Saturday, May 21
Independence Farmer’s Market Opens
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Farmer’s Market opens for the 2022 season. Vendors will be by the Wapsipinicon Mill from 8 a.m. to Noon.
Blessing of the Bikes
INDEPENDENCE – Hope Wesleyan Church, 505 4th Avenue NE, is holding a breakfast and “Blessing of the Bikes” from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21 to bring awareness of how motorcycle crashes are 27 times as likely to result in a fatality compared to other motor vehicle crashes. There will be door prizes and a Slow Speed Race. All proceeds of the event will support the Ukraine Relief Fund.
Monday, May 23
Movie Monday
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library presents “Dog” for Movie Monday at 1 p.m. With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, Briggs and Lulu drive each other completely crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards to have a fighting chance of finding happiness. Popcorn provided; please bring your own drink.
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Pick up your copy now of this month’s selection, Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, at the Independence library circulation desk. Join the discussion at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23 and share your thoughts on this novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, May 24
Independence Garden Club
JESUP – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at Wapsicor Tree Farm (1788 Central Ave. Jesup) for a tour with Cheryl Parker. To carpool, meet at 12:30 p.m. meet at the Methodist Church in Jesup or Independence. Bring lunch, beverage, and chair. Rollcall is “Most recent tree planting.” The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Contact Shirley Bergman at bergmansa@hotmai1.com a week beforehand to make a reservation.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us at 6 p.m. at the Independence library as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, May 25
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please return two banana boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Birds in the Park
INDEPENDENCE – Join Michael from Buchanan County Conservation at 6:30 p.m. at Three Elms Park leads us on a relaxing walk and points out local birds. Guides and binoculars will be provided and no registration is needed. Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Thursday, May 26
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Hazleton BINGO
HAZLETON – The Hazleton Commercial Club is conducting BINGO Fundraising on Thursday evenings at the Hazleton American Legion/Community Center. BINGO cards are on sale at 5:30 p.m. and early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. Food, drinks, and desserts available. Facemasks are encouraged for unvaccinated attendees. Updated information will be posted on the Hazleton Commercial Club Facebook page.
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Friday, May 27
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship. Mask requirements are lifted at this time.
Memorial Day Weekend
May 28-30
Monday, May 30
Library Closed for Memorial Day
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will be closed all day Monday, May 30. We will return to normal hours of 9:30 am – 8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 31. For more information, call the library at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Wednesday, June 1
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
Thursday, June 2
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. Story time will be held in the green space outside the library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 Second St. NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Sunday, June 5
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available.
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Event is 1 to 4 p.m. at the Independence library. Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining the next campaign.
Monday, June 6
Summer Reading Program Begins!
INDEPENDENCE – This year’s Summer Reading Program “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” begins TODAY! Start logging your minutes read to earn points for prizes and contribute to our community goal of 500,000 minutes. Program runs June 6-August 6 and there’s still time to sign up! Visit https://qrco.de/iplsrp22, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470 for more information or to get registered!
Maker Monday (virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – Join the library for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on our website, our Facebook page, or sent in the eNewsletter. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at VFW Post . In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. Contact Robert Hughes, Sr at 319-334-0737 for more information.
Wednesday, June 8
Library Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close early at 5 p.m. for staff training.
Backyard Friends with Fontana
INDEPENDENCE – Join us at the library at 9:30 a.m. to get an introduction to some backyard animal friends from Fontana while Michael Maas teaches us about these wonderful creatures! For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, June 9
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. Story time will be held in the green space outside the library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
How Silent is the Spring – 60 Years Later?
INDEPENDENCE – Tying in information from Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring, explore the effects that pesticides have on the environment and how to make your routine greener with pesticide alternatives. Learn more from Sondra Cabell of Buchanan County Conservation at 6:30 p.m. at the Independence library. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday, Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, June 10
Footpath Friday
INDEPENDENCE – Begin your weekend with light activity and fun conversation by joining the library’s summer walking group. Group will leave from the library at 8 a.m. and go for a stroll around Independence. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Saturday, June 11
Community Shred Day
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is teaming up with local sponsor BankIowa to bring you a Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, June 11. Individuals may bring no more than 5 boxes of documents to the Falcon Civic Center parking lot at 1305 5th Ave NE to be shredded free of charge. 3-ring binders and trash are not accepted. Shredding your documents is key in preventing identity theft. Use this opportunity to destroy unneeded personal documents that include personal information, social security numbers, and/or financial information. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Monday, June 13
Sun Art Contest Kits
INDEPENDENCE – Pick up your sun art kit at the library starting June 13 and try your hand at making artwork using the sun! Completed artwork can be submitted to the library through July 16! For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Monday, June 13
Evening Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Put on your sunglasses and bring your beach towel when you come to this swimming themed evening story time with children’s librarian Vonnie Hoskins! Enjoy stories, songs, and rhymes, along with a craft starting at 6:30 p.m.! Best for preschool through age 6. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, June 14
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, June 15
Wrangling Reptiles with RAD Zoo
INDEPENDENCE – Hop, slither, and crawl to the library at 9:30 a.m. to see some awesome amphibians and reptiles! Marvel at the amazing creatures of the reptile and amphibian world, including snakes, turtles, lizards, and alligators in this fun, interactive experience. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334, 2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library
Thursday, June 16
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Independence Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE. Jean Gillpatrick will discuss Master Gardener Projects in Buchanan County. Music will be provided by Jeanne Wiggins on the accordion. The keynote speaker will be Deborah Lord on “‘True Confessions of a Good Girl.” The cost to attend is $12 per person. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. Story time will be held in the green space outside the library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club and Quasqueton Garden Club will hold a joint meeting at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, , 115 6th Ave. NW. The topic will be practicing floral design, to be displayed at the Mill from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June18. Roll call will be “Unique flower container.” The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Contact Shirley Bergman at bergmansa@hotmai1.com a week beforehand to make a reservation.
