Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, March 18
Legislative Town Hall
ARLINGTON – Fayette County Farm Bureau is hosting a Town Hall for the public to interact with local legislators about issues being discussed in Des Moines. The forum is from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Arlington Community Center.
Sunday, March 19
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is April 2.
Omelet Breakfast
JESUP – The Knights of Columbus Council 8227 is holding an all-you-can-eat omelet breakfast 8 a.m. to Noon, Sunday, March 19 at the St. Athanasius lunchroom. CDA will have home baked treats too. Meal is a Free Will Donation. Cary-outs available. Proceeds donated to the Jesup and Don Bosco scholarship fund.
Monday, March 20
Kids In The Kitchen – 10 a.m.
JESUP – Learn how to make easy, kid-friendly snacks at the Jesup Public Library! This month make Mini Fruit Pizzas! All snacks may include nuts, gluten, and/or dairy so plan accordingly. Recommended for ages Kindergarten — 4th grade. Pre-registration is required by going to https://tinyurl.com/JPLFruitPizza or on Facebook or in the JPL Instagram bio.
JPL Book Club – 1 p.m.
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library Book Club choice for March is “The Magnolia Palace” by Fiona Davis. Books are available at the JPL. The next book club date is Monday, March 20 at 1 p.m.
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at Heartland Acres at 7 p.m. Visit the society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Tuesday, March 21
Not a Worry: Exploring Career Opportunities with IowaWorks – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Explore the career resources available to OBI “Not a Sound’s” main character, Amelia Winn at the Independence Library. IowaWorks Business Engagement Consultant Niki Litzel and Rehabilitation Counselor Alyssa Sinnwell will share information about how Amelia, although a fictional character, could benefit from visiting an IowaWorks Center. This is a One Book Indee program and those in attendance are eligible for a prize drawing entry!
Wednesday, March 22
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, March 23
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Lenten Lunch — Noon
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Ministerial Association Lenten Lunch will be held Thursday, March 23 Immanuel Lutheran Church and led by Pastor Greg DeBoer. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested.
Friends Of The Jesup Public Library – 6 p.m.
JESUP – All are invited to the Friends of the Jesup Public Library meeting at 6 p.m. on March 23. The Friends is a non-profit support organization that improves the services and resources of the Library, promotes citizen involvement in the community, and hosts fundraising events to offer programs and resources for all ages. The Friends are welcoming new members right now! Membership forms are available at the Library.
Insurance Fraud in Iowa – 6:30 pm
INDEPENDENCE – An investigator with the Iowa Insurance Fraud Bureau shares cases of insurance fraud in Iowa. Matt Mortvedt, Investigator and Bureau Chief of the Iowa Insurance Fraud Bureau, comes to the Independence Public Library to share cases of insurance fraud in Iowa and give attendees tips on identifying and avoiding insurance fraud themselves. This is a One Book Indee event and those in attendance are eligible for a prize drawing entry!
Friday, March 24
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome.
Saturday, March 25
Fish Fry
BRANDON – The 54th Annual Lime Creek Fish Fry will be held on Saturday, March 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brandon Area Community Center. Menu will be fish, roll, coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans, drink and dessert. $20/adults; $10/kids 12 & under; preschool and under free.
Sunday, March 26
Breakfast
HAZLETON – The Otter Creek Animal Shelter will be having a breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 at the animal shelter located at 400 North Main Street, Hazleton. The shelter will be serving eggs, hashbrowns, pancakes, sausage, beverages. Carry-outs and delivery to your vehicle will be available, in addition to dining in the shelter. The cost is a free will donation. Funds will go towards the medical needs of animals under our care. The Otter Creek Animal Shelter is a 501c3 volunteer run organization serving Buchanan and Fayette Counties.
Dungeons and Dragons – 1-2:30, 2:30-4, 4-5:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – This fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern without ever leaving the library! Snacks provided. Registration is required by calling 319-334-2470, visiting www.independenceia.org/library, or emailing iplprograms@gmail.com.
Monday, March 27
Movie Monday – 1 p.m.
JESUP – The Jesup Library will present “The Woman King” starring Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu at 1 p.m. on March 27. The movie is a historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Rated PG-13, runs 2 hours, 15 minutes. Free admission and free popcorn!
Book Discussion – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library to discuss One Book Indee read-alike, The Overnight Guest by Heather Gudenkauf! Enjoy refreshments and share your thoughts on the novel!
Tuesday, March 28
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Program will be on “One Potato, Two Potato (& Some Onions)” by Kurt Vogel. Bring a beverage. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required.
Writers’ Group – 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us at the Independence Public Library as we share our writing and discuss new ideas!
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, March 29
Blood Drive – 9 a.m.-1 p.m
INDEPENDENCE – Donate blood at the Jr/Sr High School with the National Honor Society! The blood drive will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and appointments can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/2p95r2yx.
Thursday, March 30
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Lenten Lunch — Noon
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Ministerial Association Lenten Lunch will be held Thursday, March 30 at First United Methodist Church and led by Pastor Paul Evans. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Heather Gudenkauf – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The author of this year’s One Book Indee selection, Heather Gudenkauf, returns to the Independence Public Library to share her personal story of becoming a writer and how her home state of Iowa, a toy box, a footpath, and a library paved the way. Those in attendance are eligible for a prize drawing entry, as well as a door prize! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, March 31
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
IC Church Fish Fry
FAIRBANK – Immaculate Conception Church is holding a Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at the parish center in Fairbank. Meals are Adults $15 / 10-6 years $7 / 5 and under Free. Dine in or Take out. Menu: Cod, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, a roll, and dessert.
April
Thursday, April 13
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE. Independence Public Library Program Coordinator Erin Zikmund will give a presentation. Keynote speaker will be Lee Ann Terry on how to upcycle your outlook on life to dream big. Brunch will be served. The cost to attend is $12. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Tuesday, April 25
Jesup Community Blood Drive
JESUP – Please help save lives by donating blood at the Jesup Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, April 25 at the American Legion in Jesup from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Please call or text Monica at 319-415-5275 or visit: lifeservebloodcenter.org to schedule an appointment.