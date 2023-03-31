Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
JPL Spice Club for April — Ginger
JESUP – Each month a new spice is featured in a take-home kit from the Jesup Public Library that includes a sample of the spice, information on its history and uses, and recipes to try! This free program is open to cooking enthusiasts of all ages. Supplies are limited on a first-come, first-served basis.
Saturday, April 1
Easter Egg Hunt
INDEPENDENCE – Prairie Hills Independence is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on the front lawn from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1. 12 years and under are welcome to hunt eggs. Meet the Easter Bunny and get your picture taken.
Sunday, April 2
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. The final breakfast of the season is April 16.
Monday, April 3
American Legion Meeting (New Location)
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. now at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Ave NE. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Monday. Contact Robert Hughes, Sr at 319-334-0737 for more information.
Tuesday, April 4
Discovering Dungeons & Dragons, Part I 5:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Whether you’re new to Dungeons & Dragons or are a Dungeon Master, come to this session to learn D&D basics and check out the new digital experience! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Independence Farmers Market Vendors
INDEPENDENCE – All prospective vendors and interested community members are welcome to attend the informational vendor meeting on Tuesday, April 4 at Heartland Acres Theatre at 6 p.m. Learn the rules, requirements, procedures, and market strategies for having a booth at the Independence Farmers Market.
Wednesday, April 5
Buchanan County Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at the Pizza Ranch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
STEM Wednesday
JESUP – ISU Buchanan County Extension presents STEM Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. on early dismissal days! Join together April 5 at the Jesup library for “Wonderful Wind.” Learn all about wind through stories, activities and a snack. Pre-registration is required. Call the Jesup Public Library at 319-827-1533.
Craft & Convo 2-3:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Bring your current project (be it needlework, crafting, or coloring…or something else!) and enjoy camaraderie while you work! Stop in any time between 2 and 3:30 to use the library as your makerspace with the company of others. We’ll supply the coffee – you provide the conversation! For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Potato Bar
AURORA – The Aurora Public Library is holding a Potato Bar fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5. Assorted toppings, salads, and desserts. Carry-out or dine in. Freewill donations will help purchase new materials and fund the Summer Reading Program.
Thursday, April 6
Story Time 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (SAPC) will meet at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Independence City Hall. A virtual link is also available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Passover/Seder Service – 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Pastor John and Deb Sheda invites the community to observe an authentic “Passover-Seder” meal from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 at the Living Water Church, 113 2nd Ave. NE. All of the elements and traditions of a regular Jewish Passover will be observed along with a meal of Beef Stew and unleavened bread. Reservations are desired and the cost is $5 per person. Please call 319-334-6723 for more information.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 Second St. NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, April 7
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – Loren Foster American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 will hold a Dine In/Take Out (No Drive Up) fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until they run out). The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. The cost is $13 for small meal (2 fish), or $15 for large meal (3 fish), or $15 for just fish meal (5 fish only). Free water, milk or coffee. Pop $1. Extra fish will not be brought to the dining room like in the past. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060.
Saturday, April 8
Eggstravaganza — Community Egg Hunt – 10 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Eggstravaganza returns to Heartland Acres! The Buchanan County Extension & Outreach Office, Heartland Acres, and Immanuel Lutheran Church are collaborating to make this Easter egg hunt a fun event for kids. Bring your kids for a morning of Springtime fun! Don’t forget to bring your basket for the egg hunt at 10 a.m.
Sunday, April 9
Library Closed All Day
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will be closed all day on Sunday, April 9.
Tuesday, April 11
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday April 12
Library Closing Early for Staff Development 5 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12.
Thursday, April 13
Story Time 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE. Independence Public Library Program Coordinator Erin Zikmund will give a presentation. Keynote speaker will be Lee Ann Terry on how to upcycle your outlook on life to dream big. Brunch will be served. The cost to attend is $12. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday of the month Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Google Apps for Beginners 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE –Come to this session at the Independence Public Library for help with Google Docs, Sheets, and Drive. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, call the library at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com
Friday, April 14
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Minecraft 5-8 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – TJ from Network Nirvana invites players to discover all-new features hidden around Cola Kingdom with new armor sets, new activities, and new characters! Join in the fun at the library at this after-hours event with pizza provided! This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12. Registration is required, as space and equipment are limited. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Sunday, April 16
Dungeons and Dragons 1-2:30, 2:30-4, 4-5:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – This fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern without ever leaving the library! Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining this campaign.
Monday, April 17
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. To schedule an appointment, use the Red Cross App, call 1-800-733-2767, contact RedCrossBlood.org, call Vicki at 319-334-6520. Save up to 15 minutes by completing the RapidPass on-line the day of your donation at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
Legos @ the Library 6-7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Kids age 6 years and up can join us in the Community Room for some Lego fun! We will have a challenge available, or kids can make their own creations that will be displayed in the library! No registration needed. Email iplprograms@gmail.com, call 319-334-2470, or go to our website at www.independenceia.org/library for more information.
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at Heartland Acres at 7 p.m. This will be the Annual Meeting. Visit the society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Tuesday, April 18
Library Tech, Databases, Apps, Oh My! 1:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Feeling overwhelmed with the apps or tech services the library is using? Come to this session where we will do a brief overview of library technology. This month’s session will focus on the IPL Card Catalog and website with a brief overview and Q&A. Bring your device and get help with these resources! For more information, go to our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Discovering Dungeons & Dragons, Part II 5:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Building upon the first Dungeons & Dragons information session, this second program will focus on D&D Beyond, the online portal to play in a new way. Join us to learn about character creation, building worlds, and creating your own campaign! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Wednesday, April 19
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group 6-7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – If you care for someone living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia, you are invited to attend this safe, confidential support group, in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association. Group will meet in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library. Attendees will develop mutual support and social relationships, as well as learn about dementia and develop methods and skills to solve problems. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, April 20
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual) 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – “An Audio-Visual Potpourri” will showcase a variety of favorite still images and share some Hoover home movies, newsreel films, and point out a few unusual items in the Hoover archives. Presented by Lynn Smith, audio-visual archivist at the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum. In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, this online evening program is free to the public. Registration is required – find the registration link on our website or Facebook page and register to receive the Zoom link. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then go to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Friday, April 21
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, April 22
Friends of the Library Book Sale 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Friends of the Library are hosting their book sale again this spring in the Library’s Community Room. Stop in this weekend and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles that are available for purchase. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Sunday, April 23
Friends of the Library Book Sale 1-3 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Friends of the Library are hosting their book sale again this spring in the Library’s Community Room. Stop in this weekend and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles that are available for purchase. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Monday, April 24
Book Discussion 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library to discuss The Library Book by Susan Orlean. Enjoy refreshments and share your thoughts on the novel! For more information, visit our website at wwww.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, April 25
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Program will be “Kentucky Derby Party’’ (floral design) by Club Officers. Bring a beverage. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required.
Jesup Community Blood Drive
JESUP – Please help save lives by donating blood at the Jesup Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, April 25 at the American Legion in Jesup from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Please call or text Monica at 319-415-5275 or visit: lifeservebloodcenter.org to schedule an appointment.
Writers’ Group 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us at the Independence Public Library as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, April 26
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, April 27
Story Time 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Library Tech, Databases, Apps, Oh My! 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Feeling overwhelmed with the apps or tech services the library is using? Come to this session where we will do a brief overview of library technology. This month’s session will focus on the IPL Card Catalog and website with a brief overview and Q&A. Bring your device and get help with these resources! For more information, go to our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, April 28
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.