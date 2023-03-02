Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Sunday, March 5
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is March 19.
Resiliency After Trauma – 2 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The main character of Not a Sound goes through a series of traumatic experiences. Dan McElroy, Social Worker from Buchanan County Health Center, speaks about trauma and developing resilience in the face of hardship. This is a One Book Indee event and those in attendance are eligible for a prize drawing entry! For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, call the library at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Monday, March 6
Nature Photography Contest
INDEPENDENCE – Use your phone or camera and submit a photo for the Independence Public Library’s One Book Indee nature photo contest! Photo must be of nature and not contain any human beings. There are categories for kids, teens, and adults with prizes for the winners! One photo submission per person. Contest runs March 6-19. Email submissions to iplprograms@gmail.com or drop printed photos off at the library. For more information and complete rules, visit www.independenceia.org/library, call the library at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
American Legion Meeting (New Location)
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. now at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Ave NE. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Monday. Contact Robert Hughes, Sr at 319-334-0737 for more information.
Tuesday, March 7
Lions Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Lions Club will be meeting on Tuesday, March 7 at Denali’s on the River. Social and meal on your own at 6 p.m. Meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. with guest speaker Aaron Horn, President and Co-Founder of Beat Cancer Today in Swisher, and District 9EC Childhood Cancer Chair for Lions Clubs International. Aaron will share his personal journey and motivation behind starting a childhood cancer nonprofit and how Lions Clubs can get involved! Event is open to the public.
A Personal Journey with Alcohol Addiction – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Hear a firsthand account of one person’s struggle with alcohol addiction in this poignant program presented by a member of Alcoholics Anonymous. This is a One Book Indee event and those in attendance are eligible for a prize drawing entry. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/librarycall the library at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Wednesday, March 8
IPL Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 for staff development.
Thursday, March 9
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lenten Lunch — Noon
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Ministerial Association Lenten Lunch will be held Thursday, March 9 at St John Church and led by Father David Beckman. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested.
Catholic Daughters
INDEPENDENCE – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 495, St. John Church, Independence and St. Patrick’s, Winthrop will meet Thursday, March 9 at 6 p.m. at St. John Parish Hall in Independence. A light Irish meal will be served by the Irish committee of Jean O’Loughlin Crawford, Mark Kay O’Loughlin McNamara, Joan O’Loughlin Goo, Abby O’Loughlin and Sam O’Loughlin. A regular meeting will be led by Regent Linda Bagby. Members are asked to bring a friend or prospective member! Wear green!
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday of the month Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, March 10
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – Loren Foster American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 will hold a Dine In/Take Out (No Drive Up) fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until they run out). The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. The cost is $13 for small meal (2 fish), or $15 for large meal (3 fish), or $15 for just fish meal (5 fish only). Free water, milk or coffee. Pop $1. Extra fish will not be brought to the dining room like in the past. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060. The last Fish Supper of the season is April 7.
Minecraft at IPL – 5 to 8 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Join TJ from Network Nirvana at the Independence library as Minecraft players come face-to-face with a Vault Boss unlike anything they’ve witnessed before! Join in the fun at the library at this after-hours event! This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12. Registration is required. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470.
Saturday, March 11
Legislative Town Hall
QUASQUETON – Buchanan County Farm Bureau is hosting a Legislative Town Hall for the public on Saturday, March 11 at Wolfey’s starting at 9:30 a.m. with a social time and morning refreshments.
Candle Making 101 – 10 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Jackie from Flower Crib comes to the Independence Public Library to teach candle making. Attendees will get to pick color and scent for the candle they make to take home! Registration is required. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470. This is a One Book Indee event.
