Spice of the Month Club
JESUP – The September spice for the Jesup Public Library is Ground Fennel! Pick up today at the front desk.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive
JESUP – Knights of Columbus Council 8227 are having the final Tootsie Roll Day September 9. They will be at: Kwik Star, 841 South Street, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Casey’s, 1330 6th Street, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Dollar General, 210 South Street West, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friends of the Library Book Sale – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Find your next great read at the Friends Book Sale! The Friends of the Library are hosting their book sale again this spring in the Library’s Community Room. Stop in this weekend and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles that are available for purchase. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Pork Loin 4 p.m.
JESUP – Jesup Ambulance Association will be serving a Pork Loin meal from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Jesup Emergency Services Building located at 711 Hawley Street. Free Will Donations will be accepted.
Sunday, Sept. 10
St. Athanasius Brunch
JESUP – St. Athanasius Church, 635 Stevens Street, will be serving ham, scrambled eggs, hash browns, sweet rolls, coffee, juice, and milk from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Free will donations will be accepted.
Friends of the Library Book Sale – 1 to 3 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Find your next great read at the Friends Book Sale! The Friends of the Library are hosting their book sale again this spring in the Library’s Community Room. Stop in this weekend and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles that are available for purchase. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Monday, Sept. 11
Women’s Connection – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Hope Wesleyan Church, 505 4th Avenue NE. Carol Kout will give a Pampered Chef demonstration. Keynote speaker will be Dolly Snitselaar on “Life’s Many Detours” and how challenges are handled. Music by Katie Trimble. The cost to attend is $15 for event and brunch. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
American Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Due to Labor Day, the Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 will meet Monday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Ave NE. Contact Robert Hughes, Sr at 319-334-0737 for more information.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Library Closing Early 5 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 for Staff Development.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Story Time 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (SAPC) will meet at 10 a.m. on the second Thursday of the month at the Buchanan County Public Health conference room. A virtual link is also available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
Lil Tots Story Time 10:30 a.m.
JESUP – Come to the Jesup library for songs, stories and more. We meet every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.!
Spaghetti Dinner 4:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Boy Scout Troop 47 is holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Avenue NW. Meal includes Spaghetti (marinara or meat sauce), salad, garlic bread, and beverage. Dine In (all you can eat) or Carry Out while supplies last. $10/person; Free for 5 & under.
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday of the month Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Sept. 15
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Pork Burgers 5 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4544 will be having a ‘Take out Friday’ from 5 to 7 p.m. at Walmart on Friday, Sept. 15. They will be offering pulled pork sandwiches, pulled pork with mac and cheese sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, and desserts. Proceeds to benefit local needs.
Saturday, Sept. 16
St. Patrick’s Guild Fish Fry 4:30 p.m.
WINTHROP – A fish fry will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church hall in Winthrop. Serving: Fish, fries, coleslaw and dessert. Free Will Donation. Dine in or Carry out (319-935-3871).
Sunday, Sept. 17
Cowboy Breakfast 8 a.m.
BRANDON – The Brandon Area Community Club is hosting the annual Cowboy Breakfast on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brandon Area Community Center. $10/Adults; $4 Kids 4-11. A cowboy breakfast is cooked outside over open fires. Half of the fun is watching it be prepared so come early! All proceeds go to the community center fund.
Fairbank Church Dinner 11 a.m.
FAIRBANK – The Immaculate Conception Church in Fairbank will hold their annual Fall Dinner and Festival, Sunday, Sept. 17. Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church hall. Adults $15 / Ages 5-11 $7. There will also be a bake sale and raffle drawing at 2 p.m. (need not be present to win).
Dungeons and Dragons 1, 2:30, and 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – This fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern without ever leaving the library! Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining this campaign.
Organ Concert, Hymn Fest 3 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – All are invited to attend a Pipe Organ Concert and Hymn Fest in celebration of the 160th Anniversary of St. James’ Episcopal Church at 202 2nd Avenue NE, (next to the Post Office) on Sunday, September 17 at 3 p.m. followed by refreshments and fellowship.
Monday, Sept. 18
Book Club 1 p.m.
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library September book, “Finding Chika” by Mitch Albom, is available to pick up. Book Club will meet Monday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.
