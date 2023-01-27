Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – During the month of January, check out a DVD from the Independence Public Library on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.
Chili Cook Off
ROWLEY – The Rowley Community Club is hosting a Chili Cook Off Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Community Center from 5 to 7 p.m. Entry fee is $10. Be a Chili Tasting Judge for $5. Funds raised will go to the Community Club to support Rowley projects.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Buchanan County Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at the Pizza Ranch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
ICSD Registration Night
INDEPENDENCE – Mark your calendar!! The Independence Community School will be holding their 2023-2024 “To Be” 9th grade registration night on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. in the Independence Jr/Sr High School auditorium. This is a very important meeting for all current 8th graders and their parents/guardians to attend.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (SAPC) will meet at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Independence City Hall. A virtual link is also available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 Second St. NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, Feb. 3
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Sunday, Feb. 5
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is February 19.
Monday, Feb 6
Legion Meeting (New Location)
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. now at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Ave NE. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Monday. Contact Robert Hughes, Sr at 319-334-0737 for more information.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Catholic Daughters
INDEPENDENCE – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 495, St. John Church, Independence and St. Patrick’s, Winthrop will meet Thursday, Feb. 9 at noon at St. John Parish Hall in Independence. Linda Bagby, Regent, will preside at the regular monthly meeting.
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday of the month Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Feb. 10
Hot Dog Fridays
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – Loren Foster American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 will hold a Dine In/Take Out (No Drive Up) fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until they run out). The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. The cost is $13 for small meal (2 fish), or $15 for large meal (3 fish), or $15 for just fish meal (5 fish only). Free water, milk or coffee. Pop $1. Extra fish will not be brought to the dining room like in the past. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060. Next is March 10.
Fish and Chicken Dinners at Fairgrounds
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association will be holding a Cod Fish & Chicken Fry fundraisers on Friday, February 10. Dine-In or Carry-Out only. They will be serving from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the 4H Building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Each meal includes 2 pieces of fish, 2 pieces of chicken, baked potato, beans, coleslaw, dinner roll, and dessert. Milk and coffee will be provided. The bar will be open for other beverage purchases. $18 per meal. All proceeds will go toward fairground improvements and events.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE. Annika Wall of Cedar Valley Hospice will give a presentation. Keynote speaker will be Marilyn Wolkowki on “Strength in Weakness.” Brunch will be served. The cost to attend is $12. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then go to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Friday, Feb. 17
Hot Dog Fridays
Aurora Fire Department Fundraiser
AURORA – The Aurora Volunteer Fire Department is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Comet Center, 401 Woodruff Street. Dinner will be served 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is $10 (under age 8 — $5). Menu: beef stew, chicken noodle soup, deli sandwiches, dessert, and drink. DJ from 7 to 10 p.m. Raffle (need not be present to win) and silent auction.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Legislative Town Hall
ARLINGTON – Fayette County Farm Bureau is hosting a Town Hall for the public to interact with local legislators about issues being discussed in Des Moines. Among those invited are State Representative Craig Johnson (HD- 67), State Representative Chad Ingels (HD-68), and State Senator Dan Zumbach (SD- 34). The forum is from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Arlington Community Center.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Legion Breakfast
Monday, Feb. 20
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at Heartland Acres at 7 p.m. Visit the society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Friday, Feb. 24
Hot Dog Fridays
Saturday, Feb. 25
Rowley Historical Society Meal
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is holding a Hot Beef/Turkey Supper fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Rowley Community Building. Adults $12/ Children 5-14 $7/ under 5 free.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Master Gardener Deb Walker will speak on How to Care for African Violets. Bring your own beverage. The public is welcome to attend without cost or joining.
Independence Eagles
MARCH
Saturday, March 11
Legislative Town Hall
QUASQUETON – Buchanan County Farm Bureau is hosting a Legislative Town Hall for the public on Saturday, March 11 at Wolfey’s starting at 9:30 a.m. with a social time and morning refreshments. Invited are State Representative Craig Johnson (HD- 67), State Representative Chad Ingels (HD-68), and State Senator Dan Zumbach (SD- 34).
Saturday, March 18
Legislative Town Hall
