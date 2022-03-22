INDEPENDENCE – Women Celebrating Diversity (WCD) recently announced the keynote speaker for their April 25 fundraiser will be Mary Crafts, founder of Culinary Crafts, Utah’s largest off premise catering company.
Mary Crafts
Mary Crafts has a 100 percent, all-in zest for life. She has created thousands of impressive events throughout Utah for over 35 years and has been a 21-time winner of Best Of State. Mary is a masterful caterer and resourceful businesswoman who has served thousands of clients including many A-list celebrities (Oprah Winfrey and Sir Elton John for example), two presidents of the United States, and hundreds of Fortune 500 companies. During the 1980s and 90s Mary hosted a cooking show on KBYU TV that established her reputation as a food celebrity in Utah. Mary has been called a trendsetter in her industry and an ambassador for all things related to food and events.
Mary’s involvement in business networks, education, and non-profit organizations have put her in the spotlight as one of Utah’s most influential women. In 2019 Mary accomplished a major life goal when she summited Mt. Kilimanjaro. Also in 2019 Utah Business Magazine named Mary one of their Women of the Year. In previous years Mary received The Hero Award, the Pathfinder Award, she was named One of Utah’s Coolest Entrepreneurs, and she received the Ethics Award from Utah Valley University. Currently Mary shares her business expertise and life lessons as a keynote speaker, author, consultant, team-builder, and mentor. She has a weekly podcast “Crafting a Meaningful Life.” More information is available on her website marycraftsinc.com.
Scholarships
The Women Celebrating Diversity dinner is a fundraiser to provide scholarships for women to further their education. This year WCD is focusing on non-traditional students as they have fewer scholarship choices and limited accessibility.
The WCD scholarship application window is open for about another week. If you meet the following qualifications, please complete the application.
- A student who entered college at a later time and not directly after high school
- A student who wants to pursue higher education as an adult learner
- Must be a current resident of Buchanan county OR a former graduate of either East Buchanan, Independence, or Jesup High Schools
- Deadline is Thursday, March 31, 2022
Applicants can apply on-line at https://form.jotform.com/220006699057154.
Please ‘like’ Women Celebrating Diversity on Facebook to see the latest updates on the event. For more information regarding scholarships or becoming a sponsor for this event, please contact Terry Gaumer at 319-243-1354.