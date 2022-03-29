Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
March 1 – 31
Children’s OBOI Bingo
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting Children’s OBOI Bingo for children through 6th grade. Completing a blackout on your bingo card will enter you in a special prize drawing! Bingo cards will be available online or at the library by the end of February. Completed bingos can be submitted either through a paper form or online. Deadline to turn in your completed Bingo is March 31. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Wednesday, March 30
Abraham Lincoln in Jesup
JESUP – Abraham Lincoln, March 30, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at JESUP PUBLIC SCHOOL. Kevin Wood portrays Mr. Lincoln, who will tell students about growing up on the frontier, his family, his lack of formal education, his love of reading and his great desire to learn, the different kinds of jobs he had, how he got the nickname ‘Honest Abe,’ why he grew a beard, what he keeps inside his hat, his love of animals, what it was like to be President, his boys’ experiences living in the White House, how the holiday of Thanksgiving came about, etc. The event is sponsored by the Jesup Public Library.
Thursday, March 31
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Lenten Lunch
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Ministerial Association will be hosting Lenten Lunches again this spring. Meals will be Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested. First Presbyterian Church will host March 31.
Hazleton BINGO
HAZLETON – The Hazleton Commercial Club is conducting BINGO Fundraising on Thursday evenings at the Hazleton American Legion/Community Center. BINGO cards are on sale at 5:30 p.m. and early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. Food, drinks, and desserts available. Facemasks are encouraged for unvaccinated attendees. Updated information will be posted on the Hazleton Commercial Club Facebook page.
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Friday, April 1
Take & Make Tales
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library presents Take & Make Tales, a series of books and crafts made available for children PreK-5th grade throughout the year. A video will be posted on our Facebook page and YouTube channel for you to craft along. Take & Make Tales are made available through a Buchanan County Community Foundation grant and are available to children while supplies last. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet.
Smelt Fry
LITTLETON – The 63rd Annual Hookanliner Smelt Fry will be held Friday, April 1. $1,000 in cash prizes. Serving from 4 to 8 p.m. Adults $15 / Children $5. Carry outs available.
Trivia Night
INDEPENDENCE – As part of the Independence 175th Anniversary Celebration a trivia contest with out-of-the-box questions, including local history will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at River’sEDGE Sport & Fitness, 206 2nd Avenue SW. Teams of 8: $200 or $25/person (includes 1 drink ticket per person). You can sign up as a single/duo/trio and be matched together to form a team. Contact Chamber office to reserve a spot.
Saturday, April 2
Family Story Time
JESUP – Family Story Time meets the first Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library. Join us Feb. 5 for books, music, and more!
Sunday, April 3
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available.
Animal Shelter Breakfast
INDEPENDENCE – The Otter Creek Animal Shelter will have breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, April 3 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Independence Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE. The shelter will be serving pancakes, eggs, sausage, hash browns, and beverages. Dine in or carry out. Cost is a free will donation.
Local History
INDEPENDENCE – The inaugural “First Sunday Local History” event will be held on Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m. at Allerton Brewing Company. Come learn about Malek Theatre through the years with presenter Tony Fitz.
Monday, April 4
Vocal Concert
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Music Department present a vocal concert featuring Grades 1, 3, and 5 on Monday April 4 in the Independence Jr/Sr High School Auditorium. First Graders sing at 6 p.m. followed by Third grade at 6:30 p.m., and Fifth Grade at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 5
Extra 3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library
INDEPENDENCE – In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents “A Prairie Village: Herbert Hoover’s West Branch, 1874 to 1885” with Park Ranger Peter Hoehnle. The event will be 6 p.m. TUESDAY, April 5. Registration is required for this virtual event – access the link on our website or Facebook page. Register and receive the Zoom link. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Evening Pajama Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Enjoy this special evening story time with Vonnie Hoskins at the Independence library starting at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy stories, songs, and rhymes while dressed in your comfiest PJs! Best for preschool through age 6. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Wednesday, April 6
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
Thursday, April 7
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (SAPC) will meet on Thursday, April 7 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Independence City Hall. A virtual link is also available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Lenten Lunch
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Ministerial Association will be hosting Lenten Lunches again this spring. Meals will be Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested. First United Methodist Church will host April 7.
A Journey Through Parkinson’s Disease (I)
INDEPENDENCE – If you are struggling with Parkinson’s disease (PD) or know someone who is, it’s helpful to know where to find support on the journey. Presented in three one-hour sessions (each from 1 to 2 p.m.), attendees will learn about the causes, symptoms, and treatments of PD and therapeutic activities that can be done in the home. Participants are encouraged to attend all three sessions. This educational series is presented with Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach. Registration is required – register online at https://go.iastate.edu/PMZV0L or by calling the library at 319-334-2470 or emailing iplprograms@gmail.com. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 Second St. NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Sunday, April 10
Historical Society Breakfast
LITTLETON – The Littleton and Chatham Historical Society will host an egg, pancake and sausage breakfast and raffle on Sunday, April 10 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Littleton and Chatham Historical Society, 601 State St., Independence (Littleton), across from the Littleton Lounge. The meal with fruit, baked items and beverages is a free-will donation to benefit the Littleton and Chatham Historical Society Museum. Carry outs available. For more information or to purchase raffle tickets call 319-415-1175 or email tonybengston@yahoo.com.
