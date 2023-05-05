Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
JPL Spice Club for May — Caraway
JESUP – Each month a new spice is featured in a take-home kit from the Jesup Public Library that includes a sample of the spice, information on its history and uses, and recipes to try! This free program is open to cooking enthusiasts of all ages. Supplies are limited on a first-come, first-served basis.
Saturday, May 6
Annual Plant Sale
FONTANA PARK – Fontana Herb Society’s annual plant sale will be held Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to Noon at the Fontana Nature Center 1883 125th Street, Hazleton. Several varieties of perennials, herbs, hostas, ground covers, iris and daylilies will be available. These starter plants come from local gardens and are appropriate for our climate. Proceeds from the sale help maintain the herb and butterfly gardens at the Nature Center.
Book & Media Sale 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library will be holding a Book & Media Sale from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 6 in the JPL Community Room. Books, puzzles, games, DVDs and more are available for a free will donation to support the Friends of the Jesup Public Library.
Spangler Cemetery Association
AURORA – The Spangler Cemetery Association will hold their annual meeting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at the Aurora Historical Building located at 316 Main Street. Agenda items will include the financial report, groundskeeping report, and the election of trustees.
Sudserella
INDEPENDENCE – IACT will present the Children’s Theater play “Sudserella” on Saturday, May 6 at 6 p.m., and Sunday, May 7 at a 3 p.m. matinee. Both performances will be at the First United Methodist Church of Independence basement stage (Fellowship Hall). Cost of admission is a free-will donation. More info can be found on IACT’s Facebook page.
Sunday, May 7
Sudserella
INDEPENDENCE – IACT will present the Children's Theater play "Sudserella" on Sunday, May 7 at a 3 p.m. matinee. The performance will be at the First United Methodist Church of Independence basement stage (Fellowship Hall). Cost of admission is a free-will donation. More info can be found on IACT's Facebook page.
Monday, May 8
Women’s Connection – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Buttermilk Cafe, 1008 1st Street West. Music by John Kies. Keynote speaker will be Amy Wrobel. She will talk about her living with insecurities and a lack of self-worth until she met Jesus. The cost to attend is $12 for event and meal. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Tuesday, May 9
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, May 10
Hunter Safety Classes Begin
INDEPENDENCE – Hunter safety classes are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, May 10 and 11 from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Buchanan County Wildlife, 2552 Pine Creek Avenue, Independence. Registration must be done online at www.gooutdoorsiowa.com and Click on Events and Hunter Education Certification classes and search for May 10, 2023 Buchanan County Wildlife Association. Contact Ken Aarhus at 319-327-0141 for more information.
Thursday, May 11
Story Time 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday of the month Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, May 12
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, May 13
Stamp Out Hunger
INDEPENDENCE – The National Association of Letter Carriers ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ drive is set for Saturday, May 13. To participate put your donation bag outside where it’s obvious by 9 a.m. Saturday. Of course, you can always personally bring your donation to the Independence Area Food Pantry, 201 2nd Avenue NE, across from the Independence Post Office.
Sunday, May 14 — Mother’s Day
Monday, May 15
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at Heartland Acres at 7 p.m. Visit the society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Thursday, May 18
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then go to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Friday, May 19
Saturday, May 20
Plant Sale
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club is having a plant, bake, and yard art sale at the Falcon Center from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20. Note the date change and join us for some great items.
Tuesday, May 23
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Program will be “Making Gardener’s Soap using Bee’s Wax” with Kathy Kitner. They will plant the “Plant it Pink” / Breast Cancer Awareness flowers at the conclusion of the day’s meeting. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required.
Wednesday, May 24
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, May 25
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Friday, May 26