Closing Early
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library will close at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 for staff development. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Buchanan County Democrats — 5:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Democratic Central Committee will be holding the monthly meeting at Denali’s 1749 Golf Course Blvd. If you would like to order food, please plan to arrive at 5:30 p.m. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Democrats believe health care is a right, diversity is a strength, the economy should work for everyone and facts and truth matter. We hope you will take the time to join us and work towards making Buchanan County and our state a more progressive place to live and work.
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at Heartland Acres at 7 p.m. Visit the society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Kids in the Kitchen 3:30 p.m.
JESUP – Join us at the Jesup library on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 3:30 p.m. for kids to try their hands at making easy after-school snacks! Dirt Pudding Cups are on the menu for this month, and kids ages Kindergarten thru 4th grade are welcome to attend! Pre-registration is required, and class is limited to 15. All snacks may include nuts, gluten, and/or dairy so plan accordingly. Register at https://tinyurl.com/JPL-DirtCups.
Introduction to Dungeons & Dragons for Adults 5:45-7:45 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Whether you currently play or are interested in starting, come to the library for an introduction to DND with Mike Peyton and then take part in a one shot adventure! Registration is required – please email iplprograms@gmail.com, call 319-334-2470, or stop into the library to register!
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Annual Meeting Notice – 1 p.m.
AURORA – The Aurora Historical Society will hold their 28th annual meeting on Wednesday, September 20 at 1 p.m. in the Main Street Aurora Historical Museum. The society will be accepting and reviewing their annual financial and membership reports and approving their annual budget. Fundraising updates, building improvements and the organization’s goals and priorities for the coming year will also be on the agenda. Anyone interested in preserving local history is encouraged to attend this meeting.
Fall Bazaar 5 p.m.
LAMONT – Grace United Methodist Church, 745 Washington Street, Fall Bazaar will feature a Swiss steak dinner (with mashed potatoes, green beans, etc.) and a country store. They will be serving 5 to 7 p.m. Adults $15 / Children 5-12 / $5 Under 5 free. Handicap accessible. Carry outs available by calling 563-924-2184.
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – If you care for someone living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia, you are invited to attend this safe, confidential support group, in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association. Group will meet in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library. Attendees will develop mutual support and social relationships, as well as learn about dementia and develop methods and skills to solve problems. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, Sept. 21
Story Time 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time 10:30 a.m.
JESUP – Come to the Jesup library for songs, stories and more. We meet every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.!
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then go to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library — 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Museum and Library, join us online to learn about the Commission for Relief in Belgium and its impact even in our contemporary world with Tammy Proctor from Utah State University. Registration is required – find the registration link on our website or Facebook page and register to receive the presentation link via MS Teams. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, Sept. 22
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Minecraft 5-8 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Join TJ from Network Nirvana at IPL for the new season of Minecraft: Season of the Swashbuckler! Players will kick off the season with all-new levels of power to help access late-game content. Dive into RogueWatersOnline and later travel to Davy Jones’ Locker with the library and Network Nirvana! Pizza is included in this fun after-hours event! Registration is required – register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com, calling 319-334-2470, or stopping into the library.
Monday, Sept. 25
Monday Movie 1 p.m.
JESUP – Save the date! Join us at the Jesup library on Monday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. for “Bookclub: The Next Chapter.” Rated PG-13, runs 1 hour, 48 minutes. FREE popcorn and water!
Book Discussion – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library to discuss The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell by Robert Dugoni. Enjoy refreshments and share your thoughts on the novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at Dave and Janet Harms’ farm, 2045 Pine Creek Avenue. Bring your own beverage and chair. Topic will be an apiary tour.
Writer’s Group 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Area Writer’s Group at the Independence Public Library for a monthly writing workshop to get support and ideas from other writers and have time to free write. Whether you write fiction, short stories, screenplays, poetry, or something else, collaborate with fellow writers in this supportive, informal environment! Group meets monthly in the Community Room at the library.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, Sept. 28
IPL closed for Staff Training
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will be closed all day on Thursday, Sept. 28, to allow staff to attend training. Please note that there will be no Story Time on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Lil Tots Story Time 10:30 a.m.
JESUP – Come to the Jesup library for songs, stories and more. We meet every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.!
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Friday, Sept. 29
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.