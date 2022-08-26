Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Marla J Hoaglan, 82, passed away August 19, 2022, in Phoenix.

A private burial service will be held in Wilson Cemetery at a later date.

Trending Food Videos