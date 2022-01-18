Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
OBOI Book Announcement
INDEPENDENCE – Learn about the 2022 selection for the One Book One Independence (OBOI) community read! 2022 marks the seventh year of One Book One Independence. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading at the Independence Public Library. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – Live webinar with the Hoover Museum and Presidential Library 6 p.m. on Zoom. On the third Thursday each month, the Hoover Presidential Foundation and Hoover Presidential Library and Museum presents a special evening program free to the public. Registration is required for this event – access the link on our website or Facebook page. Register and receive the Zoom link. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, Jan. 21
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet.
Shrimp & Fish Dinner
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion Post 264, 204 W. Wood St, (I380 exit 41), is holding a Shrimp & Fish Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21. Adults: $10, Children under 12: $5, Preschool: free. Third Friday of Each Month thru April.
Minecraft at the Library
INDEPENDENCE – Minecraft fun continues with The Season of Babel. This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12 and runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Registration is required by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – Check out a movie on DVD and take home a treat bag! Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please.
Beef Banquet
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Cattlemen will hold the 2022 Cattleman’s Banquet at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, at the Heartland Acres Event Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., Independence. Tickets are $30/plate; Kids 5-12 $15; and under 5 are free.
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Gary Smith of Waverly calling and cueing. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Sunday, Jan. 23
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered in worlds of swords and sorcery. Join together in small groups at the Independence Public Library to solve puzzles and combat monsters while exploring dark dungeons, ruined castles, or lava-filled caverns! Registration is required for this teen event, which runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 24
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Treasurer’s office will be closed from 8 to 10 a.m. for training. This includes: Driver’s License Station, Motor Vehicle, and Property Taxes.
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – In-person book discussion at 6:30 p.m. Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library to discuss The Push by Ashley Audrain. Join us and share your thoughts on this novel! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470 for more information.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Rotary Club
The Rotary Club of Independence will meet for noon lunch at Del Rio Restaurante, 323 First Street East. Library Director, Laura Blaker, will be presenting the latest updates about the Independence Public Library. For more information about Rotary ask any Rotarian or call Bill Lake at 319-404-8457.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – Join with the Independence Area Writers’ Group at 6 p.m. to discuss your work, gain feedback, and encourage one another. Join us in-person as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 Second St. SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please return two banana boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Story Time
Story Time

INDEPENDENCE – Story Time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading at the Independence Public Library. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28
Hot Dog Fridays
Fish and Chicken Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a fish and chicken fry fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Curbside pickup only by 4H Building. Simply enter east road by train depot, pull up, order meal, pay, and meals will be delivered to your vehicle. All meals $15. Proceeds fund fairground improvements.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Winter Book Bingo Due
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library Winter Book Bingo cards are due Jan. 29 and can be submitted either through a paper form or through our online form found on the www.independenceia.org/library website.
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – Check out a movie on DVD and take home a treat bag! Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please.
February
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition will meet on Thursday, February 3 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Independence City Hall. A virtual link is also available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
Friday, Feb. 4
Hot Dog Fridays
Sunday, Feb. 6
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Independence Eagles
Friday, Feb. 11
Hot Dog Fridays
Fish and Chicken Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a fish and chicken fry fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Curbside pickup only by 4H Building. Simply enter east road by train depot, pull up, order meal, pay, and meals will be delivered to your vehicle. All meals $15. Proceeds fund fairground improvements.
Sunday, Feb. 13
Breakfast
MONTI – Monti Community Center is hosting a breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. They will be serving ham and scrambled eggs, pancakes, donuts rolls, and beverages. Free will donations will be accepted
Friday, Feb. 18
Hot Dog Fridays
Shrimp & Fish Dinner
Shrimp & Fish Dinner

URBANA – The Urbana American Legion Post 264, 204 W. Wood St, (I380 exit 41), is holding a Shrimp & Fish Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Adults: $10, Children under 12: $5, Preschool: free. Third Friday of Each Month thru April.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Legion Breakfast
Legion Breakfast

AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Independence Eagles
Thursday, Feb. 24
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Friday, Feb. 25
Hot Dog Fridays
Saturday, Feb. 26
Independence Merry Mixers
Independence Merry Mixers

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Gary Smith of Waverly at the mic. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
MARCH
Monday, March 7
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 meeting will be held Monday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Friday, March 11
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 will hold a drive up fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until they run out). The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. The cost is $10 for a small meal (two pieces of fish), or $12 for a fish-only meal (five pieces of fish). No substitutions, please. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060. Please wear a mask during pickup.
Saturday, March 12
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Jim Williams of Iowa City calling. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Friday, March 18
Shrimp & Fish Dinner
Shrimp & Fish Dinner

URBANA – The Urbana American Legion Post 264, 204 W. Wood St, (I380 exit 41), is holding a Shrimp & Fish Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Adults: $10, Children under 12: $5, Preschool: free. Third Friday of Each Month thru April.
Saturday, March 26
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Gary Smith of Waverly calling and cueing. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Thursday, March 31
Buchanan Co. Republicans
April
Friday, April 15
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 will hold a drive up fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until they run out). The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. The cost is $10 for a small meal (two pieces of fish), or $12 for a fish-only meal (five pieces of fish). No substitutions, please. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060. Please wear a mask during pickup.
Friday, April 15
Shrimp & Fish Dinner
Shrimp & Fish Dinner

URBANA – The Urbana American Legion Post 264, 204 W. Wood St, (I380 exit 41), is holding a Shrimp & Fish Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Adults: $10, Children under 12: $5, Preschool: free.
Saturday, April 23
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Barry and Carla Peck of Des Moines at the mics. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Thursday, April 28
Buchanan Co. Republicans
May
Saturday, May 14
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Jack O’Leary of Nevada calling. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Thursday, May 26
Buchanan Co. Republicans
June
Thursday, June 30
Buchanan Co. Republicans
July
Thursday, July 28
Buchanan Co. Republicans
August
Thursday, Aug. 25
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, Sept. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, Oct. 27
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, Dec. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
