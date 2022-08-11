Independence – Mary Ann Schons, 91 years old, of Independence, IA, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, of natural causes, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo, IA.
Mass of Christian Burial was 10:30 a.m. – Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. John Catholic Church in Independence, with Rev. David M. Beckman, celebrant, assisted by Rev. Mr. Tim Post. Music was by Bonnie O’Brien, organist, Maryann Hinman, trumpet soloist, and the St. John’s Resurrection Choir. Burial was at the church cemetery. Pall Bearers were Staveley Maury, Chad Hinman, Michael Tuttle, Tommy Simons, Jason Wood, Josh Kohrs, Carter VanderZee, and Tony Hinman. Public visitation was 8:30 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. — Monday, August 8th at White Funeral Home, 400 First Street West, Independence. Memorials may be directed to the church.
Mary Ann Cunningham was born June 7, 1931, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Thomas and Port (Dawes) Cunningham. She was raised on a farm in rural Dunkerton, IA, and attended country school through eight grade. She later received her GED from the University of Iowa. She married Robert Simons on April 17, 1950. He preceded her in death in 1979. She married Francis Schons on September 6, 1980. He preceded her in death in 1981. Outside of raising her family, Mary Ann was a food service supervisor and retired at age 62. Mary Ann was a member of St. John Catholic Church, where she was active in the rosary society and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas where she was finance secretary for 11 years. She enjoyed being a Senior Companion and earned her 500 Hours Certificate. She was also a member of the People’s Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered in the gift shop at the hospital.
Mary Ann is survived by her eight children, Richard (Jean) Simons of Independence, IA, Shirley (Udai Sastri) Tuttle of Poughkeepisie, NY, Roberta Hinman of Independence, IA, Sandra (David) Wood of Iowa City, IA, Bernie Simons of Winthrop, IA, Patricia (Ellis) Staveley of Independence, IA, Ron (Lanette) Simons of Independence, IA, Cindy (Gary) Kohrs of Independence, IA; 15 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; one sister, Margaret Scherbing of Minneapolis, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; two brothers, Jim Cunningham and Joe Cunningham; and two sisters, Dorothy Burke and Catherine Simons.
