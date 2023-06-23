Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Sunday, June 25
Hot Dog Caucus with Rob Sand
WINTHROP – The Annual Hot Dog Caucus will be held Sunday, June 25 at The Last Homestead, 2809 160th Street, Winthrop, starting at 11 a.m. State of Iowa Auditor Rob Sand will be the featured speaker. Hotdogs, brats, buns, and table service will be provided. You may bring a dish if you would like, but most importantly we would just like you to join us for this event. This event is provided to you by the Buchanan County Democrats. We are committed to ensuring that ALL Iowans have informed vocal advocates who promote values of equity, liberty, and justice regardless of self-identity, socio-economic standing or well-being.
State Auditor Rob Sand
WINTHROP – State Auditor Rob Sand will be at the Buchanan County Democrats “Hot Dog Caucus” on Sunday, June 25 at The Last Homestead, 2809 160th Street, Winthrop. This will be his only Northeast Iowa stop this summer. Potluck lunch starts at 11 a.m., Auditor Sand is scheduled to speak at noon. Free will donations accepted.
Monday, June 26
Movie Monday
JESUP – Meet at the Jesup Public Library on Monday, June 26 at 1 p.m. for a showing of “80 for Brady” that follows four best friends as they embark on a journey to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in the Super Bowl. Rated PG-13. Free admission and free popcorn!
Tuesday, June 27
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at Cedar River Garden Center, 2889 Palo Marsh Road, Palo. A horticultural program will be given by Eileen Loan, Manager and Master Gardener. Time and carpooling TBD. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, June 28
Summer Reading Program
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library Summer Reading Program theme is “All Together Now” for Summer 2023. Meet at the library every WEDNESDAY in June at 10:30 a.m. Each week has a different focus with stories, crafts, activities, and more. June 28 topic: Kindness. Log your minutes for the Summer Reading Program on the Beanstack app for a chance to win awesome prizes! Visit https://jesupia.beanstack.org/reader365 to sign up or log in today.
Duke Otherwise
JESUP – Duke Otherwise will be at Jesup Elementary School at 1 p.m. with his guitar, tap shoes, and distinct baritone performing a hilarious, charming and interactive musical program for all ages. His original songs are bursting with clever wordplay and fun ideas are enjoyable for all ages. This program is FREE and open to the public.
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, June 29
Outdoor Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time will be held in the green space outside the Independence library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Summer Story Time In The Park
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library is hosting a weekly event with stories and playtime each Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. in June at various parks in Jesup. June 29: Parker Muncy Pioneer Park (10th, Church, and Ainsworth streets).
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Yaks and Brews – 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Grab some friends and come out for some kayaking on the Wapsipinicon River. Meet at Wapsi River Access, 2051 Wapsi Access Blvd. Afterwards, you are invited to join the group at Allerton Brewing Company. Participants will be on the water for about an hour, and are likely to see bats, hear owls, feel the warm summer breeze, and taste some delicious beer! The gathering at the brewery is optional. However, even non-beer drinking paddlers are encouraged to attend for social time and discussion about paddling adventures. Registration ($5/each) includes a kayak lesson, kayak, paddle, life jacket, and fun! Visit www.buchanancountyparks.com to register. The next Yaks and Brews will be Friday, July 28.
Friday, June 30
Footpath Friday - 8 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Begin your weekend with light activity and fun conversation by joining the Independence library’s summer walking group. The group will leave from the library at 8 a.m. and go for a stroll around Independence. In case of inclement weather, the group will meet and walk at River’sEDGE. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Truck and Tractor Pull
JESUP – The Jesup Lions and East Central Iowa Pullers Association (ECIPA) are hosting Truck & Tractor Pull on Friday, June 30. Event is on 12th Street. Gates open 5 p.m. Event starts at 6:30 p.m. Some grandstands but bring a chair. No coolers. No pets. Live music afterwards by Balvanz & Powers. First 100 get free pork burger. Tickets $15; 10 & under free.
July
Saturday, July 1
Grand Opening
QUASQUETON – Spirit of Life Christian Church, 406 E Cedar Street, is holding a Grand Opening from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. Food, music and fellowship to celebrate how good God is! Bring your friends and family.
Sunday, July 2
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is August 6.
Monday, July 3
American Legion Meeting (New Location)
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. now at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Ave NE. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Monday. Contact Robert Hughes, Sr at 319-334-0737 for more information.
Tuesday, July 4
Independence Day!
BUCHANAN COUNTY – Several events are planned for Independence and Aurora.
VFW Breakfast
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 will start the day with a breakfast at the post, 128 3rd Avenue NE, from 6 to 8 a.m. or so. They plan to serve eggs, ham, sausage, and a beverage for $10. Dine in or carry out. Support your local veterans and community before heading out to celebrate Independence Day.
Wednesday, July 5
Buchanan County Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at the Pizza Ranch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
Rotary After Hours
INDEPENDENCE – The local Rotary Club is offering a monthly meeting for those who can’t make the weekly Tuesday Noon meetings. “Rotary After Hours” will meet at 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at Allerton Brewing Company, 110 1st Street East. Come find out more about this “Service Above Self” organization. If you have any questions, feel free to call Bill Lake at 319-404-8457.
Thursday, July 6
Jesup Farmer’s Day
JESUP – Jesup Farmer’s Day celebrations start Thursday, July 6 and continue through Saturday, July 8.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 Second St. NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, July 7
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, July 8
Pancake Breakfast
JESUP – The Annual Farmers’ Day Pancake Breakfast will once again be served at First Presbyterian Church, 643 Sixth Street, Jesup. Pancakes, French toast, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee will be served from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Free-will donations will be accepted.
Tuesday, July 11
Clay Willie at Senior Center
INDEPENDENCE – Clay Willie will be performing at the Independence Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE, from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11. Come listen(maybe dance) to Country / Western music from 1950s – 1970s. If you want to eat with us that day at noon, call the Senior Center by 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at 319-334-7011 to sign up.
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Due to the July 4 holiday Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 will meet July 11 at 6 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Thursday, July 13
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (SAPC) will meet at 10 a.m. on the second Thursday of the month at the Buchanan County Public Health conference room. A virtual link is also available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday of the month Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, July 14
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Monday, June 15
Women’s Connection – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE. Keynote speaker will be Joyce Buseman on “Insurance for a Secure Future.” Music by Elissa Dodge. Robert Hinman will “Be Creative” with coloring books, quilts, diamond dots, and more. The cost to attend is $15 for event and ‘picnic’ meal. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Monday, July 17
Buchanan County Democrats - 5:30
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Democratic Central Committee will be holding the monthly meeting at Denali's 1749 Golf Course Blvd. If you would like to order food, please plan to arrive at 5:30 p.m. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Democrats believe health care is a right, diversity is a strength, the economy should work for everyone and facts and truth matter. We hope you will take the time to join us and work towards making Buchanan County and our state a more progressive place to live and work.
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at Heartland Acres at 7 p.m. Visit the society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Thursday, July 20
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then go to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Friday, July 21
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Tuesday, July 25
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at Dan & Becky Alberts’ home, 1182 Carter Ave., Fairbank, to learn about “Pizza Pots.” Bring your own beverage and chair. For car-pooling: meet at 12:30 p.m. at either Jesup or lndee United Methodist Church parking lots. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, July 26
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, July 27
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Friday, July 28
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.