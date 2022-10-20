Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Now thru Nov. 4
Thank a Vet
INDEPENDENCE – Let local Veterans know we appreciate their sacrifice and selflessness. Fill out one or more cards at the Independence Public Library to thank local Veterans who have served our country. Cards and supplies are available at the library until Friday, Nov. 4. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Sunday, October 23
Dungeons and Dragons – 1 to 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Teens ages 12-18 join forces in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving . Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Monday, October 24
Spot, Stop, and Avoid Fraud – 1:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Learn about financial exploitation and fraud prevention as part of the Stay Independent: Healthy Aging Series. Free hour-long workshop that will focus on frauds and scams in Iowa, warning signs of common frauds and scams, and ways to protect yourself!
Admiral Mike Franken
INDEPENDENCE –Admiral Michael Franken, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, will be at VFW Post 2440, 128 3rd Avenue NE at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 23. He will discuss the priorities and values that shape his campaign. Hear from Iowans about why they support Admiral Franken.
Book Discussion – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Book discussion featuring Educated by Tara Westover. Interested in conversation and interaction? Pick up your copy of this month’s book club selection, Educated by Tara Westover, at the circulation desk and join the Independence Public Library to discuss and share your thoughts on this novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, October 25
Fall Harvest Dinner Orders
INDEPENDENCE – First United Methodist Church is offering a carryout Fall Harvest Dinner on Wednesday, October 26. Meal is $13 and includes: white/dark turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll, coleslaw, cranberries and dessert. Call 319-334-3689 to place an ORDER only on TUESDAY, October 25 from 2 to 6 p.m., and WEDNESDAY, October 26 beginning at 8 a.m. until quantity is filled. No pre-sales will be accepted before these dates. Carryout times will be 4:30 to 7 p.m. on October 26.
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – Program change. The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at Dan and Becky Alberts (1182 Carter Ave., Fairbank). Program will be on preserving and garden tips. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Contact Shirley Bergman to make a reservation a week ahead of the event at bergmansa@hotmai1.com
Pumpkins in the Park
INDEPENDENCE – B&D Services is hosting Pumpkins in the Park from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25 in Teacher’s Park. Pumpkin Decorating, face painting, fall photo op, apple eating contest, crafts, treats, and more. Free-will donations accepted. Will move to Living Water Church if rainy. Please call 319-334-6997 to reserve a pumpkin to decorate.
Writers’ Group – 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Join with other writers to discuss your work and gain feedback! The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us at the Independence Public Library as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, October 26
Harvest Meals
ROWLEY – Rowley Methodist Church, 201 Rowley (290th) Street is preparing Harvest Meals for dine-in or carry-out. Wednesday, October 26, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; meal: Pork sandwich, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, applesauce, cookies. Cost is a freewill offering. Event is handicap accessible. For more information call 319-938-2605. Next is November 2.
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Fall Harvest Dinner
Thursday, October 27
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Haunted Campfire Stories – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Just in time for Halloween, gather around the campfire to hear some spooky stories. Storyteller Mike Peyton returns to the Independence Public Library to tell scary stories in the dark. Join us in front of the library for snacks and haunted tales around the campfire. Program is suitable for grades 6-12. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Friday, October 28
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Boo Bash @ the Falcon Civic Center – 5 to 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – A family-friendly Halloween Party with games, prizes, photo booth, and more! Trick or treat yo’ self by coming to this year’s Boo Bash! Join us from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Falcon Center! All ages can drop in to enjoy games, crafts, face painting, prizes, and a photo booth to celebrate Halloween. Wear your costume to the Falcon Center for what is sure to be a fa-BOO-lous time! For more information, stop in or call the library at 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Saturday, October 29
Friends of the Library Book Sale – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Find your next great read at the Friends Book Sale! The Friends of the Library are hosting their book sale again this spring in the Library’s Community Room. Stop in this weekend and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles that are available for purchase. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Sunday, October 30
Friends of the Library Book Sale – 1 to 3 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Find your next great read at the Friends Book Sale! The Friends of the Library are hosting their book sale again this spring in the Library’s Community Room. Stop in this weekend and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles that are available for purchase. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
November
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence National Honor Society is sponsoring a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in the Independence Jr/Sr High School gym. For an appointment, sign-up in the front office, see a member of the National Honor Society, or visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass online. By donating at this blood drive, you are helping one or more graduating seniors earn a scholarship.
Harvest Meals
ROWLEY – Rowley Methodist Church, 201 Rowley (290th) Street is preparing Harvest Meals for dine-in or carry-out. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; meal: Roast beef sundae, green beans, Methodist coleslaw, bars.
Cost is a freewill offering. Event is handicap accessible. For more information call 319-938-2605.
Buchanan County Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at the Pizza Ranch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (SAPC) will meet at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Independence City Hall. A virtual link is also available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 Second St. NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, Nov. 4
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is November 20.
Monday, Nov. 7
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at VFW Post 2440.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at VFW Post 2440. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Monday. Contact Robert Hughes, Sr at 319-334-0737 for more information.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Thursday, Nov. 10
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday of the month Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Nov. 11
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – Loren Foster American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 will hold a Dine In/Take Out (No Drive Up) fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until they run out). The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. The cost is $13 for small meal (2 fish), or $15 for large meal (3 fish), or $15 for just fish meal (5 fish only). Free water, milk or coffee. Pop $1. Extra fish will not be brought to the dining room like in the past. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060. Next is February 10.
Sunday November, 13
St. Athanasius Bazaar
JESUP – The St. Athanasius Bazaar and Broasted Chick Dinner will be Sunday, November 13. The Bazaar will run 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Bake Sale, Silent Auction, and Raffles. Special Mass time of 10:30 a.m. Dinner is served 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and includes broasted chicken and all the sides, beverage, and dessert. Adults $12/ Kids 5-12 $7/ Kids 4 & under free.
Thursday, Nov. 17
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then go to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Friday, Nov. 18
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is December 4.
Monday, Nov. 21
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at Heartland Acres at 7 p.m. Visit the society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Jesup Library Book Club
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library Book Club will discuss “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson, at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 21. In 1936, tucked deep into the woods of Troublesome Creek, KY, lives blue-skinned 19-year-old Cussy Carter, the last living female of the rare Blue People ancestry. She befriends hardscrabble and complex fellow Kentuckians, and is fiercely determined to bring comfort and joy, instill literacy, and give to those who have nothing, a bookly respite, a fleeting retreat to faraway lands.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Program will be on landscaping and plantings around your driveway by Dawn Person and Joellen Yeager. “What is around your mailbox?” will be Roll Call. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Contact Shirley Bergman to make a reservation a week ahead of the event at bergmansa@hotmai1.com
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Friday, Nov. 25
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
December
Sunday, Dec. 4
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is December 18.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is January 15.