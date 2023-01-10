Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Spice Club
JESUP – Each month a new spice is featured in a take-home kit from the Jesup Public Library that includes a sample of the spice, information on its history and uses, and recipes to try! January’s spice is cardamom. This free program is open to cooking enthusiasts of all ages. Supplies are limited on a first-come, first-served basis.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
STEM Wednesday
JESUP – ISU Buchanan County Extension presents STEM Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. on early dismissal days! Join us in January for Popping Popcorn with special activities, fun, and snacks!! Most suitable for grades K-4. Pre-registration is required and limited to the first 15 kids. Call the Jesup Public Library (319-827-1533) or Lori (319-334-7161) to sign up! February 1 will be Marvelous Marshmallows.
Library Closing Early for Staff Development – 5 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 pm on Wednesday, Jan. 11. We will return to normal hours of 9:30 am – 8:00 pm on Thursday, Jan. 12. For more information, call the library at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Catholic Daughters
INDEPENDENCE – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 495, St. John Church, Independence and St. Patrick’s, Winthrop will meet Thursday, Jan. 12 at 12 p.m. for dessert and a regular meeting at St. John Parish Hall in Independence. Linda Bagby, Regent, will preside.
Legos @ the Library – 6 — 7 p.m.
iNDEPENDENCE – Kids age 6 years and up can join us in the Community Room for some Lego fun! We will have a challenge available, or kids can make their own creations that will be displayed in the library! No registration needed. Email iplprograms@gmail.com, call 319-334-2470, or go to our website at www.independenceia.org/library for more information.
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday of the month Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Jan. 13
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – During the month of January, check out a DVD from the Independence Public Library on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is February 5.
Pancake Breakfast
JESUP – St. Athanasius Church, 635 Stevens Street, is having a pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. Free will donation. Carry outs available.
Dungeons and Dragons– 1:00-2:30, 2:30-4:00, 4:00-5:30 pm
INDEPENDENCE – This fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern without ever leaving the library! Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining this campaign.
Monday, Jan. 16
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. As with previous blood drives, it is imperative that donors schedule an appointment in order to help manage the flow of donors appropriately. Donors may schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767, going to RedCrossBlood.org and downloading the Blood Donor App, or calling Vicki Kegler at 319-334-6520. Save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass when you arrive for check-in. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information.
Jesup Library Book Club 1 p.m.
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library Book Club will discuss “Hollowing Out The Middle: The Rural Brain Drain and What it Means for America” by Maria Kefalas and Patrick Carr, at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. Books are available to pick up at the library. Startling research shows that small towns — from Maine to Missouri — are in jeopardy from exporting their most precious resource: young people. Sociologists were sent to a small town in Iowa to chronicle the exodus of young people from America’s countryside and to understand the process of the rural brain drain.
Owl Prowl
FONTANA PARK – On Monday, Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m., Buchanan County Conservation will host an Owl Prowl starting at the Fontana Nature Center, 1883 125th St., Hazleton. The program will consist of a brief introduction followed by a nighttime walk in the woods to search for barred and great-horned owls. All ages are welcome, but there will be times when silence is needed. Preregistration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on ‘Public Events.’
Tuesday, Jan. 17
One-on-One Tech Help 1-2:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Have some new holiday tech you’d like to figure out? Need help with one of the library’s apps or online databases? Want to brush up on some basic computer or smart phone skills? Sign up for a helpful one-on-one 30-minute session at 1:00, 1:30, or 2:00 pm. Registration is required. To register, email iplprograms@gmail.com, stop into the library, or call 319-334-2470.
Blood Drive
FAIRBANK – LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at upcoming community blood drive to be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at American Legion Hall, 109 East Main Street. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903. Appointments are encouraged.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group – 6-7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – If you care for someone living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia, you are invited to attend this safe, confidential support group, in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association. Group will meet in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library. Attendees will develop mutual support and social relationships, as well as learn about dementia and develop methods and skills to solve problems. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then go to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual) 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, this online evening program is free to the public. Registration is required – find the registration link on our website or Facebook page and register to receive the Zoom link. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Friends Of The Jesup Public Library 6 p.m.
JESUP – The Friends of the Library are a non-profit support organization that improves the services and resources of the Library, promotes citizen involvement in the community, and hosts fundraising events to offer programs and resources for all ages. Membership forms are available at the Library
Friday, Jan. 20
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Minecraft 5-8 p.m
INDEPENDENCE – Join TJ from Network Nirvana at the library for new Minecraft vaults, quests, and challenges. There are new additions every month! Join in the fun at the library at this after-hours event! This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12. Registration is required for this program, as space and equipment are limited. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – During the month of January, check out a DVD from the Independence Public Library on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.
Sunday, Jan. 22
Getting Started with Genealogy 2 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Unsure how to start researching your family history? Lisa Lang shares insights on beginning genealogy research, including resources, knowing what information to trust, and things to watch out for when beginning your family history research journey! For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, call the library at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Monday, Jan. 23
Movie Monday 1 p.m.
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library presents “Ticket to Paradise” at 1 p.m. for Movie Monday. A man (George Clooney) and his ex-wife (Julia Roberts) race to Bali, Indonesia, to stop their daughter from marrying a seaweed farmer. As they desperately try to sabotage the wedding, the bickering duo soon find themselves rekindling old feelings that once made them happy together. Popcorn and water bottles provided. Rated PG-13; 1 hr., 44 min.
Book Discussion 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Pick up your copy of this month’s book club selection, The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont, at the circulation desk and join the Independence Public Library to discuss and share your thoughts on this novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Writers’ Group 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us at the Independence Public Library as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
One Book Indee 2023 Book Announcement!
INDEPENDENCE – One Book Indee is our annual community book read (formerly called One Book One Independence), when we encourage adults in the community to read this year’s selection, come to programs about topics in the book, and participate in the One Book Indee Challenge! Watch for articles in The Bulletin Journal and the Winthrop News announcing this year’s pick and upcoming programming, as well as updated information on our website and social media pages. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Friday, Jan. 27
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – During the month of January, check out a DVD from the Independence Public Library on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.