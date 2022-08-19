Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, August 20
Twisted Energy Fundraiser for Veterans
INDEPENDENCE – The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 of Independence will be holding a fundraiser at Twisted Energy, 413 Street West, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 20. American Legion Auxiliary members will take orders and make deliveries in the parking lot. Red, white, and blue drinks for $6 cash will be featured. Funds are used to honor and support local veterans and servicemembers.
Underground Tour Returns
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will host the Underground Tour on Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets and the self-guided map will be available at the Wapsipinicon Mill that morning from 8 a.m. to Noon. The tour costs $10/person or $20 for immediate family. This is such a unique experience you can enjoy just once a year!
Mustang Marching Band Snack Bowl
INDEPENDENCE – Come out to the Lyle Leinbaugh Field at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 20 to get a sneak peak of the 2022 Independence Marching Mustang’s Show, “Orpheus.” There is no entry fee, however, the Band Boosters will be accepting donations of non-perishable, individual servings of pre-packaged snacks such as: snack cakes, fruit snacks, candy, crackers, chips, or granola bars. All food collected is used for disbursement throughout the band’s 2022-23 season. There will be no photography or videography allowed at the performance at this time.
Sunday, August 21
Ice Cream Social
INDEPENDENCE – First Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Avenue NW, is holding a community concert and ice cream social starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 21. The concert will feature the Music Men Barbershop Chorus from Dubuque. The Chorus will also be performing during the 10 a.m. worship service. All are welcome.
Monday, August 22
Movie Monday
JESUP – Come to the Jesup Public Library for Movie Monday at 1 p.m. featuring “Uncharted” about how a street-smart young man is recruited by a seasoned treasure hunter to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan, and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. Rated PG-13. Popcorn is provided; please bring your own drink.
Tuesday, August 23
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 12 Noon at the Falcon Civic Center. The topic will be ‘Painting Gourd Birdhouses, etc.’ by Mary Steuben, Arla Senko, and Sondra Cabell. Roll call will be unusual bird house. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Contact Shirley Bergman at bergmansa@hotmai1.com a week beforehand to make a reservation.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, August 24
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, August 25
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – An introduction to the magic of books and reading!
Story time returns to the Community Room at the Independence Public Library this week, where babies through age 4 can have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Saturday, August 27
Band Booster Fundraisers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Band Boosters will be holding two fundraisers Saturday, August 27 from 10 to 2 p.m. in support of sending the Mustang Marching Band. There will be a Bake Sale outside Walmart and a Car Wash at Rydell Auto.
Sunday, August 28
Dungeons and Dragons – 1 to 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Get in on this new campaign of fantastical role-playing and storytelling!
This fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern without ever leaving the library! Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining this campaign.