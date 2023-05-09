Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
JPL Spice Club for May — Caraway
JESUP – Each month a new spice is featured in a take-home kit from the Jesup Public Library that includes a sample of the spice, information on its history and uses, and recipes to try! This free program is open to cooking enthusiasts of all ages. Supplies are limited on a first-come, first-served basis.
Wednesday, May 10
Wings & Wildflowers
BUCHANAN COUNTY– The Buchanan County Conservation Board Wings & Wildflowers walk starts at 4:30 p.m. today at Cortright Wildlife Area, 1350 River Road Blvd, Independence. The final walk is next Wednesday, May17 at Fontana Park, 1883 125th St, Hazleton. Registration is requested at www.mycountyparks.com/County/Buchanan/Events.aspx and is free. All ages are welcome; walks will be a leisurely mile or so in about an hour.
Hunter Safety Classes Begin
INDEPENDENCE – Hunter safety classes are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, May 10 and 11 from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Buchanan County Wildlife, 2552 Pine Creek Avenue, Independence. Registration must be done online at www.gooutdoorsiowa.com and Click on Events and Hunter Education Certification classes and search for May 10, 2023 Buchanan County Wildlife Association. Contact Ken Aarhus at 319-327-0141 for more information.
Thursday, May 11
Story Time 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Legos @ the Library – 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Kids age 6 years and up can join us in the Community Room of the Independence library for some Lego fun! We will have a challenge available, or kids can make their own creations that will be displayed in the library! No registration needed.
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday of the month Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, May 12
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, May 13
Stamp Out Hunger
INDEPENDENCE – The National Association of Letter Carriers ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ drive is set for Saturday, May 13. To participate put your donation bag outside where it’s obvious by 9 a.m. Saturday. Of course, you can always personally bring your donation to the Independence Area Food Pantry, 201 2nd Avenue NE, across from the Independence Post Office.
Sunday, May 14
Independence Library Closed
INDEPENDENCE – The library will be closed all day on Sunday, May 14, in honor of Mother’s Day.
Monday, May 15
Buchanan County Democrats
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Democratic Central Committee will be holding the monthly meeting on Monday, May 15 at Denali’s 1749 Golf Course Blvd. If you would like to order food, please plan to arrive at 5:30 p.m. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Democrats believe health care is a right, diversity is a strength, the economy should work for everyone and facts and truth matter. We hope you will take the time to join us and work towards making Buchanan County and our state a more progressive place to live and work.
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at Heartland Acres at 7 p.m. Visit the society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Wednesday, May 17
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group 6-7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – If you care for someone living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia, you are invited to attend this safe, confidential support group, in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association. Group will meet in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library. Attendees will develop mutual support and social relationships, as well as learn about dementia and develop methods and skills to solve problems.
Thursday, May 18
One-on-One Tech Help – 1-2:30 p.m. by appointment
INDEPENDENCE – Have some new tech you’d like to figure out? Need help with one of the library’s apps or online databases? Want to brush up on some basic computer or smart phone skills? Sign up for a helpful one-on-one 45-minute session from 1-1:45 or 1:45-2:30 p.m. Registration is required. To register, email iplprograms@gmail.com, stop into the library, or call 319-334-2470.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual) 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Professor James Calder from the University of Texas at Austin presents “Hoover and Criminal Justice Reform.” In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, this online evening program is free to the public. Registration is required – find the registration link on our website or Facebook page and register to receive the Zoom link.
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then go to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Friday, May 19
Saturday, May 20
Plant Sale
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club is having a plant, bake, and yard art sale at the Falcon Center from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20. Note the date change and join us for some great items.
Sunday, May 21
Dungeons and Dragons – 1-2:30, 2:30-4, 4-5:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – This fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern without ever leaving the library! Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining this campaign.
Tuesday, May 23
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Program will be “Making Gardener’s Soap using Bee’s Wax” with Kathy Kitner. They will plant the “Plant it Pink” / Breast Cancer Awareness flowers at the conclusion of the day’s meeting. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required.
Wednesday, May 24
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Women in the Woods with Wine
HAZLETON – Buchanan County Conservation is offering another Women in the Woods with Wine evening program at the Fontana Park Nature Center from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 for women ages 21+ who are interested in becoming more comfortable in, and knowledgeable about, the natural world. Topic will be Nectar of the Flowers: Pollinators in action, honey and beekeeping basic questions and answers. Preregistration is required by going to www.mycountyparks.com/County/Buchanan/Events and selecting the program.
For more information call the Fontana Nature Center at 319-636-2617.
Thursday, May 25
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Friday, May 26
JUNE
Sunday, June 4
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is July 2.