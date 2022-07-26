Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, July 27
All A-Flutter! Butterfly Encounter
INDEPENDENCE – Get a close look at butterflies and have the chance to feed them in butterfly encounter tents! Learn about the life cycle of butterflies and enter a feeding tent for an up-close look! Event starts at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Mobile Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will take place from 4:30 to 5:50 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 329-474-2368.
Thursday, July 28
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Enjoy fun, reading, and rhymes in the green space outside the Library. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. Story time will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the green space outside the library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd & 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Friday, July 29
Footpath Friday
INDEPENDENCE – Walk and talk off the beaten path by taking a stroll around the neighborhoods of Independence! Begin your weekend with light activity and fun conversation by joining the library’s summer walking group. Group will leave from the library at 8 a.m. and go for a stroll around Independence. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Friday Flix
JESUP – The Jesup Library will hold Friday Flix every Friday at 10:30 a.m. thru August 5. Popcorn is provided; please bring your own drink. Movie selection subject to change. Rated PG. Popcorn is provided; please bring your own drink. This week: Interactive “Shark Tale.”
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship. Mask requirements are lifted at this time.
Monday, August 1
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Crafting for Kids! – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Join Miss Vonnie for a fun camping craft!
Miss Vonnie shows us how to make a lantern and harmonica! Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room for some crafting fun! Call 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit www.independenceia.org/library for more information.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at VFW Post 2440. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Monday. Contact Robert Hughes, Sr at 319-334-0737 for more information.
Wed., August 3
Ocean Odyssey – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Explore the important role sharks and rays play in the ecosystem and get the chance to touch some of the animals!
The Mississippi River Museum’s traveling touch tank brings live ocean animals to the Independence Public Library! Break down common misconceptions surrounding sharks and rays. Participants may get their hands wet and touch some of these animals. Call 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit www.independenceia.org/library for more information.
Nailed It!
JESUP – The Jesup Library presents “Nailed It!” at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.. Take a crack at re-creating an edible masterpiece! Space is limited to 15 people per session. Pre-registration is required; sign up at https://forms.gle/GmihcEPfAByvuo5K7. Sessions will be held in the basement of Jesup City Hall.
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
Thursday, August 4
Super Splash Water Battle Announcement!
INDEPENDENCE – Check the library’s Facebook page or website www.independenceia.org/library to see if we have met our reading goal to be able to have this community-wide water battle! We will post an announcement on August 4 on our Facebook page and website with the final count and where the potential water battle will be!
Outdoor Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Enjoy fun, reading, and rhymes in the green space outside the Library
Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. Story time will be held in the green space outside the library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (SAPC) will meet on Thursday, August 4 5 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Independence City Hall. A virtual link is also available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 Second St. NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, August 5
Footpath Friday – 8 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Walk and talk off the beaten path by taking a stroll around the neighborhoods of Independence!
Begin your weekend with light activity and fun conversation by joining the library’s summer walking group. Group will leave from the Independence Public Library at 8 a.m. and go for a stroll around Independence. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Friday Flix
JESUP – The Jesup Library will hold Friday Flix every Friday at 10:30 a.m. thru August 5. Popcorn is provided; please bring your own drink. Movie selection subject to change. Rated PG. Popcorn is provided; please bring your own drink. This week: “Flipper.”
Sunday, August 7
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available.
Super Splash Community Water Battle – 1 to 3 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Check the library’s Facebook page or website to see if we’ve met our goal to have this community water battle and where it will be!
If we have met our goal of reading 500,000 minutes as a community, we will have a community-wide water battle. Check the library’s Facebook page or website to see if we’ve met our goal to have this community water battle and where it will be! Bring your squirt guns and towel and be ready for a fun time! Sand will be available for sand castles. No water balloons please. Email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470 for more information.
Stanley Ice Cream Social
STANLEY – The Stanley Fire Department and EMS will be hosting their annual ice cream social from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 7. They will be serving a choice of ribeye sandwich, bratburger, hamburger, or hotdog meals with a bag of chips, drink, homemade pie, and a cup of homemade ice cream. Dine in at the fire station, or carryout available. Come see the freshly remodeled Community Hall. Call 563-920-6792 with questions. Proceeds go to support the Stanley Fire Department and EMS. Hope you can make it!
Monday, August 8
Tween & Teen Writers’ Group – 11 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Write an entire story over the summer and get guidance on your work!
Tweens and teens interested in writing can gather to discuss their stories, share their work, and work on developing a story over the summer at the Independence Public Library. Registration is required. Email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470 to register. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Tuesday, August 9
Chalk the Walk – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Chalk the walk in front of the library!
Bring the family out to spread some light in the community by filling the sidewalk in front of the Independence Public Library with positive messages and drawings! Great for all ages and chalk is provided. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, August 10
Library Closing Early for Staff Development – 5 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The library will close early for staff training.
The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10. We will return to normal hours of 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. For more information, call the library at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Thursday, August 11
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Independence Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE. Sandy Moore will be the keynote speaker with “My Sunflower Journey” about living the pain of childhood sexual, mental, and verbal abuse with family placing the blame on her. She will also provide music. Miniatures by Dick O’Brien will be on display. The cost to attend is $12 per person. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Outdoor Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Enjoy fun, reading, and rhymes in the green space outside the Library
Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. Story time will be held in the green space outside the library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday, Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Saturday, August 13
Stained Glass Art Workshop for Teens and Adults – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Back by popular demand!
Adults and teens who are registered for this encore class will try something new at the Independence Public Library by making stained glass art using a soldering iron. Prior registration is required as workshop is full. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Monday, August 15
Family Game Night – 6 to 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Stop in for some family fun before school starts!
Get in some family time before school begins at the Independence Public Library! We will have games, cards, and Legos to use, or bring your favorite game from home! Snacks and drinks provided. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, August 16
Blood Drive
JESUP – The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at Jesup Bible Fellowship, 152 South Street. As with previous blood drives, it is imperative that donors schedule an appointment in order to help manage the flow of donors appropriately in support of social distancing and current Covid guidelines. Donors may schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or by going to RedCrossBlood.org and downloading the Blood Donor App. Save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass when you arrive for check-in. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information.
Thursday, August 18
Outdoor Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Enjoy fun, reading, and rhymes in the green space outside the Library
Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. Story time will be held in the green space outside the library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual) – 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Tune in to “Unraveling Yarns About the First Ladies”
Come celebrate Lou Henry Hoover and other crafty first ladies with author Debra Scala Giokas. Presented in partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, this online evening program is free to the public. Registration is required for this event – access the registration link on our website or Facebook page and receive the Zoom link. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or call 319-334-2470.
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then got to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Tuesday, August 23
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 12 Noon at the Falcon Civic Center. The topic will be ‘Painting Gourd Birdhouses, etc.’ by Mary Steuben, Arla Senko, and Sondra Cabell. Roll call will be unusual bird house. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Contact Shirley Bergman at bergmansa@hotmai1.com a week beforehand to make a reservation.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Thursday, August 25
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – An introduction to the magic of books and reading!
Story time returns to the Community Room at the Independence Public Library this week, where babies through age 4 can have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Sunday, August 28
Dungeons and Dragons – 1 to 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Get in on this new campaign of fantastical role-playing and storytelling!
This fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern without ever leaving the library! Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining this campaign.