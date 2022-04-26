Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
April
Men’s Coffee
INDEPENDENCE – The Shysters Coffee Group located at the Buchanan County Senior Center in Independence has coffee every Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Everyone from Buchanan County, and outside, are welcome to stop for coffee and conversation. There are no age requirements. All you need is the desire for good conversations, comradery, and perhaps a game of pool.
Wednesday, April 27
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please return two banana boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday- Saturday, April 28-30
Book Sale
JESUP – Friends of the Jesup Library Used Book Sale is scheduled for Thursday-Saturday, April 28-30 during regular library hours. Used books, puzzles, DVDs and more of all genres and for all ages will be available for a free will donation to benefit the Friends of the Library. Stop and pick out a few things today!
Thursday, April 28
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Hazleton BINGO
HAZLETON – The Hazleton Commercial Club is conducting BINGO Fundraising on Thursday evenings at the Hazleton American Legion/Community Center. BINGO cards are on sale at 5:30 p.m. and early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. Food, drinks, and desserts available. Facemasks are encouraged for unvaccinated attendees. Updated information will be posted on the Hazleton Commercial Club Facebook page.
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Friday, April 29
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship. Mask requirements are lifted at this time.
Saturday, April 30
Make Your Own May Day Basket
INDEPENDENCE – With May Day just around the corner, kids and families can pop into the library between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 30 to make and decorate their own paper May Day basket and make paper flowers to give to a neighbor, teacher, or friend! For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Meet & Greet
INDEPENDENCE – Meet Iowa House Candidate Terry McGovern and U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Franken in Independence Iowa at this casual, friendly meet and greet event from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, April 30 at the Independence Public Library in Independence. This event is hosted by the Buchanan County Democrats. All Iowans are invited.
Sunday, May 1
Spring Breakfast
WINTHROP – The Winthrop Church of Christ United Annual Spring Breakfast will be held at Fellowship Hall on Sunday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, ham, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, and beverages. Adults $10 / 8 and under $5.
Monday, May 2
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Tuesday, May 3
POW Camps in Iowa
JESUP – Come to the Jesup Public Library (updated location) at 6:30 p.m. to hear Iowa Historian Chad Timm talk about “Working With The Enemy — POW Camps in Iowa.” He will discuss POW camps in Algona and Clarinda. This program is made possible by Humanities Iowa and from the Iowa Community Cultural Grant Program administered by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. Sponsored by the Jesup Public Library.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at The Crowbar. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. Contact Robert Hughes, Sr at 319-334-0737 for more information.
Wednesday, May 4
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
Thursday, May 5
Grab & Go Crafts
JESUP – Pre-assembled craft kits will be available to pick up on Thursday, May 5 in front of the Jesup library!
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (SAPC) will meet on Thursday, May 5 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Independence City Hall. A virtual link is also available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Hazleton BINGO
HAZLETON – The Hazleton Commercial Club is conducting BINGO Fundraising on Thursday evenings at the Hazleton American Legion/Community Center. BINGO cards are on sale at 5:30 p.m. and early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. Food, drinks, and desserts available. Facemasks are encouraged for unvaccinated attendees. Updated information will be posted on the Hazleton Commercial Club Facebook page.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 Second St. NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, May 6
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship. Mask requirements are lifted at this time.
Tuesday, May 10
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, May 11
Library Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 early for staff training. For more information, call the library at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Hunter Education Safety Classes
INDEPENDENCE – The three-day Hunter Safety Classes are scheduled to begin Wednesday, May 11. Registration must be done online at www.iowadnr.gov. Click on Find a Hunter Education Course and search for May 11, 2022, Buchanan County Wildlife Association. Contact Ken Aarhus at 319-327-0141 for more information.
Thursday, May 12
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Hazleton BINGO
HAZLETON – The Hazleton Commercial Club is conducting BINGO Fundraising on Thursday evenings at the Hazleton American Legion/Community Center. BINGO cards are on sale at 5:30 p.m. and early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. Food, drinks, and desserts available. Facemasks are encouraged for unvaccinated attendees. Updated information will be posted on the Hazleton Commercial Club Facebook page.
Duct Tape Teens
INDEPENDENCE – No sticky situation here! Teens can come to the Independence library at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 and choose to make a bag, storage box, or flower out of duct tape! Registration is required and attendees will select their craft when registering. Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information or to register. Please provide name, age, contact info, and which craft (bag, storage box, or flower) they would like to make.
