Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, August 10
Library Closing Early for Staff Development – 5 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The library will close early for staff training.
The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10. We will return to normal hours of 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. For more information, call the library at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Edible Fish Eggs/Boba Balls
JESUP– Learn how to make your very own edible fish eggs/boba balls at the Jesup Public Library. This is a FREE event! There will be two sessions: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Space is limited and pre-registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/JPLFishEggs220810.
Thursday, August 11
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Independence Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE. Sandy Moore will be the keynote speaker with “My Sunflower Journey” about living the pain of childhood sexual, mental, and verbal abuse with family placing the blame on her. She will also provide music. Miniatures by Dick O’Brien will be on display. The cost to attend is $12 per person. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Outdoor Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Enjoy fun, reading, and rhymes in the green space outside the Library
Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. Story time will be held in the green space outside the library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday, Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, August 12
Barn Dance
INDEPENDENCE – The annual Barn Dance in support of the Lee Mansion project will be on Friday, August 12 at the Charles Beltz barn (2099 Jamestown Avenue). Meal served from 6 to 7 p.m. (BYOB). Plug Nickel will take the stage from 7 to 10 p.m. Donations appreciated. Bring a lawn chair for those wishing to sit outside. Parking available at Boubin’s Real Wheels next door. Watch for signs.
Saturday, August 13
Stained Glass Art Workshop for Teens and Adults – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Back by popular demand!
Adults and teens who are registered for this encore class will try something new at the Independence Public Library by making stained glass art using a soldering iron. Prior registration is required as workshop is full. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Sweetcorn and Burgers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles will be serving sweetcorn, pork burgers, and hot dogs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, in the Independence Walmart parking lot.
Monday, August 15
Jesup Book Club
JESUP – The Jesup Library Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 15. The August selection is “The Pull Of The Stars” by Emma Donoghue.
Family Game Night – 6 to 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Stop in for some family fun before school starts!
Get in some family time before school begins at the Independence Public Library! We will have games, cards, and Legos to use, or bring your favorite game from home! Snacks and drinks provided. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, August 16
Blood Drive
JESUP – The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at Jesup Bible Fellowship, 152 South Street. As with previous blood drives, it is imperative that donors schedule an appointment in order to help manage the flow of donors appropriately in support of social distancing and current Covid guidelines. Donors may schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or by going to RedCrossBlood.org and downloading the Blood Donor App. Save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass when you arrive for check-in. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information.
Thursday, August 18
Outdoor Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Enjoy fun, reading, and rhymes in the green space outside the Library
Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. Story time will be held in the green space outside the library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual) – 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Tune in to “Unraveling Yarns About the First Ladies”
Come celebrate Lou Henry Hoover and other crafty first ladies with author Debra Scala Giokas. Presented in partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, this online evening program is free to the public. Registration is required for this event – access the registration link on our website or Facebook page and receive the Zoom link. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or call 319-334-2470.
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then got to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Saturday, August 20
Twisted Energy Fundraiser for Veterans
INDEPENDENCE – The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 of Independence will be holding a fundraiser at Twisted Energy, 413 Street West, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 20. American Legion Auxiliary members will take orders and make deliveries in the parking lot. Red, white, and blue drinks for $6 cash will be featured. Funds are used to honor and support local veterans and servicemembers.
Underground Tour Returns
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will host the Underground Tour on Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets and the self-guided map will be available at the Wapsipinicon Mill that morning from 8 a.m. to Noon. The tour costs $10/person or $20 for immediate family. This is such a unique experience you can enjoy just once a year!
Sunday, August 21
Ice Cream Social
INDEPENDENCE – First Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Avenue NW, is holding a community concert and ice cream social starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 21. The concert will feature the Music Men Barbershop Chorus from Dubuque. The Chorus will also be performing during the 10 a.m. worship service. All are welcome.
Monday, August 22
Movie Monday
JESUP – Come to the Jesup Public Library for Movie Monday at 1 p.m. featuring “Uncharted” about how a street-smart young man is recruited by a seasoned treasure hunter to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan, and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. Rated PG-13. Popcorn is provided; please bring your own drink.
Tuesday, August 23
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 12 Noon at the Falcon Civic Center. The topic will be ‘Painting Gourd Birdhouses, etc.’ by Mary Steuben, Arla Senko, and Sondra Cabell. Roll call will be unusual bird house. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Contact Shirley Bergman at bergmansa@hotmai1.com a week beforehand to make a reservation.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, August 24
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, August 25
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – An introduction to the magic of books and reading!
Story time returns to the Community Room at the Independence Public Library this week, where babies through age 4 can have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Sunday, August 28
Dungeons and Dragons – 1 to 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Get in on this new campaign of fantastical role-playing and storytelling!
This fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern without ever leaving the library! Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining this campaign.