Sunday, March 12
Wapsipinicon Tales – 2 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Due to bad weather Feb. 22 this program was rescheduled to today. Join Katie Hund and Michael Maas as they dive into the history of the Wapsipinicon River. They will also discuss local legends and historical accounts regarding the origins of its name and share interesting facts about the river and its ecosystem. Attendees will also hear about recreational opportunities and upcoming events on our local river. Program begins at 2 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Monday, March 13
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Hope Wesleyan Church, 505 4th Avenue NE. Music provided by Robin Grover. Rob Maricle will give a presentation on the Cedar Valley (Waterloo) Honor Flights. Keynote speaker will be Kay Grote will share humorous and hard lessons from “Camping with My Father” that equipped her to be a better camper for life with wisdom and purpose. The cost to attend is $12 for event and meal. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Mystery in the Library for Teens – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Put your detective and code breaking skills to the test and solve the mystery in the library. Program is appropriate for 12-18 year olds and registration is required. Email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470 to register.
Tuesday, March 14
Library Tech, Databases, Apps, Oh My! – 1 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Get an introduction to and help with new library technology and apps. This month’s session will feature the Beanstack online reading and activities tracker and app, the library’s new MyLibro app, and wireless printing capabilities with a brief overview and Q&A. Bring your device and get help with these features! For more information, go to our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Legos – 6-7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Kids age 6 years and up can join us in the Independence Library Community Room for some Lego fun! We will have a challenge available, or kids can make their own creations that will be displayed in the library! No registration needed.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, March 15
Suicide Prevention Program
JESUP – Suicide prevention advocate Emma Benoit will be at Jesup Bible Fellowship on March 15. She will arrive at 5 p.m. to meet and greet people. At 6 p.m. the 90-minute film “My Ascension” about her life and mental health struggles will be shown followed by a Q&A session. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group – 6-7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – If you care for someone living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia, you are invited to attend this safe, confidential support group, in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association. Group will meet in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library. Attendees will develop mutual support and social relationships, as well as learn about dementia and develop methods and skills to solve problems. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, March 16
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lenten Lunch — Noon
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Ministerial Association Lenten Lunch will be held Thursday, March 16 at Immanuel Lutheran Church and led by Pastor Sue Ann Raymond of St James Episcopal Church. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested.
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then go to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Friday, March 17
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, March 18
Legislative Town Hall
ARLINGTON – Fayette County Farm Bureau is hosting a Town Hall for the public to interact with local legislators about issues being discussed in Des Moines. Among those invited are State Representative Craig Johnson (HD- 67), State Representative Chad Ingels (HD-68), and State Senator Dan Zumbach (SD- 34). The forum is from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Arlington Community Center.
Sunday, March 19
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is April 2.
Omelet Breakfast
JESUP – The Knights of Columbus Council 8227 is holding an all-you-can-eat omelet breakfast 8 a.m. to Noon, Sunday, March 19 at the St. Athanasius lunchroom. CDA will have home baked treats too. Meal is a Free Will Donation. Cary-outs available. Proceeds donated to the Jesup and Don Bosco scholarship fund.
Monday, March 20
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at Heartland Acres at 7 p.m. Visit the society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Wednesday, March 22
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, March 23
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lenten Lunch — Noon
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Ministerial Association Lenten Lunch will be held Thursday, March 23 Immanuel Lutheran Church and led by Pastor Greg DeBoer. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested.
Friday, March 24
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, March 25
Fish Fry
BRANDON – The 54th Annual Lime Creek Fish Fry will be held on Saturday, March 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brandon Area Community Center. Menu will be fish, roll, coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans, drink and dessert. $20/adults; $10/kids 12 & under; preschool and under free.
Tuesday, March 28
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Program will be on “One Potato, Two Potato (& Some Onions)” by Kurt Vogel. Bring a beverage. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Thursday, March 30
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lenten Lunch — Noon
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Ministerial Association Lenten Lunch will be held Thursday, March 30 at First United Methodist Church and led by Pastor Paul Evans. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Friday, March 31
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
IC Church Fish Fry
FAIRBANK – Immaculate Conception Church is holding a Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at the parish center in Fairbank. Meals are Adults $15 / 10-6 years $7 / 5 and under Free. Dine in or Take out. Menu: Cod, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, a roll, and dessert.