Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.

JPL Spice Club for May — Caraway

JESUP – Each month a new spice is featured in a take-home kit from the Jesup Public Library that includes a sample of the spice, information on its history and uses, and recipes to try! This free program is open to cooking enthusiasts of all ages. Supplies are limited on a first-come, first-served basis.

Saturday, May 6

Annual Plant Sale

FONTANA PARK – Fontana Herb Society’s annual plant sale will be held Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to Noon at the Fontana Nature Center 1883 125th Street, Hazleton. Several varieties of perennials, herbs, hostas, ground covers, iris and daylilies will be available. These starter plants come from local gardens and are appropriate for our climate. Proceeds from the sale help maintain the herb and butterfly gardens at the Nature Center.

Book & Media Sale 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

JESUP – The Jesup Public Library will be holding a Book & Media Sale from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 6 in the JPL Community Room. Books, puzzles, games, DVDs and more are available for a free will donation to support the Friends of the Jesup Public Library.

Spangler Cemetery Association

AURORA – The Spangler Cemetery Association will hold their annual meeting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at the Aurora Historical Building located at 316 Main Street. Agenda items will include the financial report, groundskeeping report, and the election of trustees.

Sudserella

INDEPENDENCE – IACT will present the Children’s Theater play “Sudserella” on Saturday, May 6 at 6 p.m., and Sunday, May 7 at a 3 p.m. matinee. Both performances will be at the First United Methodist Church of Independence basement stage (Fellowship Hall). Cost of admission is a free-will donation. More info can be found on IACT’s Facebook page.

Sunday, May 7

Sudserella

INDEPENDENCE – IACT will present the Children’s Theater play “Sudserella” on Sunday, May 7 at a 3 p.m. matinee. The performance will be at the First United Methodist Church of Independence basement stage (Fellowship Hall). Cost of admission is a free-will donation. More info can be found on IACT’s Facebook page.

Monday, May 8

Women’s Connection – 6:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Buttermilk Cafe, 1008 1st Street West. Music by John Kies. Keynote speaker will be Amy Wrobel. She will talk about her living with insecurities and a lack of self-worth until she met Jesus. The cost to attend is $12 for event and meal. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.

Tuesday, May 9

Independence Eagles

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.

Wednesday, May 10

Hunter Safety Classes Begin

INDEPENDENCE – Hunter safety classes are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, May 10 and 11 from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Buchanan County Wildlife, 2552 Pine Creek Avenue, Independence. Registration must be done online at www.gooutdoorsiowa.com and Click on Events and Hunter Education Certification classes and search for May 10, 2023 Buchanan County Wildlife Association. Contact Ken Aarhus at 319-327-0141 for more information.

Thursday, May 11

Story Time 9:30 a.m.

INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.

Lil Tots Story Time

JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.

VFW and Auxiliary

INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday of the month Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.

Friday, May 12

Hot Dog Fridays

INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.

Saturday, May 13

Stamp Out Hunger

INDEPENDENCE – The National Association of Letter Carriers ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ drive is set for Saturday, May 13. To participate put your donation bag outside where it’s obvious by 9 a.m. Saturday. Of course, you can always personally bring your donation to the Independence Area Food Pantry, 201 2nd Avenue NE, across from the Independence Post Office.

Sunday, May 14 — Mother’s Day

Monday, May 15

Buchanan Co. Historical Society

INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at Heartland Acres at 7 p.m. Visit the society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.

Thursday, May 18

VFW

INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then go to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.

Friday, May 19

Hot Dog Fridays

INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.

Saturday, May 20

Plant Sale

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club is having a plant, bake, and yard art sale at the Falcon Center from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20. Note the date change and join us for some great items.

Tuesday, May 23

Independence Eagles

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.

Independence Garden Club

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Program will be “Making Gardener’s Soap using Bee’s Wax” with Kathy Kitner. They will plant the “Plant it Pink” / Breast Cancer Awareness flowers at the conclusion of the day’s meeting. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required.

Wednesday, May 24

Lamont Mobile Food Pantry

LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.

Brandon Food Pantry

BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.

Thursday, May 25

Buchanan County Republicans

INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.

Friday, May 26

Hot Dog Fridays

INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.