April
Men’s Coffee
INDEPENDENCE – The Shysters Coffee Group located at the Buchanan County Senior Center in Independence has coffee every Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Everyone from Buchanan County, and outside, are welcome to stop for coffee and conversation. There are no age requirements. All you need is the desire for good conversations, comradery, and perhaps a game of pool.
Saturday, April 16
Geocaching Egg Hunt
FONTANA PARK – Explore Fontana Park while collecting eggs filled with goodies in geocaches. Family size is unlimited, but there will be one GPS per family group. Space is limited! Please register each child between the ages of 3-14 and the cost is $5 per registered child at www.buchanancountyparks.com. The event will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 16 at the Fontana Nature Center, 1883 125th St., Hazleton.
Egg-Stravaganza
INDEPENDENCE – The 2nd annual ‘Egg-Stravaganza’ (Easter Egg Hunt) will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 16. It will be a FREE DAY at the museum for those attending. Be sure to bring your own basket. Follow the bunny signs to the site –many things to do inside also. Dress according to the weather.
Sunday, April 17
No Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Due to Easter Sunday Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, will NOT be serving breakfast. The next breakfast will be May1.
Tuesday, April 19
Blood Drive
JESUP –LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at upcoming community blood drive to be held from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at American Legion Pump-Scheer Post 342, 931 6th Street. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903 or call Monica Bengtson at 319-415-5275. Appointments are required.
Thursday, April 21
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
A Journey Through Parkinson’s Disease (III)
INDEPENDENCE – If you are struggling with Parkinson’s disease (PD) or know someone who is, it’s helpful to know where to find support on the journey. Presented in three one-hour sessions (each from 1 to 2 p.m.), attendees will learn about the causes, symptoms, and treatments of PD and therapeutic activities that can be done in the home. Participants are encouraged to attend all three sessions. This educational series is presented with Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach. Registration is required – register online at https://go.iastate.edu/PMZV0L or by calling the library at 319-334-2470 or emailing iplprograms@gmail.com. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library
INDEPENDENCE – Tune in at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 to “Hoover: A 50-Year Humanitarian Odyssey” to learn about the programs and people Hoover set up to feed millions in his last 50 years. Presented by Branden Little with the Hoover Presidential Foundation and Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, this online evening program is free to the public. Registration is required for this event – access the link on our website or Facebook page. Register and receive the Zoom link. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, April 22
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship. Mask requirements are lifted at this time.
Minecraft
INDEPENDENCE – Join TJ from Network Nirvana at the library for new Minecraft vaults, quests, and challenges. There are new additions every month! Take part in the fiery new 12-player vault experience, Katabasis. Join in the fun from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Independence library at this after-hours event! This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12. Registration is required for this program, as space and equipment are limited. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Saturday, April 23
Friends of the Library Book Sale
INDEPENDENCE – The Friends of the Library are hosting their book sale again this spring in the Library’s Community Room from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Stop in this weekend and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles that are available for purchase. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Barry and Carla Peck of Des Moines at the mics. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Sunday, April 24
Friends of the Library Book Sale
INDEPENDENCE – The Friends of the Library spring book sale continues from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Library’s Community Room. Stop in and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles that are available for purchase.
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Event is 1 to 4 p.m. at the Independence library. Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining the next campaign.
Monday, April 25
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library on Monday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Virgin River by Robyn Carr. Join us at the library and share your thoughts on this novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, April 26
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at Lynda Yoder’s South Bend Greenhouse (1709 Fairbank Amish Boulevard). Meet At 12:30 p.m. meet at the Methodist Church in Jesup or Independence to carpool. Bring lunch, beverage, and a chair. Topic will be “Questions and answers on greenhouse growing and container combos.” The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Contact Shirley Bergman at bergmansa@hotmai1.com a week beforehand to make a reservation.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us in-person at 6 p.m. at the Independence library as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 Second St. SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, April 27
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please return two banana boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, April 28
Story Time
Lil Tots Story Time
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Friday, April 29
Hot Dog Fridays
Saturday, April 30
Make Your Own May Day Basket
INDEPENDENCE – With May Day just around the corner, kids and families can pop into the library between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 30 to make and decorate their own paper May Day basket and make paper flowers to give to a neighbor, teacher, or friend! For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
May
Hot Dog Fridays
Saturday, May 14
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Jack O’Leary of Nevada calling. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Monday, May 16
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. As with previous blood drives, it is imperative that donors schedule an appointment in order to help manage the flow of donors appropriately in support of social distancing and current Covid guidelines. Donors may schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767, going to RedCrossBlood.org and downloading the Blood Donor App, or calling Vicki Kegler at 319-334-6520. Save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass when you arrive for check-in. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information.
Thursday, May 26
Buchanan Co. Republicans
June
Thursday, June 30
Buchanan Co. Republicans
July
Thursday, July 28
Buchanan Co. Republicans
August
Thursday, Aug. 25
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, Sept. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, Oct. 27
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, Dec. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
