students, will begin at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium.
Saturday, March 11
Legislative Town Hall
QUASQUETON – Buchanan County Farm Bureau is hosting a Legislative Town Hall for the public on Saturday, March 11 at Wolfey’s starting at 9:30 a.m. with a social time and morning refreshments. Invited are State Representative Craig Johnson (HD- 67), State Representative Chad Ingels (HD-68), and State Senator Dan Zumbach (SD- 34).
Saturday, March 18
