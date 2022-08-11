Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Independence – Mary Ann Schons, 91 years old, of Independence, IA, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, of natural causes, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo, IA.

Mass of Christian Burial was 10:30 a.m. – Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. John Catholic Church in Independence, with Rev. David M. Beckman, celebrant, assisted by Rev. Mr. Tim Post. Music was by Bonnie O’Brien, organist, Maryann Hinman, trumpet soloist, and the St. John’s Resurrection Choir. Burial was at the church cemetery. Pall Bearers were Staveley Maury, Chad Hinman, Michael Tuttle, Tommy Simons, Jason Wood, Josh Kohrs, Carter VanderZee, and Tony Hinman. Public visitation was 8:30 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. — Monday, August 8th at White Funeral Home, 400 First Street West, Independence. Memorials may be directed to the church.