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday, Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, May 13
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship. Mask requirements are lifted at this time.
Saturday, May 14
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Jack O’Leary of Nevada calling. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Monday, May 16
IPL Summer Reading Program Sign-up Begins!
INDEPENDENCE – Adults, teens, and kids can “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” with this year’s Summer Reading Program! Register online at independenceia.beanstack.org or via paper form at the library. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, call the library at 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Jesup Book Club
JESUP – The Jesup Library Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 16. The May selection is “The Last Train to Key West” by Chanel Cleeton.
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. As with previous blood drives, it is imperative that donors schedule an appointment in order to help manage the flow of donors appropriately in support of social distancing and current Covid guidelines. Face masks are no longer required as April 25. Donors may schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767, going to RedCrossBlood.org and downloading the Blood Donor App, or calling Vicki Kegler at 319-334-6520. Save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass when you arrive for check-in. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information.
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at Wapsipinicon Mill at 6:30 p.m. Visit the society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Evening Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Don’t miss a special story time with children’s librarian, Vonnie Hoskins.
Enjoy stories, songs, and rhymes at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 16. Best for preschool through age 6. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, May 17
Middle School Book Club
JESUP – Calling all 5-8 graders! Pick up “The Great Treehouse War,” by Lisa Graff, at the Jesup Library and come back to discuss it with your friends on Tuesday, May 17 at 3:30 p.m.
Habitat for Humanity Application Night
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will be holding an application night in partnership with Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity for their critical home repair program. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Learn about the program and begin the process to get assistance with critical home repairs, such as roofing, siding, and plumbing/electrical. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Wednesday, May 18
History of Jesup
JESUP – At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, Jesup resident Dale Rueber will present a program about the history of Jesup at the Jesup library. Sponsored in partnership with The Steve Brown Art Center Inc.
Thursday, May 19
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Hazleton BINGO
HAZLETON – The Hazleton Commercial Club is conducting BINGO Fundraising on Thursday evenings at the Hazleton American Legion/Community Center. BINGO cards are on sale at 5:30 p.m. and early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. Food, drinks, and desserts available. Facemasks are encouraged for unvaccinated attendees. Updated information will be posted on the Hazleton Commercial Club Facebook page.
All Vets Night
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then got to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library
INDEPENDENCE – Tune in virtually at 6 p.m. to “A Woman of Adventure: The Life and Times of First Lady Lou Henry Hoover” on Thursday, May 19. Though history has long since forgotten the breadth of her achievements, learn about Lou Henry Hoover’s powerful legacy. Presented in partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, this online evening program is free to the public. Registration is required for this event – access the link on our website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, May 20
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship. Mask requirements are lifted at this time.
Monday, May 23
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Pick up your copy now of this month’s selection, Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, at the Independence library circulation desk. Join the discussion at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23 and share your thoughts on this novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, May 24
Independence Garden Club
JESUP – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at Wapsicor Tree Farm (1788 Central Ave. Jesup) for a tour with Cheryl Parker. To carpool, meet at 12:30 p.m. meet at the Methodist Church in Jesup or Independence. Bring lunch, beverage, and chair. Rollcall is “Most recent tree planting.” The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Contact Shirley Bergman at bergmansa@hotmai1.com a week beforehand to make a reservation.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us at 6 p.m. at the Independence library as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, May 25
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please return two banana boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Bird Spotting
INDEPENDENCE – Join Michael from Buchanan County Conservation at 6:30 p.m. at Three Elms Park leads us on a relaxing walk and points out local birds. Guides and binoculars will be provided and no registration is needed. Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Thursday, May 26
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Hazleton BINGO
HAZLETON – The Hazleton Commercial Club is conducting BINGO Fundraising on Thursday evenings at the Hazleton American Legion/Community Center. BINGO cards are on sale at 5:30 p.m. and early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. Food, drinks, and desserts available. Facemasks are encouraged for unvaccinated attendees. Updated information will be posted on the Hazleton Commercial Club Facebook page.
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Friday, May 27
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship. Mask requirements are lifted at this time.
Memorial Day Weekend
May 28-30
Monday, May 30
Library Closed for Memorial Day
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will be closed all day Monday, May 30. We will return to normal hours of 9:30 am – 8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 31. For more information, call the library at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
June
Sunday, June 5
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available.
Thursday, June 30
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
July
Sunday, July 3
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available.
Thursday, July 28
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
August
Thursday, Aug. 25
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.