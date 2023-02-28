QUASQUETON – Marvin DeWayne Morris was born October 6, 1936, on the family farm near Toddville, Iowa to Laura (Arnold) & Herman Morris. Marv attended school at the Cono School and graduated with the Class of 1954 in Quasqueton. He joined the U. S. Army in 1954 and served in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1956. Marv worked at Wilson Foods/Farmstead Foods for 33 years and then worked at St. Luke’s Hospital until his retirement in 2002.
Just before the sun rose on Sunday, February 26, 2023, Marv was called home to fish with the Master of the Sea. We’re certain Roy was there waiting with his boat motor running; Harvey handed him a pole and Conrad and Eddie handed him Old Milwaukee Lights. Marv enjoyed gardening, deer, rabbit and pheasant hunting, mushroom hunting, but most of all, Marv enjoyed fishing. The Morris, Payne, and Wolfe families spent most summer vacations fishing in Minnesota when their kids were young and in later years, the grandkids got to go along. Marv loved to fish from his boat, from the riverbank of the Wapsipinicon, in Keosauqua with Darrell and DeWayne or out at the Yearous Quarry with Laurie and the grandkids. It really didn’t matter how or where; he loved to fish. And the family has enjoyed many fish fries blessed by his fishing skills.
Marv loved to give advice, and often repeated the advice just to insure you understood. Marv was known for his response “Don’t you worry about it” when he didn’t want to be challenged. He loved to “supervise” when family and friends helped with gardening and projects around the house. Marv could be found outside visiting with Kyle or Brian while sitting at his picnic table or in his garden whenever the weather allowed. Marv enjoyed spending time with his family and was adored by his grandkids and great grandkids (who lovingly called him “Papa Marvy”).
Marv was a Quasquetonian for 55 years. He enjoyed the small-town lifelong friendships he had and was always up for a cold beer or a competitive game of Euchre. Marv was an active member of Cedar Rock American Legion Post 434. He was a lifetime member of the Quasqueton Historical Society and a former member of the P-3 Union, The Quasqueton Bowhunters Association, The Quasqueton Housing Corp, and The Bowling Association in Independence and Walker.
Marv was united in marriage to Shirley (Strempke) in 1958 and to this union were born five children. They later divorced. Marv married Beverly (Hahn) in 1972 and they enjoyed nearly 51 years of marriage.
Marv is survived by his wife Beverly; children: Darrell (Teresa) Morris of Walker, DeWayne (Ida) Morris of Amissville, Va., Laura (Rex) Yearous of rural Independence, and Nina (Greg) Simmons of rural Quasqueton; sister Carol (Bates) of Quasqueton and sister Erma (Lenhart) of Chicago; 24 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.
Marv was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Donald, Arnold, Harold, Francis (Eugene); son Jeff, daughter Teresa; grandson Shaun Morris; granddaughters Ashlei Connolly and Kasey Morris; great-grandson Jasper Overmann; and great-granddaughter Annabelle Ferguson.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday March 10 at Wolfey’s Wapsi Outback in Quasqueton starting at 3 p.m. with Military Rites at 4 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to Cedar Rock American Legion Post 434.
Reiff Family Center — Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.