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then got to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library
INDEPENDENCE – Tune in at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 to “Lou and the Girl Scouts” with Ann Robertson. Presented in partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, this online evening program is free to the public. Registration is required for this event – access the link on our website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, June 17
Footpath Friday
INDEPENDENCE – Begin your weekend with light activity and fun conversation by joining the library’s summer walking group. Group will leave from the library at 8 a.m. and go for a stroll around Independence. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Minecraft
INDEPENDENCE – Join TJ from Network Nirvana at the library for new Minecraft vaults, quests, and challenges. There are new additions every month! Take part in the fiery new 12-player vault experience, Katabasis. Join in the fun from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Independence library at this after-hours event! This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12. Registration is required for this program, as space and equipment are limited. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Monday, June 20
Maker Monday (virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – Join the library for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on our website, our Facebook page, or sent in the eNewsletter. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Tween & Teen Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – Write an entire story over the summer and get guidance on your work! Tweens and teens interested in writing can gather at the library at 11 a.m. on Monday June 20 to discuss their stories, share their work, and work on developing a story over the summer. Registration is required. Email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470 to register or to get more information.
Tuesday, June 21
Camp Ocean
INDEPENDENCE – Search for buried treasure and dive into the mysteries of the ocean. Join Traveling Lantern Theatre Company at 9:30 a.m. at the Independence library as Mr. Sharky takes us on a fish-fact-filled voyage to the bottom of the sea. You might even earn a badge or two! Please note this program is on Tuesday. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, June 23
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. Story time will be held in the green space outside the library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Campfire Cooking
NDEPENDENCE – Cook beyond the kitchen and up your campfire cooking game this summer! Join campfire chef Craig Bussan at 6:30 p.m. at the Independence library and learn recipes and tips for camping cuisine over a fire. Email iplprograms@gmail.com, call 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library for more information.
Friday, June 24
Footpath Friday
INDEPENDENCE – Begin your weekend with light activity and fun conversation by joining the library’s summer walking group. Group will leave from the library at 8 a.m. and go for a stroll around Independence. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Fort Night!
INDEPENDENCE – Test your fort building skills as a family after hours in the Independence library! Get the whole family together at 6:30 p.m. to see who can build the best fort at this after-hours event! Bring pillows, blankets, and other fort-building supplies and have fun building and enjoying snacks in the library. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Monday, June 27
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Pick up your copy of this month’s selection, The Midnight Library by Matt Haig, at the circulation desk and join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss and share your thoughts on this novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, June 28
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us in-person at 6 p.m. at the Independence library as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, June 29
Combustion!
INDEPENDENCE – Get fired up to learn about fire, the chemical reaction scientists call combustion! Watch amazing effects like flash powder and exploding hydrogen balloons while learning about fire, oxygen, temperature, fuel, and explosions. The event is at 9:30 a.m. at the Independence library. Fire safety is stressed throughout. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, June 30
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. Story time will be held in the green space outside the library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at the Independence Pizza Ranch. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Spooky Stories by the Campfire
INDEPENDENCE – Are you afraid of the dark? If not, join us at 8 p.m. at the Independence library for a camping classic: ghost stories around the campfire! Teens can bring a camping chair or blanket and enjoy snacks around the campfire while listening to spooky stories told by Michael Haden and Mike Peyton. This will be held in the green space outside the library. Registration is required – email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470 to register. Visit www.independenceia.org/library for more information.
July
Sunday, July 3
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available.
Thursday, July 28
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
August
Thursday, Aug. 25
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
September
Thursday, Sept. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
October
Thursday, Oct. 27
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
November
December
Thursday, Dec. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.