Tuesday, April 12
Crack the Code: Break the Safe!
INDEPENDENCE – A crime has been committed, and teens must use their investigative, code-cracking skills to outwit the culprit! The Independence Public Library invites teens to join in the mystery fun at the library at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 with a prize for the detective who solves the crime first. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 Second St. SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, April 13
Library Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13 for staff training.
Thursday, April 14
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Independence Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE. Jan Schiferl, former Mrs. Nebraska Mother of the Year will be the keynote speaker. She will also provide music. Judy Olsen will give “A Snippet of Independence History” as well. The cost to attend is $12 per person. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Catholic Daughters of the Americas
INDEPENDENCE – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 495, will meet Thursday, April 14 at 12 noon at Del Rio’s in downtown Independence for lunch. At 12:50 p.m. the group will go to the Lee Mansion, next to the Independence Library, where they will be treated to a discussion and tour of the building by the Buchanan County Historical Society.
A Journey Through Parkinson’s Disease (II)
INDEPENDENCE – If you are struggling with Parkinson’s disease (PD) or know someone who is, it’s helpful to know where to find support on the journey. Presented in three one-hour sessions (each from 1 to 2 p.m.), attendees will learn about the causes, symptoms, and treatments of PD and therapeutic activities that can be done in the home. Participants are encouraged to attend all three sessions. This educational series is presented with Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach. Registration is required – register online at https://go.iastate.edu/PMZV0L or by calling the library at 319-334-2470 or emailing iplprograms@gmail.com. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at about 7 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, April 15
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet.
Shrimp & Fish Dinner
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion Post 264, 204 W. Wood St, (I380 exit 41), is holding a Shrimp & Fish Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 15. Adults: $13, Children under 12: $5, Preschool: free. Last fish fry this year.
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – The Loren Foster American Legion and Auxiliary No. 346 will hold a Good Friday drive-through fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, this will be take-out or drive thru only. The $13 small fish meal includes two pieces of fish, French fries, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, and a roll. The $15 large meal has three pieces of fish with all the sides. The $15 just fish meal features five pieces of fish only. No substitutions, please. Shut-ins may call 563-929-3060. Please wear a mask during pickup.
Sunday, April 17
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available.
Thursday, April 21
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
A Journey Through Parkinson’s Disease (III)
INDEPENDENCE – If you are struggling with Parkinson’s disease (PD) or know someone who is, it’s helpful to know where to find support on the journey. Presented in three one-hour sessions (each from 1 to 2 p.m.), attendees will learn about the causes, symptoms, and treatments of PD and therapeutic activities that can be done in the home. Participants are encouraged to attend all three sessions. This educational series is presented with Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach. Registration is required – register online at https://go.iastate.edu/PMZV0L or by calling the library at 319-334-2470 or emailing iplprograms@gmail.com. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library
INDEPENDENCE – Tune in at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 to “Hoover: A 50-Year Humanitarian Odyssey” to learn about the programs and people Hoover set up to feed millions in his last 50 years. Presented by Branden Little with the Hoover Presidential Foundation and Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, this online evening program is free to the public. Registration is required for this event – access the link on our website or Facebook page. Register and receive the Zoom link. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, April 22
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet.
Minecraft
INDEPENDENCE – Join TJ from Network Nirvana at the library for new Minecraft vaults, quests, and challenges. There are new additions every month! Take part in the fiery new 12-player vault experience, Katabasis. Join in the fun from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Independence library at this after-hours event! This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12. Registration is required for this program, as space and equipment are limited. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Saturday, April 23
Friends of the Library Book Sale
INDEPENDENCE – The Friends of the Library are hosting their book sale again this spring in the Library’s Community Room from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Stop in this weekend and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles that are available for purchase. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Barry and Carla Peck of Des Moines at the mics. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Sunday, April 24
Friends of the Library Book Sale
INDEPENDENCE – The Friends of the Library spring book sale continues from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Library’s Community Room. Stop in and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles that are available for purchase.
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Event is 1 to 4 p.m. at the Independence library. Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining the next campaign.
Monday, April 25
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library on Monday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Virgin River by Robyn Carr. Join us at the library and share your thoughts on this novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, April 26
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at Lynda Yoder’s South Bend Greenhouse (1709 Fairbank Amish Boulevard). Meet At 12:30 p.m. meet at the Methodist Church in Jesup or Independence to carpool. Bring lunch, beverage, and a chair. Topic will be “Questions and answers on greenhouse growing and container combos.” The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Contact Shirley Bergman at bergmansa@hotmai1.com a week beforehand to make a reservation.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us in-person at 6 p.m. at the Independence library as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 Second St. SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, April 27
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please return two banana boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, April 28
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Public Library for stories, songs, and activities.
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Friday, April 29
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet.
Saturday, April 30
Make Your Own May Day Basket
INDEPENDENCE – With May Day just around the corner, kids and families can pop into the library between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 30 to make and decorate their own paper May Day basket and make paper flowers to give to a neighbor, teacher, or friend! For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
-30- Publish no further
May
Saturday, May 14
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Jack O’Leary of Nevada calling. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Thursday, May 26
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
June
Thursday, June 30
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
July
Thursday, July 28
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
August
Thursday, Aug. 25
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.