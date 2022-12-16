Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – During the month of December, check out a DVD from the Independence Public Library on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is January 15.
Monday, Dec. 19
Book Discussion – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Pick up your copy of this month’s book club selection, Comfort and Joy by Kristin Hannah, at the circulation desk and join the Independence Public Library to discuss and share your thoughts on this novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Winter Concert
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School presents the Kindergarten, 2nd, and 4th Grade Winter Concert programs at 6, 6:30, and 7 p.m. in the Jr/Sr High School Auditorium.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – Due to the holidays, the mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place Wednesday, Dec. 26 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – Due to the holidays, the mobile food pantry in Brandon will be Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Winter Solstice Candlelight Hike
FONTANA PARK – Buchanan County Conservation is hosting a Winter Solstice Candlelight Hike from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The hike will begin on the west side of Fontana Park. This event is free, but donations are appreciated to help. Pre-register on www.mycountyparks.com under Buchanan County/Fontana Park events.
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group – 6:30-7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – If you care for someone living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia, you are invited to attend this safe, confidential support group, in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association. Group will meet in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library. Attendees will develop mutual support and social relationships, as well as learn about dementia and develop methods and skills to solve problems. (Note special time for December gathering.) For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, Dec. 23
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – No Hot Dog Friday on Dec 23 nor Dec. 30. Resumes in January.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – During the month of December, check out a DVD from the Independence Public Library on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.
Saturday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 25
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 24, and will be closed all day on Sunday, Dec. 25. We will return to our normal hours of 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Blood Drive
JESUP – The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at First Methodist Church, 455 6th Street. Donors may schedule an appointment by calling Yvette at 319-269-8209 or by going to RedCrossBlood.org and downloading the Blood Donor App. Use Sponsor Code: Jesup. Save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass when you arrive for check-in. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information.
Midday Movie – 1 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Enjoy a midday movie at the Independence Public Library! Can you guess the film? It’s a 2022 PG-13 film about a rock and roll legend. See our website to find out the title. Feel free to bring your own chair or use the library’s! For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Make Some Macramé for Teens — 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Teens 12-17 years old can join us at the Independence Library for fun, snacks, and macramé learning how to make a macramé keychain! Program is free and registration is required. Email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470 to register. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.
Friday, Dec. 30
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – No Hot Dog Friday on Dec. 30. Resumes in January.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – During the month of December, check out a DVD from the Independence Public Library on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.
Noon Year’s Eve Party! – 11:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Ring in the new year at the Independence Public Library with this kid-friendly party that starts at 11:30 a.m.! Enjoy snacks, drinks, fun activities, and a countdown to 12 noon! For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Saturday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, January 1
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 31, and will be closed all day on Sunday, Jan. 1. We will return to our normal hours of 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.