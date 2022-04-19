Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
April
Men’s Coffee
INDEPENDENCE – The Shysters Coffee Group located at the Buchanan County Senior Center in Independence has coffee every Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Everyone from Buchanan County, and outside, are welcome to stop for coffee and conversation. There are no age requirements. All you need is the desire for good conversations, comradery, and perhaps a game of pool.
Thursday, April 21
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
A Journey Through Parkinson’s Disease (III)
INDEPENDENCE – If you are struggling with Parkinson’s disease (PD) or know someone who is, it’s helpful to know where to find support on the journey. Presented in three one-hour sessions (each from 1 to 2 p.m.), attendees will learn about the causes, symptoms, and treatments of PD and therapeutic activities that can be done in the home. Participants are encouraged to attend all three sessions. This educational series is presented with Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach. Registration is required – register online at https://go.iastate.edu/PMZV0L or by calling the library at 319-334-2470 or emailing iplprograms@gmail.com. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.
Hazleton BINGO
HAZLETON – The Hazleton Commercial Club is conducting BINGO Fundraising on Thursday evenings at the Hazleton American Legion/Community Center. BINGO cards are on sale at 5:30 p.m. and early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. Food, drinks, and desserts available. Facemasks are encouraged for unvaccinated attendees. Updated information will be posted on the Hazleton Commercial Club Facebook page.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library
INDEPENDENCE – Tune in at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 to “Hoover: A 50-Year Humanitarian Odyssey” to learn about the programs and people Hoover set up to feed millions in his last 50 years. Presented by Branden Little with the Hoover Presidential Foundation and Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, this online evening program is free to the public. Registration is required for this event – access the link on our website or Facebook page. Register and receive the Zoom link. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, April 22
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship. Mask requirements are lifted at this time.
Minecraft
INDEPENDENCE – Join TJ from Network Nirvana at the library for new Minecraft vaults, quests, and challenges. There are new additions every month! Take part in the fiery new 12-player vault experience, Katabasis. Join in the fun from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Independence library at this after-hours event! This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12. Registration is required for this program, as space and equipment are limited. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Saturday, April 23
Friends of the Library Book Sale
INDEPENDENCE – The Friends of the Library are hosting their book sale again this spring in the Library’s Community Room from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Stop in this weekend and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles that are available for purchase. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Barry and Carla Peck of Des Moines at the mics. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Sunday, April 24
Friends of the Library Book Sale
INDEPENDENCE – The Friends of the Library spring book sale continues from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Library’s Community Room. Stop in and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles that are available for purchase.
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Event is 1 to 4 p.m. at the Independence library. Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining the next campaign.
Monday, April 25
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library on Monday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Virgin River by Robyn Carr. Join us at the library and share your thoughts on this novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, April 26
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at Lynda Yoder’s South Bend Greenhouse (1709 Fairbank Amish Boulevard). Meet At 12:30 p.m. meet at the Methodist Church in Jesup or Independence to carpool. Bring lunch, beverage, and a chair. Topic will be “Questions and answers on greenhouse growing and container combos.” The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Contact Shirley Bergman at bergmansa@hotmai1.com a week beforehand to make a reservation.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us in-person at 6 p.m. at the Independence library as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 Second St. SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, April 27
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please return two banana boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, April 28
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Hazleton BINGO
HAZLETON – The Hazleton Commercial Club is conducting BINGO Fundraising on Thursday evenings at the Hazleton American Legion/Community Center. BINGO cards are on sale at 5:30 p.m. and early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. Food, drinks, and desserts available. Facemasks are encouraged for unvaccinated attendees. Updated information will be posted on the Hazleton Commercial Club Facebook page.
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Friday, April 29
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship. Mask requirements are lifted at this time.
Saturday, April 30
Make Your Own May Day Basket
INDEPENDENCE – With May Day just around the corner, kids and families can pop into the library between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 30 to make and decorate their own paper May Day basket and make paper flowers to give to a neighbor, teacher, or friend! For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Sunday, May 1
Spring Breakfast
WINTHROP – The Winthrop Church of Christ United Annual Spring Breakfast will be held at Fellowship Hall on Sunday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, ham, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, and beverages. Adults $10 / 8 and under $5.
Tuesday, May 3
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at The Crowbar. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. Contact Robert Hughes, Sr at 319-334-0737 for more information.
Wednesday, May 4
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
Thursday, May 5
Hazleton BINGO
HAZLETON – The Hazleton Commercial Club is conducting BINGO Fundraising on Thursday evenings at the Hazleton American Legion/Community Center. BINGO cards are on sale at 5:30 p.m. and early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. Food, drinks, and desserts available. Facemasks are encouraged for unvaccinated attendees. Updated information will be posted on the Hazleton Commercial Club Facebook page.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 Second St. NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, May 6
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship. Mask requirements are lifted at this time.
Tuesday, May 10
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Thursday, May 12
Hazleton BINGO
HAZLETON – The Hazleton Commercial Club is conducting BINGO Fundraising on Thursday evenings at the Hazleton American Legion/Community Center. BINGO cards are on sale at 5:30 p.m. and early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. Food, drinks, and desserts available. Facemasks are encouraged for unvaccinated attendees. Updated information will be posted on the Hazleton Commercial Club Facebook page.
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday, Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, May 13
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship. Mask requirements are lifted at this time.
Saturday, May 14
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Jack O’Leary of Nevada calling. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Monday, May 16
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. As with previous blood drives, it is imperative that donors schedule an appointment in order to help manage the flow of donors appropriately in support of social distancing and current Covid guidelines. Donors may schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767, going to RedCrossBlood.org and downloading the Blood Donor App, or calling Vicki Kegler at 319-334-6520. Save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass when you arrive for check-in. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information.
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at Wapsipinicon Mill at 6:30 p.m. Visit the society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Thursday, May 19
Hazleton BINGO
HAZLETON – The Hazleton Commercial Club is conducting BINGO Fundraising on Thursday evenings at the Hazleton American Legion/Community Center. BINGO cards are on sale at 5:30 p.m. and early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. Food, drinks, and desserts available. Facemasks are encouraged for unvaccinated attendees. Updated information will be posted on the Hazleton Commercial Club Facebook page.
All Vets Night
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then got to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Friday, May 20
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship. Mask requirements are lifted at this time.
Tuesday, May 24
Independence Garden Club
JESUP – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at Wapsicor Tree Farm (1788 Central Ave. Jesup) for a tour with Cheryl Parker. To carpool, meet at 12:30 p.m. meet at the Methodist Church in Jesup or Independence. Bring lunch, beverage, and chair. Rollcall is “Most recent tree planting.” The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Contact Shirley Bergman at bergmansa@hotmai1.com a week beforehand to make a reservation.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, May 25
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please return two banana boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, May 26
Hazleton BINGO
HAZLETON – The Hazleton Commercial Club is conducting BINGO Fundraising on Thursday evenings at the Hazleton American Legion/Community Center. BINGO cards are on sale at 5:30 p.m. and early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. Food, drinks, and desserts available. Facemasks are encouraged for unvaccinated attendees. Updated information will be posted on the Hazleton Commercial Club Facebook page.
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Friday, May 27
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship. Mask requirements are lifted at this time.
Memorial Day Weekend
May 28-30
June
Sunday, June 5
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available.
Thursday, June 30
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
July
Sunday, July 3
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available.
Thursday, July 28
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
August
Thursday, Aug. 25
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.