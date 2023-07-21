Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, July 22
Independence Farmers Market
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Farmer’s Market is held from 8 a.m. Noon on Saturdays by the historic Wapsipinicon Mill.
Urbana’s Farmers Market
URBANA – The Urbana Farmers Market is every Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the American Legion Pavilion (204 W. Wood Street). Come get it Fresh at the Market. We expect to have rhubarb, lettuce, radishes, turnips, onion, and other vegetables, eggs, baked goods, and crafts. Coffee and doughnuts each week and you can win a free basket of goodies from the vendors! Vendors contact Eileen at 319-443-5620 to reserve a table for $4 each week. Find us on Facebook: Urbana Farmers Market.
Sunday, July 23
Dungeons and Dragons – 1 to 5:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – This fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery for teens ages 12-18. Snacks provided. Three 90-minute blocks. Registration is required.
Monday, July 24
Maker Monday Kits
INDEPENDENCE – Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk, take it home, and follow along with the video to make your own creation. To join in this fun event, use the link found on our website, our Facebook page, or sent in the eNewsletter.
Movie Monday – 1 p.m.
JESUP – Meet at the Jesup Public Library on Monday, July 24 at 1 p.m. for a showing of “Champions” starring Woody Harrelson. “Champions” is the story of a former minor league basketball coach who, after a series of missteps, is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Rated PG-13; runs 2 hours, 4 minutes. Free admission and free popcorn!
Wind Turbine Discussion 6 p.m.
JESUP – The Buchanan County Supervisors are holding a special workshop to listen to concerns and recommendations regarding a new Wind Turbine Ordinance. The meeting is open to the public and will be held on Monday, July 24 at 6 p.m. in the St. Athanasius School Gym, 641 Stevens Street.
Book Discussion – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library to discuss The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles. Enjoy refreshments and share your thoughts on the novel! Pick up a copy of the book at the circulation desk. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, July 25
RR Video — 10 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Tourism will be creating a video of past workers, travelers, and anyone with firsthand knowledge of the Illinois Central Railroad Depot to be shown to the visitors of the Illinois Central Depot Museum (1111 5th Ave NE). Anyone willing to be a part of this video should meet on July 25 at 10 a.m. at the Depot. For more information, or to provide details for the video, please contact Tourism Director Jill Chemin 319-334-3439.
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at Dan & Becky Alberts’ home, 1182 Carter Ave., Fairbank, to learn about “Pizza Pots.” Bring your own beverage and chair. For car-pooling: meet at 12:30 p.m. at either Jesup or lndee United Methodist Church parking lots. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required.
Geocaching Scavenger Hunt for Teens — 1:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Michael Maas with Buchanan County Conservation will lead this geocaching adventure around Independence. Group will start at the library. Registration is required and parent must complete a liability form to participate – email iplprograms@gmail.com or call the library at 319-334-2470 to register. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Geocaching for Adults — 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Want to learn the basics of geocaching using your phone or already enjoy geocaching scavenger hunts? Then join independence Public Library as Michael Maas with Buchanan County Conservation explains the basics of geocaching and leads adults on a geocaching adventure around Independence. Group will start at the library. Registration is required — please email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470 to register. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, July 26
Balloon Storytelling — 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Have the chance to enter the world of stories and volunteer to be dressed as balloon characters or make up the sound effects as part of the audience in this fun take on storytelling with Twisted Bokay!
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, July 27
Outdoor Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time will be held in the green space outside the Independence library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time is back at the Jesup Public Library every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for stories, songs, and activities.
Legos @ the Library – 6 to 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Kids age 6 years and up can join us in the Community Room for some Lego fun! We will have a challenge available, or kids can make their own creations that will be displayed in the library! No registration needed.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Local Author, Shar Roorda — 6:30 p.m.
JESUP – Local author Shar Roorda will be at the Jesup Public Library to read from her book “Puffy Hair Everywhere” and to talk about her inspiration to write it.
Friday, July 28
Footpath Friday — 8 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Begin your weekend with light activity and fun conversation by joining the Independence library’s summer walking group. The group will leave from the library at 8 a.m. and go for a stroll around Independence. In case of inclement weather, the group will meet and walk at River’sEDGE. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, July 29
Independence Farmers Market
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Farmer’s Market is held from 8 a.m. Noon on Saturdays by the historic Wapsipinicon Mill.
Urbana’s Farmers Market
URBANA – The Urbana Farmers Market is every Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the American Legion Pavilion (204 W. Wood Street). Come get it Fresh at the Market. We expect to have rhubarb, lettuce, radishes, turnips, onion, and other vegetables, eggs, baked goods, and crafts. Coffee and doughnuts each week and you can win a free basket of goodies from the vendors! Vendors contact Eileen at 319-443-5620 to reserve a table for $4 each week. Find us on Facebook: Urbana Farmers Market.
Sunday, July 30
Last Day of IPL’s Summer Reading Program
INDEPENDENCE – Log the last of your summer reading minutes to get to your next prize level before the Independence Public Library Summer Reading Program is done!
Hopefully this summer’s reading program at independence Public Library helped you find your voice. Don’t forget to log the last of your reading minutes by the end of the day on July 30! The last day to pick up your prizes and redeem your Grand Prize drawing entry is Monday, August 7, so be sure to come to the library by then to get your rewards! For more information, call 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or see our website at https://qrco.de/iplsrp23.
Mega Foam Blaster – 1 to 3 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – In partnership with Buchanan County Libraries, come to Riverwalk Park for a foam fun free-for-all! Swimsuit, goggles, and a towel are recommended. For all families in Buchanan County!
AUGUST
Friday, August 4
Lamont Days Steak Fry
LAMONT – Lamont Days starts with a Steak Fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the fire station.
Saturday, August 5
Lamont Days
LAMONT – Lamont Days Parade is at 11 a.m. Kids Pedal Pull is at Noon. Kickball Tournament at the baseball diamond starts about 2 p.m. after the Pedal Pull. Street Dance starts at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 10
Women’s Connection – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE. Annika Wall of Cedar Valley Hospice will give a presentation. Keynote speaker and musician will be Phyllis Vos. Her topic will be “Hats, Hats and More Hats! How many hats do you wear?” You are invited to wear a hat-it does NOT have to be red! The cost to attend is $15 for event and brunch. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.