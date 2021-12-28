Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Winter Day Camp
Winter is a great time to get outside and explore the woods. Get the kids outdoors this winter break by bringing them to Fontana Park for a great time at winter day camp! The camp will feature exciting activities including snowshoeing (if there’s any show), winter tracking, birding and maybe even shelter building.
Nutcracker Costume Challenge
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach will sponsor an “Encore of the Nutcracker Costume Challenge” on Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Heartland Acres Event Center. The free program is best suited to youth grades 2nd thru 8th. Listen to the story of the Nutchracker. Snacks will be provided. Team that creates the best costume will win a prize! Call 319-334-7161 or contact ldietz@iastate.edu for more information or to sign up.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held in the Community Room at the Library. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Republicans are resuming their monthly meetings starting with Thursday Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Crowbar. For more information visit buchanancountygop.nationbuilder.com/ or on Facebook at Buchanan County Iowa Republicans.
Winter Day Camp
Friday, Dec. 31-Sun., Jan. 2
Library Closes for New Year’s Day
INDEPENDENCE – The library will have modified hours for the New Year holiday. The Independence Public Library will close at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 31, and be closed all day on Saturday, January 1. We will return to our normal hours of 9:30 am – 8:00 pm on Monday, January 3. For more information, call the library at 319-334-2470.
Friday, Dec. 31
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – Due to the holiday St. James’ Episcopal Church will NOT be holding Hot Dog Friday on New Year’s Eve Friday, Dec 31.
2022
Saturday, Jan. 1
New Year’s Hikes
Buchanan County Conservation and Cedar Rock State Park are offering the public an opportunity to start off the first day of 2022 with guided walks. The first will be through Fontana Forest at 10 a.m. Following the Fontana hike, participants can grab a lunch in Independence or Quasqueton (or bring their own), and then head to nearby Cedar Rock State Park at 1 p.m. for a 1.5 mile walk starting from the Visitors Center. Preregistration for the Fontana walk is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on ‘Public Events.’ For details about First Day Hikes in Iowa’s State Parks, visit www.iowadnr.gov/firstdayhikes.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Chair Yoga
INDEPENDENCE – Join music therapist Ben Pernick via Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. for a gentle yoga program adapting yoga poses with a chair. The class is comprised of gentle stretches and breath work while seated. Great for all ages and skill levels, and you can participate from the comfort of your own home! A link will be posted on the library’s website and Facebook page. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, Jan. 6
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading at the Independence Public Library. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 Second St. NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – Check out a movie on DVD and take home a treat bag! Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Barry and Carla Peck of Des Moines at the mics. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Sunday, Jan. 9
Breakfast
MONTI – Monti Community Center is hosting a breakfast on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. They will be serving ham and scrambled eggs, pancakes, donuts rolls, and beverages. Free will donations will be accepted
Monday, Jan. 10
Cub Scout Cakes
INDEPENDENCE – Cub Scout Pack 75 Cake Auction will start at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10 in the St. John School Multipurpose Room. All funds will keep Pack 75 active in Independence! Contact Scout Master Sam Gruman at 319-929-1119 or pack3075csm@gmail.com for more details.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Pasta from Scratch: Cooking with the Library
INDEPENDENCE – Chef Tim Kemmerer will show how simple it is to make your own pasta from scratch! This in-person program will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Registration is required. Sign up by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. Registrants will get to sample different kinds of pasta.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Library Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 for staff development.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Story Time
Saturday, Jan. 15
Cinema Saturday
Monday, Jan. 17
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. As with previous blood drives, it is imperative that donors schedule an appointment in order to help manage the flow of donors appropriately in support of social distancing and current Covid guidelines. Donors may schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767, going to RedCrossBlood.org and downloading the Blood Donor App, or calling Vicki Kegler at 319-334-6520. Save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass when you arrive for check-in. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Evening Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Evening Story Time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading at the Independence Public Library. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This special event will be held at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
OBOI Book Announcement
INDEPENDENCE – Learn about the 2022 selection for the One Book One Independence (OBOI) community read! 2022 marks the seventh year of One Book One Independence. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Story Time
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – Live webinar with the Hoover Museum and Presidential Library 6 p.m. on Zoom. On the third Thursday each month, the Hoover Presidential Foundation and Hoover Presidential Library and Museum presents a special evening program free to the public. Registration is required for this event – access the link on our website or Facebook page. Register and receive the Zoom link. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, Jan. 21
Minecraft at the Library
INDEPENDENCE – Minecraft fun continues with The Season of Babel. This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12 and runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Registration is required by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Cinema Saturday
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Gary Smith of Waverly calling and cueing. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Sunday, Jan. 23
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered in worlds of swords and sorcery. Join together in small groups at the Independence Public Library to solve puzzles and combat monsters while exploring dark dungeons, ruined castles, or lava-filled caverns! Registration is required for this teen event, which runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 24
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – In-person book discussion at 6:30 p.m. Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library to discuss The Push by Ashley Audrain. Join us and share your thoughts on this novel! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470 for more information.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – Join with the Independence Area Writers’ Group at 6 p.m. to discuss your work, gain feedback, and encourage one another. Join us in-person as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Story Time
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Winter Book Bingo Due
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library Winter Book Bingo cards are due Jan. 29 and can be submitted either through a paper form or through our online form found on the www.independenceia.org/library website.
Cinema Saturday
Thursday, Feb. 24
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Saturday, Feb. 26
Independence Merry Mixers
Friday, March 11
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 will hold a drive up fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until they run out). The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. The cost is $10 for a small meal (two pieces of fish), or $12 for a fish-only meal (five pieces of fish). No substitutions, please. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060. Please wear a mask during pickup.
Saturday, March 12
Independence Merry Mixers
Saturday, March 26
Independence Merry Mixers
Thursday, March 31
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Friday, April 15
Lamont Fish Supper
Saturday, April 23
Independence Merry Mixers
Thursday, April 28
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Saturday, May 14
Independence Merry Mixers
Thursday, May 26
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, June 30
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, July 28
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, Aug. 25
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, Sept. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, Oct. 27
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, Dec. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
