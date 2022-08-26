PHOENIX, Ariz. – Marla J Hoaglan, 82, passed away August 19, 2022, in Phoenix.
A private burial service will be held in Wilson Cemetery at a later date.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
PHOENIX, Ariz. – Marla J Hoaglan, 82, passed away August 19, 2022, in Phoenix.
A private burial service will be held in Wilson Cemetery at a later date.
Marla Jeanne Dage was born May 18, 1940 in Independence, Iowa to Stanley LeRoy and Marguerite Beryl (Bantz) Dage. Marla grew up on farms in Black Hawk, Fayette, and Buchanan Counties until moving to Independence in 1950. She graduated from Independence High School in 1958. In June 1959 she and Francis Richard Hoaglan were married at St John’s Catholic Church in Independence.
Dick and Marla along with their sons moved to Midway, Ark. in 1966. Marla was employed at Baxter Labs. They returned to Independence in 1974 where Marla was employed by the Independence Community School District, City of Independence, and Farmers Bank. Marla later completed computer programming courses at Kirkwood Community College. In 1984 Dick and Marla moved to Phoenix, Ariz. where Marla worked for John Deere and Maricopa County. Dick passed away in 1986.0
Marla is survived by two sons: Shawn (Karen) Hoaglan of Independence and Marcel (Ginni) Hoaglan of Phoenix, Ariz.; two granddaughters, including Stacy Hoaglan of Lansing, Iowa; two step-granddaughters; four step-great-granddaughters; and one step-great-great-grandson, as well as nieces and a nephew.
Marla was preceded in death by her parents; father, Stanley in 1953; her stepfather, Dale Mace; and her mother, Beryl; and her brother, Donald Dage.
Sun and clouds mixed. High 81F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.