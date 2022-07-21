Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Sunday, July 24
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – Get in on the new campaign that starts in July! This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Event is 1 to 4 p.m. Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining this campaign.
Monday, July 25
Maker Monday
INDEPENDENCE – Join the library for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on our website, our Facebook page, or sent in the eNewsletter. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
4H Sparks Adventure Series
JESUP – The Jesup Library hosts Buchanan County ISU Extension and 4H Sparks Adventure Series 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Summer fun, excitement and adventure for a variety of ages! Each hands-on program is $10 (lunch is not provided). Register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/yhrvpaw. Theatre STEM Camp, July 25: Practice your acting and speaking skills while engineering props and simple costumes. The day will end with a short performance for friends and family. Most suitable for grades 3-5.
Movie Monday
JESUP – Movie Monday at the Jesup Public Library starts at 1 p.m. This week: “Death on the Nile.” Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s (Kenneth Branagh) Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie. Rated PG-13. Popcorn is provided; please bring your own drink.
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Book discussion featuring My Friend Anna by Rachel DeLoache Williams. Interested in conversation and interaction? Pick up your copy of this month’s selection, My Friend Anna by Rachel DeLoache Williams, at the circulation desk and join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss and share your thoughts on this novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, July 26
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at Mikki Roberts’ (1158 215th St., Jesup) to tour cut flower garden. Roll call will be “favorite cut flower.” The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Contact Shirley Bergman at bergmansa@hotmai1.com a week beforehand to make a reservation.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – Join with other writers to discuss your work and gain feedback! The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us at 6 p.m. as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, July 27
All A-Flutter! Butterfly Encounter
INDEPENDENCE – Get a close look at butterflies and have the chance to feed them in butterfly encounter tents! Learn about the life cycle of butterflies and enter a feeding tent for an up-close look! Event starts at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Mobile Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will take place from 4:30 to 5:50 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 329-474-2368.
Thursday, July 28
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Enjoy fun, reading, and rhymes in the green space outside the Library. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. Story time will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the green space outside the library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Independence Eagles
Friday, July 29
Footpath Friday
INDEPENDENCE – Walk and talk off the beaten path by taking a stroll around the neighborhoods of Independence! Begin your weekend with light activity and fun conversation by joining the library’s summer walking group. Group will leave from the library at 8 a.m. and go for a stroll around Independence. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Friday Flix
JESUP – The Jesup Library will hold Friday Flix every Friday at 10:30 a.m. thru August 5. Popcorn is provided; please bring your own drink. Movie selection subject to change. Rated PG. Popcorn is provided; please bring your own drink. This week: Interactive “Shark Tale.”
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship. Mask requirements are lifted at this time.
-30-
August
Monday, August 1
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Monday, August 1
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at VFW Post 2440. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Monday. Contact Robert Hughes, Sr at 319-334-0737 for more information.
Wednesday, August 3
Nailed It!
JESUP – The Jesup Library prsents “Nailed It!” at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.. Take a crack at re-creating an edible masterpiece! Space is limited to 15 people per session. Pre-registration is required; sign up at https://forms.gle/GmihcEPfAByvuo5K7. Sessions will be held in the basement of Jesup City Hall.
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
Thursday, August 4
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (SAPC) will meet on Thursday, August 4 5 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Independence City Hall. A virtual link is also available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
Thursday, August 4
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 Second St. NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Firday, August 5
Friday Flix
JESUP – The Jesup Library will hold Friday Flix every Friday at 10:30 a.m. thru August 5. Popcorn is provided; please bring your own drink. Movie selection subject to change. Rated PG. Popcorn is provided; please bring your own drink. This week: “Flipper.”
Sunday, August 7
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available.
Tuesday, August 9
Independence Eagles
Thursday, August 11
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Independence Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE. Sandy Moore will be the keynote speaker with “My Sunflower Journey” about living the pain of childhood sexual, mental, and verbal abuse with family placing the blame on her. She will also provide music. Miniatures by Dick O’Brien will be on display. The cost to attend is $12 per person. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Thursday, August 11
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday, Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Tuesday, August 16
Blood Drive
JESUP – The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at Jesup Bible Fellowship, 152 South Street. As with previous blood drives, it is imperative that donors schedule an appointment in order to help manage the flow of donors appropriately in support of social distancing and current Covid guidelines. Donors may schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or by going to RedCrossBlood.org and downloading the Blood Donor App. Save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass when you arrive for check-in. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information.
Thursday, August 18
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then got to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Tuesday, August 23
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 12 Noon at the Falcon Civic Center. The topic will be ‘Painting Gourd Birdhouses, etc.’ by Mary Steuben, Arla Senko, and Sondra Cabell. Roll call will be unusual bird house. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Contact Shirley Bergman at bergmansa@hotmai1.com a week beforehand to make a reservation.
Tuesday, August 23
Independence Eagles
Thursday, August 25
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.