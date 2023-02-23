Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Friday, Feb. 24
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Art Exhibition
JESUP – The Steve Brown Art Center is hosting an Art Exhibition and Live Painting by Barb Prall from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at CoWork591, 591 Young Street.
Rowley Historical Society Meal
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is holding a Hot Beef/Turkey Supper fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Rowley Community Building. Adults $12/ Children 5-14 $7/ under 5 free.
Monday, Feb. 27
Movie Monday – 1 p.m.
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library will be showing “Lifemark” starring Kirk Cameron and Rebecca Rogers Nelson. Rated PG-13; 1 hour, 45 minutes. Popcorn and water bottles are provided.
Book Discussion with Author Heather Gudenkauf! – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Come to this can’t-miss program where One Book Indee author Heather Gudenkauf comes to the Independence Public Library to discuss this year’s community read selection, Not a Sound. Hear her insights on the novel and enjoy refreshments and conversation with fellow community readers! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Master Gardener Deb Walker will speak on How to Care for African Violets. Bring your own beverage. The public is welcome to attend without cost or joining.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, March 1
Buchanan County Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at the Pizza Ranch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
Daytime Book Discussion – 2 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Due to inclement weather Feb. 22 this program has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 1. Join the Independence Public Library at this special book discussion time to chat about this year’s One Book Indee selection, Not a Sound by Heather Gudenkauf. Join us at the library for coffee, conversation, and to share your thoughts on this novel! This is a One Book Indee event. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – Due to bad weather Feb. 22, the mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place today from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Grassley Staff at IPL – 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Sen. Chuck Grassley’s Regional Director Matt Rector will be at the Independence Public Library from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 to assist constituents regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or wishing to share views on matters of federal policy. Senator Grassley will not be in attendance.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – Due to bad weather Feb. 22, the mobile food pantry in Brandon will be today from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, March 2
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (SAPC) will meet at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Independence City Hall. A virtual link is also available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
Lenten Lunch — Noon
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Ministerial Association Lenten Lunch will be held Thursday March 2 at First Presbyterian Church and led by Pastor Erica MacCreaigh. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested.
Band Night and Spaghetti Supper
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Band Boosters Spaghetti Supper & Band Night will be Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults & $5 for kids 12 & under. Jazz Bands will start playing in the commons at 5 p.m. Band Night Concert, including all 5th-12th grade band students, will begin at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 Second St. NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, March 3
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Sunday, March 5
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is March 19.
Monday, March 6
American Legion Meeting (New Location)
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. now at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Ave NE. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Monday. Contact Robert Hughes, Sr at 319-334-0737 for more information.
Tuesday, March 7
Lions Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Lions Club will be meeting on Tuesday, March 7 at Denali’s on the River. Social and meal on your own at 6 p.m. Meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. with guest speaker Aaron Horn, President and Co-Founder of Beat Cancer Today in Swisher, and District 9EC Childhood Cancer Chair for Lions Clubs International. Aaron will share his personal journey and motivation behind starting a childhood cancer nonprofit and how Lions Clubs can get involved! Event is open to the public.
Thursday, March 9
Lenten Lunch — Noon
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Ministerial Association Lenten Lunch will be held Thursday, March 9 at St John Church and led by Father David Beckman. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested.
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday of the month Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, March 10
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – Loren Foster American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 will hold a Dine In/Take Out (No Drive Up) fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until they run out). The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. The cost is $13 for small meal (2 fish), or $15 for large meal (3 fish), or $15 for just fish meal (5 fish only). Free water, milk or coffee. Pop $1. Extra fish will not be brought to the dining room like in the past. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060. The last Fish Supper of the season is April 7.
Saturday, March 11
Legislative Town Hall
QUASQUETON – Buchanan County Farm Bureau is hosting a Legislative Town Hall for the public on Saturday, March 11 at Wolfey’s starting at 9:30 a.m. with a social time and morning refreshments. Invited are State Representative Craig Johnson (HD- 67), State Representative Chad Ingels (HD-68), and State Senator Dan Zumbach (SD- 34).
Sunday, March 12
Wapsipinicon Tales – 2 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Due to bad weather Feb. 22 this program was rescheduled to today. Join Katie Hund and Michael Maas as they dive into the history of the Wapsipinicon River. They will also discuss local legends and historical accounts regarding the origins of its name and share interesting facts about the river and its ecosystem. Attendees will also hear about recreational opportunities and upcoming events on our local river. Program begins at 2 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Tuesday, March 14
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, March 15
Suicide Prevention Program
JESUP – Suicide prevention advocate Emma Benoit will be at Jesup Bible Fellowship on March 15. She will arrive at 5 p.m. to meet and greet people. At 6 p.m. the 90-minute film “My Ascension” about her life and mental health struggles will be shown followed by a Q&A session. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Thursday, March 16
Lenten Lunch — Noon
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Ministerial Association Lenten Lunch will be held Thursday, March 16 at Immanuel Lutheran Church and led by Pastor Sue Ann Raymond of St James Episcopal Church. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested.
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then go to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Friday, March 17
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, March 18
Legislative Town Hall
ARLINGTON – Fayette County Farm Bureau is hosting a Town Hall for the public to interact with local legislators about issues being discussed in Des Moines. Among those invited are State Representative Craig Johnson (HD- 67), State Representative Chad Ingels (HD-68), and State Senator Dan Zumbach (SD- 34). The forum is from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Arlington Community Center.
Sunday, March 19
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is April 2.
Monday, March 20
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at Heartland Acres at 7 p.m. Visit the society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Wednesday, March 22
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, March 23
Lenten Lunch — Noon
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Ministerial Association Lenten Lunch will be held Thursday, March 23 Immanuel Lutheran Church and led by Pastor Greg DeBoer. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested.
Friday, March 24
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, March 25
Fish Fry
BRANDON – The 54th Annual Lime Creek Fish Fry will be held on Saturday, March 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brandon Area Community Center. Menu will be fish, roll, coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans, drink and dessert. $20/adults; $10/kids 12 & under; preschool and under free.
Tuesday, March 28
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Program will be on “One Potato, Two Potato (& Some Onions)” by Kurt Vogel. Bring a beverage. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Thursday, March 30
Lenten Lunch — Noon
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Ministerial Association Lenten Lunch will be held Thursday, March 30 at First United Methodist Church and led by Pastor Paul Evans. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Friday, March 31
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.